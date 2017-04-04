Our experts are here to provide the best hitters and pitchers for you to build your daily fantasy baseball lineups around on Tuesday.

Today's panel includes ESPN Fantasy's Tristan H. Cockcroft, Eric Karabell, Joe Kaiser and Kyle Soppe.

Hitters to build around

Kyle Soppe -- Ryan Braun, Milwaukee Brewers

It's rare that I will spend big on a hitter, but Braun is very much worth the pretty penny he will cost you tonight against Tyler Anderson. In fact, I'm not sure the Rockies southpaw has a single redeeming quality in this matchup. In 2016, 36.2 percent of right-handed batters' hits against Anderson resulted in extra bases -- a considerable spike from the 16 percent rate held by lefties. Score one for Braun.

Perhaps you're thinking that Anderson was a better pitcher away from Coors last season? Nope. His ERA was 57 percent higher on the road. Who was doing the damage against him? The middle of the order (3-4-5 hitters) combined to bat .318 against him last season and were especially damaging early in the count to the tune of a .348 BAA on the first two pitches of the at-bat. That'll work for the Brewers' No. 3 hitter who has hit a robust .349 on the first two pitches over the past three seasons.

Joe Kaiser -- Jose Altuve, Houston Astros

Altuve is coming off a season in which he hit 19 home runs, stole 27 bases and posted a .942 OPS against right-handed pitchers. Today he faces a middle-of-the-pack righty in Seattle's Hisashi Iwakuma. This is a game in the hitter-friendly confines of Houston's Minute Maid Park, so Altuve will have a good chance to do damage both at the plate and on the basepaths.

Tristan H. Cockcroft -- Logan Forsythe, Los Angeles Dodgers

I'll go ahead and chance that the Dodgers will bat Forsythe leadoff against the left-handed San Diego Padres, considering that was their typical arrangement against lefties during the Cactus League season. He's an underrated on-base source who has shown underrated power against lefties the past three seasons (.225 isolated power), but this is really about getting a dirt-cheap second baseman who's leading off against a bad starter in Clayton Richard.

Eric Karabell -- Rougned Odor, Texas Rangers

Not only did he smack a pair of no-doubt home runs on Opening Day, but on Tuesday he faces Carlos Carrasco -- who really struggled in March and, I suspect, isn't 100 percent healthy. Odor doesn't take pitches and he doesn't draw walks. He's one of the rare hitters who can get away with it, as boasts tremendous power to drive mistakes. Carrasco, for as long as he's in there, is probably going to make mistakes. Odor is probably going to hit 30-plus homers again.

Pitchers to build around

Kyle Soppe -- Matt Shoemaker, Los Angeles Angels

Shoemaker made some tweaks last season and they paid major dividends. There are numerous metrics to reflect this, but my favorite one is that opponents swung at 51.5 percent of his pitches (an 11.5 percent increase from the previous two seasons) despite making contact only 74.5 percent of the time (a 4.9 percent decline from the previous two seasons). This just in: It's difficult to convince hitters to swing more often if they are having less success when doing so.

The Athletics ranked in the bottom 10 in HR/FB rate, the bottom five in BB rate, and scored the third-fewest runs in baseball last season. This isn't a bad matchup at all. Will Shoemaker parlay last season's growth into an elite 2017? Maybe, maybe not. However, this is a great place to start.

Joe Kaiser -- Kenta Maeda, Los Angeles Dodgers

Maeda has the best matchup of any starting pitcher on Tuesday, facing a San Diego offense that ranked last in the league by many measurements last season and hasn't exactly rebuilt itself with proven talent heading into 2017.

If Maeda can avoid giving up the long ball to home run threats such as Wil Myers, Hunter Renfroe and Ryan Schimpf, he should find himself in good position to come out with a win so long as the Los Angeles offense produces like it is capable of (see: 14 runs on Monday) against Padres lefty Richard.

Tristan H. Cockcroft -- Kenta Maeda, Los Angeles Dodgers

I can't believe how cheap Maeda is for such an outstanding matchup, at home against the hitting-starved and strikeout-prone Padres. He's the fourth- (DraftKings) and seventh-most (FanDuel) expensive pitcher on the slate, but he's arguably just as good as any of the pitchers priced higher than him, once you adjust for the matchups.

Six of the Padres' projected starters Tuesday -- counting the pitcher -- are players I'd anticipate will strike out on at least 20 percent of their trips to the plate this season, with three (Schimpf, Renfroe and Austin Hedges) likely to whiff at least 25 percent of the time.

Eric Karabell -- Matt Shoemaker, Los Angeles Angels

Shoemaker was having a nice second half of 2016 until the bad luck of a line drive found him, but this is an emerging strikeout pitcher. As long as he can avoid Khris Davis taking him deep, I like his chances of six strong innings at Oakland on Tuesday. Shoemaker isn't the hardest thrower, but he possesses a solid changeup and, well, who am I kidding? I just don't see the Oakland lineup as being terribly strong.