Top MLB DFS building blocks for Opening Day

Our experts are here to provide the best hitters and pitchers for you to build your daily fantasy baseball lineups around on Monday.

Today's panel includes ESPN Fantasy's Tristan H. Cockcroft, Eric Karabell, Leo Howell and Kyle Soppe.

Hitters to build around

Tristan H. Cockcroft -- Cesar Hernandez, Philadelphia Philles

It's not often you'll see an opportunity like this one, a sub-$4,000 matchup for a leadoff man against Scott Feldman at Great American Ball Park. Hernandez draws walks and can steal a base (or two), and he's got one of the more favorable stolen-base matchups out there for Monday.

Eric Karabell -- Bryce Harper, Washington Nationals

Go big or go home. He's not cheap, but Edinson Volquez has been known to permit a homer or two, and Harper doesn't need much excuse, as he hit well in March and ... well, that doesn't matter. It's Bryce Harper. Pay up, and enjoy at least one home run.

Leo Howell -- Odubel Herrera, Philadelphia Phillies

Herrera is "being good against lefties" away from being an elite MLB hitter ... but he doesn't have to worry about that on Monday, when he'll face mediocre righty Scott Feldman of the Cincinnati Reds. Herrera posted 15 homers in 439 at-bats against righties last season and could get his first of 2017 today. Plus, he's batting third and eligible at second base on DraftKings.

Kyle Soppe -- Eric Hosmer, Kansas City Royals

He is averaging 1.4 RBI per hit in his career against Ervin Santana. What? 23 at-bats isn't a large enough sample? Fine, but that success shouldn't be surprising. Hosmer is a traditionally fast starter (.313/.376/.456 in April over the last three seasons), so you don't need to worry about him rounding into form. Also, his aggressive approach profiles as a major problem for Santana tonight. Over the last three seasons, Hosmer is batting .348 on the first two pitches of an at-bat. Combine that with the fact that opponents are hitting .347 against Santana on the first two pitches over that stretch, and you've got yourself a reason as to why Hosmer has dominated this matchup in the past.

Pitchers to build around

Tristan H. Cockcroft -- Jon Gray, Colorado Rockies

If you're going cheaper with the pitching spots, Gray stands out, in a road game against a Brewers team that should rank among the more strikeout-prone squads in the game. He was whiffing batters this spring just as he did all of last year, as he had a 31.7 percent strikeout rate during Cactus League play.

Eric Karabell -- Stephen Strasburg, Washington Nationals

Well, he's healthy today. Can't guarantee next week, but today he's ready, and for anyone concerned about his middling numbers against the Marlins in the past, don't be. For one, Strasburg has been strangely underwhelming against Miami, but in their old ballpark. He's fine in D.C. And he'll be fine today.

Leo Howell -- Danny Duffy, Kansas City Royals

Since everyone can (and should) say Clayton Kershaw, I'll provide the next-best pick for Monday from a value standpoint. Duffy broke out last season after emerging from the bullpen to perform like an ace pitcher and showed off huge strikeout upside in the process. He'll start Opening Day against the Twins, who had the fifth-most strikeouts against lefties in all of baseball last season. If you're looking to be contrarian or just need a second pitcher on two-SP sites, he's your best bet.

Kyle Soppe -- Clayton Kershaw, Los Angeles Dodgers

In all fairness, there are plenty of viable pitching options today, but I'm subscribing to the Derek Carty train of thought today and going with the best our game has to offer. The Padres' offense is going to be better than most think this season, but with them owning the second-highest strikeout percentage in 2016, they aren't going to be much of an obstacle for Kershaw. Every metric favors the Dodgers' ace here, so the one area you might be tempted to look is if Kershaw takes some time early in the season to find his groove. Nope. Over the last six seasons, he has posted a 0.93 ERA while striking out more than 10 batters per nine innings in his first appearance of the season. He's expensive ... but so are yachts, and you rarely see an angry person on a yacht.