Fantasy 30: Latest on Salvador Perez, Zach Britton and more

Even when you're a fan of one specific major league baseball team, it can be difficult to keep track of all the news that surrounds your favorite club on a daily basis.

It's fantasy baseball season! Renew an existing league, or sign up to play in a new one. Either way, it's free.

Sign up now!

However, when you're a fantasy baseball owner and you have to multiply that effort by 30 in order to be as up to date as possible with every club? It's a fool's errand that borders on the impossible.

Fear not! We'll be here every Monday to give you a snapshot of what's going on in the world of major league baseball, with one fantasy takeaway from each of the league's 30 teams. Think of it as your one-stop shop for the week ahead.

Here are the takeaways after another busy weekend of spring training games and the continued intense action of the World Baseball Classic:

Arizona Diamondbacks: Things started great for A.J. Pollock on Sunday, as the center fielder led things off with a home run against the Giants. However, before he could finish rounding the bases, tightness in his left groin caused the Pollock to leave the game as a precaution. Manager Torey Lovullo said the team didn't want to risk anything, but believed that a few days off will allow for a full recovery. At the very least, this injury had nothing to do with Pollock's elbow, so the concern level is low.

Atlanta Braves: Over the past three seasons, Matt Tuiasosopo has had just three major league at-bats. That's not a lot of opportunity to impress anyone -- but this spring, with Freddie Freeman at the WBC, he's been able to get some playing time, hitting three home runs in eight games. "If this guy gets going, he's a threat and an option off the bench," Braves manager Brian Snitker said. "Stranger things have happened with these situations. Who knows?" He's certainly a player to keep an eye on in deeper leagues.

Orioles fans and fantasy players alike are ready to see Zach Britton back on the mound for Baltimore. Getty Images

Baltimore Orioles: Expect to see Zach Britton finally take the mound for the O's on Tuesday, as the team believes the discomfort in his left oblique has finally subsided enough for the pitcher to get some live game action. The plan is for Britton to work around eight innings over the next three weeks, which the closer believes will be enough action to have him ready for Opening Day.

Boston Red Sox: Jalen Beeks had a fairly ordinary stint at Double-A Portland last season, and was preparing to throw a few innings of relief of Thursday when scheduled starter Roenis Elias strained a rib cage muscle in warm-ups. Beeks was told he would replace Elias against Team USA, and the youngster impressed, retiring 6 of 8 hitters and throwing 21 of 31 pitches for strikes. We may well be seeing more of Beeks as a result of the impromptu outing. Manager John Farrell said "I'd like to see him over here again before we get too much deeper in camp."

Chicago Cubs: At least to start the season, manager Joe Maddon has no plans to bench Kyle Schwarber against lefties, despite his past struggles versus southpaws and an 0-for-6 start against them this spring. "Like anything else with this guy, he'll work to be very good at that," Maddon said. "And I have full faith that he will. Now if it doesn't play right, we might do something differently. But he will get an opportunity." Schwarber should get a lot of playing time in left field, with Jon Jay coming in as a late-inning defensive replacement when necessary.

Chicago White Sox: Jose Quintana held Team USA in check for 5 2/3 innings on Friday, allowing just one hit -- a sixth-inning single by Brandon Crawford -- and throwing first-pitch strikes to 15 batters. The performance probably raised the potential price for Quintana, whose name has been the subject of trade rumors for most of the spring, most notably with the Yankees. The Yankees have been loath to part with some of their better prospects in any deal with the White Sox, but another few outings like this from the pitcher, and it may be the only way to get Quintana in the Bronx.

Cincinnati Reds: The Reds has a pair of open rotation spots, and a five-man battle going on to fill them. Manager Bryan Price won't yet commit to any of the quintet, but notes that Amir Garrett "has a good chance to make the club," adding that for him it's as a starter or back to Triple-A for "a little more polish." That means there's a good chance either Tim Adleman or Robert Stephenson (and potentially both) begin the season in the Cincinnati bullpen so they can continue to face big-league hitting in small doses before working their way back into the starting mix. Cody Reed and Lisalverto Bonilla are the other two candidates.

Cleveland Indians: Jason Kipnis was scheduled to be the team's DH on Sunday, but the Indians decided to shut him down instead and rest his strained right rotator cuff. As a result of the decision, Kipnis is likely to miss at least the next two weeks of play and will probably start the 2017 season on the disabled list. "Nothing has gone haywire, nothing has gone wrong. But it's such a long season, by taking this approach, we want to make sure they knock it out and not get it at 90 or 85 percent," manager Terry Francona said. Either Michael Martinez could start at second base on April 3, or Cleveland may choose to slide Jose Ramirez over from third base and use Giovanny Urshela at the hot corner.

Colorado Rockies: Ian Desmond was ready to start the season as the Rockies' everyday first baseman, but now he may not play for the team for quite some time. Desmond fractured his left hand after getting hit by a pitch on Sunday. He'll get checked out by specialists today in order to determine the length of his absence. Mark Reynolds will almost certainly start at first base for now, but both Jordan Patterson and Stephen Cardullo have impressed this spring and one of them could well earn a roster spot as a result of the injury.

