Fantasy 30: Position battles, lineup news and injury updates

Even when you're a fan of one specific major league baseball team, it can be difficult to keep track of all the news that surrounds your favorite club on a daily basis.

However, when you're a fantasy baseball owner and you have to multiply that effort by 30 in order to be as up to date as possible with every club? It's a fool's errand that borders on the impossible.

Fear not! We'll be here every Monday to give you a snapshot of what's going on in the world of major league baseball, with one fantasy takeaway from each of the league's 30 teams. Think of it as your one-stop shop for the week ahead.

Here are the takeaways as Opening Day is finally upon us:

Arizona Diamondbacks: One day does not a season make, but it should be noted that Chris Owings hit second in the Arizona opener against left-hander Madison Bumgarner. This could be where Owings hits against southpaws for much of the season, as he hit .306 against such pitching in 2016. However, everyday usage in the No. 2 spot did not seem to work for him: He hit just .234 in 30 games there, as opposed to the .293 he hit in similar service from the No. 8 spot. Expect him to drop down against righties but perhaps perform at a higher rate in the process.

Atlanta Braves: Braves GM John Coppolella was asked when he thought top prospect Ozzie Albies was going to be called up to the team, and he was adamant that it would have nothing to do with the performance of Brandon Phillips. "We expect a big year for Brandon and also expect it will have very little impact on when we call up Ozzie," he said. "Ozzie is going to tell us when he is ready, and he needs to play, be completely healthy and dominate Triple-A. Ozzie is a special kid with a really bright future, and when he is ready to help us in the major leagues, nobody is going to stand in his way."

Baltimore Orioles: Making the Opening Day roster is a huge step toward getting fantasy value, but more important is having the confidence of your manager. Trey Mancini, who led the Orioles in both hits and RBIs this spring, made the team as a backup outfielder. Buck Showalter said he can see the 25-year-old being a frequent contributor in both left and right field: "I think he has that [potential]. I wasn't sure about it coming into spring -- I really hadn't seen much of it -- but after the things he's gone through out of people's eyesight ... It's been something he's been working on for a while."

Boston Red Sox: With Mitch Moreland coming off a bout of the flu, Hanley Ramirez's shoulder hampering his ability to play in the field and Josh Rutledge suffering a hamstring strain that landed him on the 10-day DL, Boston has reversed course and decided to give its final roster spot to Steve Selsky. Selsky had been sent to Triple-A last Monday, but his ability to play first base won him a recall -- and a job -- over Marco Hernandez.

Chicago Cubs: We all know Joe Maddon marches to the beat of his own drum, so it wasn't surprising when he revealed that his Opening Day lineup would have Ben Zobrist in right field, Javier Baez at second base and Jason Heyward in center. "It's a tribute to the World Series," Maddon said. "Those are the guys who were on the field in the seventh game of the World Series, so I wanted to -- as a tribute to them, what they've done for us -- put them on the field tonight." Albert Almora Jr. is still expected to get the majority of playing time in center field, but he sat Sunday, apparently in the service of nostalgia.

Chicago White Sox: Even though starting pitcher Carlos Rodon will begin the season on the 10-day disabled list due to left biceps bursitis, the general feeling from Chicago is still somewhat positive. Testing revealed that Rodon has no major damage and is not expected to need much more than those 10 days before he is able to begin his 2017 campaign. In the meantime, Anthony Swarzak was recalled from Triple-A to fill Rodon's roster spot, though he will work out of the bullpen.

Cincinnati Reds: On Friday, reliever Raisel Iglesias pitched in a game for the first time in 17 days. Iglesias had been dealing with soreness and bruises from a fall in the shower. However, with the season ready to get going, all signs seem good: "I feel great. I felt strong enough, and my pitches were there." Manager Bryan Price was planning on going with a committee approach in which Iglesias would be one of several pitchers called on to work two or three innings at a time to close out games. However, he might decide to go with a more traditional "one inning at a time" usage pattern until Iglesias gets a few more outings under his belt.

Cleveland Indians: Michael Brantley's shoulder issues caused him to miss nearly all of 2016, and a subsequent surgery on his right arm complicated matters and threw his availability to start this season on time in doubt. However, after playing three consecutive games in the final week of spring training, Brantley has indeed made the Indians' 25-man roster. Teammates Jason Kipnis and Lonnie Chisenhall, however, are both dealing with shoulder injuries of their own and will begin the year on the 10-day DL.

Colorado Rockies: A bevy of injuries have already plagued the Rockies, and they'll begin 2017 with one-fifth of their expected 25-man roster on the 10-day DL. However, by the time May 1 rolls around -- if not sooner -- manager Bud Black is optimistic that all five (Ian Desmond, Tom Murphy, Chad Qualls, Chris Rusin and David Dahl) will be back in action. Of bigger concern to the team is the youthful starting rotation, which will include 22-year-old Antonio Senzatela and 23-year-old Kyle Freeland.

