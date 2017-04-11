Top MLB DFS building blocks for Tuesday

Our experts are here to provide the best hitters and pitchers for you to build your daily fantasy baseball lineups around on Tuesday.

Today's panel includes ESPN Fantasy's Joe Kaiser, Eric Karabell, Kyle Soppe and Tristan H. Cockcroft.

Hitters to build around

Editor's Picks Daily notes: Pitcher and hitter rankings for Tuesday Make the right calls for your daily lineup with our pitcher projections, hitter ratings and much more.

Joe Kaiser -- DJ LeMahieu, Colorado Rockies

The reigning National League batting champion started the season slow, but his bat has come alive the past two games with a home run, triple, double, single and a walk. He batted .354 with a .903 on-base plus slugging against righties in 2016 and hit .391 with a 1.064 OPS at home. Those will be difficult numbers to duplicate in 2017, but tonight he faces one of the softest-throwing right-handers in the league in San Diego's Jered Weaver. Expect LeMahieu's bat to remain hot.

Eric Karabell -- Mark Reynolds, Colorado Rockies

Pick a Rockie, just about any Rockie. Weaver is on the hill at Coors Field today, and it's hard to see how he's going to last long. That might direct some to pick Rockies hitters at the top of the order, like Charlie Blackmon and LeMahieu, and that's fine, too. Reynolds is hitting for power and seems even-money for something good Tuesday, and he still doesn't cost as much as the top first basemen. Plus, many in DFS might look at Gerardo Parra, who hits left-handed. Do something contrarian!

Kyle Soppe -- Gerardo Parra, Colorado Rockies

Am I missing something here? I get a player in the middle third of the Rockies lineup, at home, against Weaver in the same price tier as Jabari Blash. What exactly did I do to deserve this gracious gift? It's not like Parra is struggling (.414 batting average) or in a tough spot for fantasy production (48.3 percent of his at-bats this season have come with runners on base), so I simply cannot find a reason not to own Parra tonight. As you might know, Weaver rarely misses bats, and with Parra's quality of contact trending in the right direction, he should be the first player you click into your Tuesday night roster.

Tristan H. Cockcroft -- Gerardo Parra, Colorado Rockies

Rockies hitters are patently obvious on Tuesday, battling hittable and fly-ball-oriented Weaver, but Parra gets my nomination because of how ridiculously low-priced he is. A $4,100 price point on DraftKings, and $3,400 on FanDuel? Sign me up! He's a mandatory part of any Rockies stack.

Pitchers to build around

Joe Kaiser -- J.A. Happ, Toronto Blue Jays

Happ pitched well in his first game of the season aside from two pitches that resulted in Baltimore home runs. Those proved to be the difference in a 3-1 loss. Still, he struck out nine in that game against a formidable Orioles lineup, and tonight he faces a less imposing Milwaukee offense that leads the league in strikeouts with 81. Happ was 11-2 with a 2.90 ERA in 15 appearances at home in 2016, and he held opponents to a .239 batting average there as well, which bodes well heading into this one.

Eric Karabell -- Robbie Ray, Arizona Diamondbacks

Ray's an interesting pick in DFS. You know you're getting strikeouts, but he also gives up too many base runners. Perhaps in the spirit of Michael Pineda, his American League clone for strikeouts and a bloated ERA/WHIP, we'll get something better Tuesday. Ray is at AT&T Park, which isn't nearly as hitter-friendly as his home park in Phoenix and has been good to him in his only two outings, so that's a plus, and catcher Buster Posey probably needs a day off after a Taijuan Walker fastball knocked him from Monday's game.

Kyle Soppe -- Dan Straily, Miami Marlins

I will typically pay up for pitching (much the way you should pay up for a star in DFS football or basketball), but I hate the value at the top of this slate, so I'm getting a bit creative. Or am I? Straily is a fly ball pitcher, and while that isn't a desired skill set, it meshes well against the power-starved Atlanta Braves at a ballpark that ranks in the top quarter of the league in terms of suppressing fantasy stats. When opposing Atlanta, Freddie Freeman is the only real obstacle, but did you know that, among qualified starters this past season, only Justin Verlander held lefties to a lower batting average than Straily? I'm looking for a quality start this evening, and one Herculean swing from Giancarolo Stanton or Marcell Ozuna could net Straily the W.

Tristan H. Cockcroft -- Matt Harvey, New York Mets

It's risky, for sure, and with Harvey not far removed from thoracic outlet surgery, his velocity not quite what it was in his last fully healthy year in 2015. That, and his pitch count still hasn't gone over 77 in any appearance this year (spring training included). Still, what we saw from Harvey on April 6 was encouraging, with all but eight of his 34 fastballs clocked beneath 94 mph (and none beneath 93), and he's priced more cheaply to account for the risk -- and in fact priced quite nicely for a Phillies matchup. At his current rate of improvement, Harvey might not come this cheaply again all year.