Jordan Zimmermann has seen little success with his changeup in recent seasons, but will a new version of the pitch help round out his repertoire? Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Detroit Tigers: Since the start of 2014, Jordan Zimmermann has thrown just 158 changeups and opposing batters have teed off on the pitch to the tune of a .396 batting average. However, the pitcher believes that he's finally figured out how to throw it successfully and he plans to utilize his "new" circle change, particularly against left-handed hitters. "It's down (in the strike zone) and it's got good action," Zimmermann said. If he's right, who knows how much more effective he might be this season? Stay tuned.

Houston Astros: We should know by the end of the day Monday if Collin McHugh is indeed on track to pitch the first time through the Astros rotation in April. McHugh has been dealing with a "dead arm" and is scheduled to face live hitting in batting practice today for the first time all spring. If all goes well, then the pitcher will have enough time to make three or four starts prior to Opening Day.

Kansas City Royals: Royals backup catcher Drew Butera took out starter Salvador Perez in a home-plate collision during the WBC that caused Perez to injure his left knee. An MRI done in Mexico showed only inflammation and Kansas City is optimistic that there was no structural damage done. A second MRI will be performed in Royals camp today to confirm the original diagnosis.

Los Angeles Angels: Manager Mike Scioscia said that Cam Bedrosian "looks like he never skipped a beat" after the reliever struck out two batters in his first inning of spring work on Thursday. Bedrosian, who had already recovered from last year's season-ending surgery to remove a blood clot from his armpit, was nursing a sore groin prior that had delayed his debut outing. With Huston Street (strained lat) out for at least three weeks, Bedrosian seems to be very much in line to start the season as the Los Angeles closer.

Los Angeles Dodgers: The Dodgers have flip-flopped Kenta Maeda and Rich Hill in their rotation so that Maeda will now follow Clayton Kershaw, allowing the team to go left-right-left on the mound with pitchers No. 1-3. With Brandon McCarthy as the only right-hander competing for the final two starting spots, there's a good chance he'll end up as the No. 4 option. Julio Urias may be sent to extended spring training rather than stick with Los Angeles, as the organization really wants to keep a tight rein on his workload this season. With the number of available spring innings dwindling, a final decision is likely to come down in the next few days.

J.T. Realmuto may see time at a different position this season to help cover for the platoon weakness of a teammate. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Miami Marlins: Justin Bour hit just .233 (with no homers) against left-handed pitching last season. That's part of the reason why the Marlins are toying with the idea of using catcher J.T. Realmuto at first base from time to time. Manager Don Mattingly said that "what we're asking is for him to be comfortable. Make the plays you should make, and don't try to do anything over the top. These guys can handle it." The plan appears to be to get Realmuto around 20 starts at first so that the wear and tear on his body from catching all the time can be lessened a bit. Time will tell how long this plan remains on the table, but it certainly seems reasonable.

Milwaukee Brewers: A crowded outfield in Milwaukee is likely to shake out as expected, with a starting trio of Ryan Braun, Keon Broxton and Domingo Santana from left to right. Four other young upstarts are trying to make inroads this spring, but Lewis Brinson, Ryan Cordell, Michael Reed and Brett Phillips are not going to be rushed along. As manager Craig Counsell said, "At this point, what needs to happen is these guys need to play more and get better through experience, facing Triple-A pitching. Cordell and Brinson have very limited experience at Triple-A. So, let's not get too far ahead of ourselves in where they are at."

Minnesota Twins: Trevor May was in good position to win the final spot in the Twins' rotation when disaster struck the pitcher this week. May has been diagnosed with a torn UCL in his elbow, and while he may or may not ultimately opt for surgery, it's apparent he won't be pitching in 2017. The injury may have opened the door for 39-year-old Ryan Vogelsong, who faced 12 batters on Sunday in his first start of the spring, to sneak in and claim the final starting spot in Minnesota.

New York Mets: While playing for Team Italy in the WBC, outfielder Brandon Nimmo suffered a hamstring strain while chasing down a triple. Nimmo, who hit .476 this spring prior to leaving for the tournament, is now expected to miss a few weeks, putting his spot on the 25-man roster in doubt. This injury could be what allows Michael Conforto to start the year in Flushing and, once he's there, Flushing is where he may well stay.

New York Yankees: Although he's thrown just 29 minor league innings over two seasons in the Yankees organization, 23-year-old James Kaprielian might just end up starting for the team at some point this season. As Joe Girardi said after watching the pitcher in a simulated game on Friday, "Whether he gets here this year, I don't know, but there's a ton of talent there. I think the biggest thing for him is to stay healthy. If he does that, there's definitely a chance I think." Kaprielian has been pitching in simulated games as a precaution against overworking the pitcher following last season's flexor tendon woes.