Detroit Tigers: The Tigers appear to be set in the outfield, even with J.D. Martinez starting the season on the disabled list. Justin Upton and JaCoby Jones will handle left and center field, respectively. Meanwhile, Mikie Mahtook and Tyler Collins will platoon in right field after Steven Moya, the frontrunner to cover for Martinez, was sent to Triple-A. That said, general manager Al Avila said the team would take a close look at Melvin Upton Jr., who was just released by the Blue Jays, as a potential addition if he clears waivers on Wednesday: "Just like with anything, we will see if it makes sense for us ... but we will be talking about it as a possibility."

Houston Astros: Collin McHugh is starting the season on the 10-day DL after dealing with a "dead arm" for much of the spring. However, over the weekend, the right-hander was able to throw 65 pitches in a simulated game, and he should be ready to jump right into a rehab assignment. There's a very good chance that will mean a short stay at Triple-A, with McHugh rejoining the Astros when they hit the road next week.

Kansas City Royals: Prior to the start of spring training, it looked like second base was going to be a battle between Whit Merrifield and Christian Colon. However, with a stellar camp, Raul Mondesi won the job after hitting .333 with three homers and four steals in 23 games. Merrifield had options left, so he was sent to Triple-A, while the out-of-options Colon will get to hang around Kansas City as the backup.

Los Angeles Angels: With Huston Street officially on the 10-day DL with a strained right lat and potentially out for at least a month, Cam Bedrosian will get a chance to lock down the Angels' closer role. Bedrosian struck out 15 batters in his last six innings of work prior to a blown save on Aug. 3 that ended up being his final 2016 appearance, as he had surgery to remove a blood clot in his right arm.

Los Angeles Dodgers: In 48 games with the Dodgers last season, Andrew Toles hit .314 with three home runs and 16 RBIs. After hitting .306 this spring, Toles has a chance to convince manager Dave Roberts that he should stick around for all of 2017. With Andre Ethier on the 10-day DL due to a herniated disc in his back, Toles should get plenty of action in left field, and only Franklin Gutierrez is around to potentially throw a wrench into his playing time.

Miami Marlins: Lest you think the Marlins are still in rebuilding mode, the team's Opening Day salary for 2017 is more than $115 million -- the highest in franchise history. To put that in perspective, in 2006, it was under $15 million. Wei-Yin Chen is making $15.5 million this season, one million more than Giancarlo Stanton. Martin Prado, who will start the season on the 10-day DL due to a strained right hamstring, is the team's other $10 million man.

Milwaukee Brewers: Eric Thames will play first base and bat second for the Brewers on Opening Day. Last season, Milwaukee batters combined to hit just .250 out of the No. 2 hole, with 22 home runs and 74 RBIs. Manager Craig Counsell believes Thames will adjust just fine to playing in the United States again: "Getting him into a routine that he's comfortable with, I think he's getting close to that. It has been recognizable." Thames will also start some games in the outfield so that Jesus Aguilar can get some time at first base throughout the season.

Minnesota Twins: Glen Perkins will start the season on the 60-day DL as he continues to battle his way back from last June's labrum surgery. That gives closer Brandon Kintzler two months to prove to manager Paul Molitor that he made the right decision in giving him the ninth-inning job. However, Molitor is planning to use other pitchers, such as Ryan Pressly, Matt Belisle and Craig Breslow, in certain save situations: "Kintzler is my closer. I've talked to Brandon some about being open-minded about some situations maybe a little bit unique to the old-school closer definition."

New York Mets: Rene Rivera caught for Noah Syndergaard in 23 of 31 games last season, and the pitcher's ERA in those outings was 2.50, compared to 3.57 when Travis d'Arnaud was behind the plate. The two have developed a strong relationship, and the Mets are happy to keep the battery intact going forward. Fantasy owners who have d'Arnaud should be aware that the catcher is unlikely to see much action when Thor is on the mound, as he is on Opening Day.

New York Yankees: What's wrong with Masahiro Tanaka? After the Yankees ace got lit up for seven earned runs in 2 2/3 innings in Sunday's opener, many fantasy owners might be regretting the draft pick. To that, we say relax. All starting pitchers get a mulligan, especially on Opening Day, when emotions and excitement can keep a pitcher off his routine. In Tanaka's case, "I just didn't have good control over myself. It just comes back to being a little bit too hyped up." It's a long season, and Tanaka will be fine.