Sean Doolittle and the other Oakland bullpen arms are slowly working their way into shape for the season. Getty Images

Oakland Athletics: Manager Bob Melvin is thrilled that the back end of his bullpen is finally getting on the mound. On Sunday, Santiago Casilla -- his arrival delayed a few weeks by visa problems -- got torched by the Cubs, but the important thing is that he was here at all. "He's a little behind. We got him in a game a little more quickly than we normally would," Melvin said. "We just want to make sure he got 25 pitches. We're not worried about him." Meanwhile, Sean Doolittle -- being eased along to avoid any undue overtaxing of his arm -- will pitch for the first time this spring against Cleveland on Tuesday.

Philadelphia Phillies: Daniel Nava is looking to make Philadelphia his fifth team in the last three years, as he battles for the team's fifth outfielder spot. Howie Kendrick, Odubel Herrera and Michael Saunders are pretty much locked in from left-to-right, with Aaron Altherr as the primary backup. Nava is battling with Chris Coghlan to give manager Pete Mackanin the "professional at-bats" he's looking for on the bench. A team-leading .476 batting average this spring -- including four hits on Sunday -- is certainly helping make the argument for keeping the veteran.

Pittsburgh Pirates: The organization was forced to put Jung Ho Kang on the restricted list because of visa problems relating to the third baseman's DUI incident from December in his native South Korea. The team remains optimistic that Kang will be able to report to the team in time to play on Opening Day but, for now, are prepared to go with David Freese instead.

St. Louis Cardinals: The battle for a bench spot between Jose Martinez and Tommy Pham continues to lean towards the 28-year-old Venezuelan. Martinez is batting .400 for the spring, while Pham struggles at the plate, with a .222 slugging percentage. In either case, the winner of this competition will have very little time to prove themselves, as Cuban import Jose Adolis Garcia will be getting ready at Double-A in the hopes of joining the Cardinals as soon as he adjusts to the level of play.

San Diego Padres: After having started out his career as a 17-year-old shortstop in 2012 and committing 126 errors in 141 starts at the position, the Padres transitioned Franchy Cordero to the outfield. Suddenly, everything started to fall into place. Cordero rose as high as Triple-A El Paso last season and set career-bests in multiple offensive categories in the process. While it seems likely that Cordero will return to Triple-A to start the season, he's started several games this week and impressed the coaching staff in the process. Odds are good that he'll be heavily considered for a call-up if an in-season injury opens up a spot.

San Francisco Giants: There's going to be a veteran presence on the San Francisco bench come April, but as to which veterans might make the final cut, that remains a mystery. As manager Bruce Bochy said, "They're going to be tough calls." Right now, Aaron Hill, Justin Ruggiano, Jimmy Rollins, Michael Morse and Tim Federowicz are all still in camp as non-roster invitees. Hill, however, is the only one batting over .250 this spring (.286) and his versatility -- playing second, third and in the outfield -- may end up tipping the scales in his favor.

Seattle Mariners: The Seattle bullpen got a big scare over the weekend when Shae Simmons had to be pulled from Saturday's game with right forearm tightness. Simmons, formerly with the Braves, missed all of 2015 due to Tommy John surgery and then was shut down last September due to forearm issues, so the Mariners were concerned. However, manager Scott Servais reports that MRI results on his setup man were promising, "The results came back good for him. It's just a little strain in the muscle mass in the forearm. We'll shut him down for a little time and let it calm down. Nothing related to the ligament. He'll sleep a little easier."

Tim Beckham may get an early opportunity to play shortstop for the Rays... and that might lower his chances of staying at the top level all season. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Tampa Bay Rays: While the plan was for Matt Duffy to start at shortstop this season, his recovery from heel surgery has not gone as swiftly as the team would have hoped. Rather than shift Brad Miller from second base, manager Kevin Cash is leaning towards using Tim Beckham at shortstop while Duffy continues to heal. In the long run, though, this development may actually hurt Beckham's chances of sticking with the club all season, as he was supposed to be getting playing time in the outfield in order to improve his versatility off the bench. A trip to Triple-A for some outfield seasoning might end up being where Beckham ultimately heads.

Texas Rangers: The first steps back to the Rangers' lineup were good ones for shortstop Elvis Andrus. On Saturday, Andrus played for the first time this spring, as the team finally felt comfortable allowing him on the field following November hernia surgery. Andrus said that "everything felt good today. Now my goal is to get ready for the season. We still have plenty of time." Barring any setbacks, expect to see him on the field on Opening Day.

Toronto Blue Jays: Aaron Sanchez made his first appearance of the spring on Saturday, the delayed start being part of a planned program to limit his overall 2017 workload after he threw more than 200 innings last season (including the playoffs). Sanchez is on track to pitch during the team's first time through the rotation, although he might end up dropping to the back end of the starting order due to needing a few extra days to get his pitch count up to snuff.

Washington Nationals: Max Scherzer threw two innings in a simulated game on Sunday -- a total of around 30 pitches -- and reportedly seemed satisfied with the outing. Scherzer, trying to come back from a stress fracture in his right ring finger, impressed both manager Dusty Baker and pitching coach Mike Maddux with the effort. Baker says his ace appears to be "a little bit behind, but not as far behind as he looked like he was going to be in the beginning." However, it's still up in the air as to whether or not a DL stint is still in the cards to start the season.