Oakland Athletics: The A's have decided to start the season with a 13-man pitching staff. That will leave them short in the outfield, with Khris Davis in left, Rajai Davis in center and Matt Joyce in right field. Mark Canha will be the lone outfielder on the bench, as the team has surprisingly decided to send Jaff Dacker (.313 BA in the spring) to Triple-A to start the season. As manager Bob Melvin said, "He did everything he could do to make the team." Dacker can opt out of his contract if he isn't on the club by May 1, however, so expect a recall within the first 30 days of the season.

Philadelphia Phillies: We always say that spring stats don't matter -- except they do when you're a 27-year-old former 33rd-round draft pick who is hoping to make the major leagues for the first time in his career. That's why it's hard to not root for Brock Stassi. After a spring in which he hit .306 with six home runs and 17 RBIs, the career minor leaguer will start the season in Philadelphia. Tommy Joseph will still get the lion's share of first base playing time, but given how many fantasy owners kept Ryan Howard around on their rosters last season, it's hard to imagine that Stassi won't provide better value in 2017.

Pittsburgh Pirates: With the Pirates in Boston to start the season, the door is open for Adam Frazier to get some unexpected playing time. Frazier will start in left field and lead off for the club on Monday and potentially for the entire three-game set, as Gregory Polanco deals with a sore left shoulder that could limit him to DH duty for at least two of the three Fenway Park contests.

St. Louis Cardinals: Dynasty leaguers take note! It's certainly great news for the Cardinals that Yadier Molina was able to come to terms this weekend on a three-year contract extension that will keep the catcher with the team through the 2020 season. However, that news also means that Carson Kelly will likely be stuck in, at best, a backup role -- should he get a call-up at all this season or next.

San Diego Padres: Manager Andy Green's bench this season might lack some flexibility, as the organization has decided to start the season with two Rule 5 hitters on the roster. Catcher Luis Torrens and shortstop Allen Cordoba must remain on the roster for the entire 2017 season, or San Diego will have to offer them back to their original teams. General manager A.J. Preller said it's simply an opportunity for these players and without any real downside: "We'll look at it on a week-to-week, month-to-month basis, depending on where the club is at and where they're at. We're not looking to [keep] guys who won't be able to contribute at all."

San Francisco Giants: Last season, including the playoffs, the Giants bullpen blew a combined 31 saves. So far this season, they've blown two. Yes, it's just one game, but it's still unnerving that an 11-strikeout performance by Madison Bumgarner -- one that included a pair of "fantasy irrelevant" home runs from the pitcher himself -- ended up without a win. Mark Melancon, who took the loss after a brutal ninth inning, will almost certainly rebound, but Opening Day just goes to show that bullpens can and do have an impact on the fantasy value of starting pitchers.

Seattle Mariners: Drew Smyly might miss as much as two months of the season after news came down that the pitcher is dealing with a flexor strain in his left elbow. Smyly's participation in the WBC will certainly be picked over with a fine-toothed comb by many with theories as to whether or not playing in such intense contests so early in the year contributed to the injury, but general manager Jerry DiPoto won't play that game: "Injury is injury. It can happen at any time at any place, so it's hard to point the finger back. I'd rather look forward and figure out how we create a solution than placing blame." For now, Ariel Miranda will take Smyly's spot in the rotation.

Tampa Bay Rays: Although neither player saw any action in the Rays' Opening Day win over the Yankees, both Peter Bourjos and Rickie Weeks Jr. made the team's initial 2017 roster. With Matt Duffy (Achilles) and Colby Rasmus (hip) recovering from surgery and starting the year on the 10-day DL, there was room to add the two veteran players to the mix.

Texas Rangers: Although Andrew Cashner is making progress after suffering from biceps tendinitis this spring, odds are against his being ready to take the mound April 15, when the Rangers first need a fifth starter. Dillon Gee, whom the team signed to a reworked contract over the weekend, will start the season at Triple-A and is the likely candidate to step up in Cashner's stead.

Toronto Blue Jays: Roberto Osuna clearly wasn't himself during spring training, as he suffered through various bouts of stiffness. The reliever will start the season on the 10-day DL as a result. Although Jason Grilli is the presumptive choice to serve as Toronto's closer while Osuna is out, MLB Network's Jon Morosi suggests that Joe Biagni might be in consideration for the temporary role.

Washington Nationals: Anthony Rendon did not play in the final week of the spring, as he was recovering from fouling a ball off his calf. Manager Dusty Baker had been saying that he was considering resting Rendon on Monday as well: "We'd rather have him miss Opening Day, possibly -- because we've got a day off after that -- and be ready to go the next day than take a chance and then miss him for 10 days or two weeks." Indeed, that will be his decision, with Stephen Drew getting the start at third base.