Top MLB DFS building blocks for Wednesday

Our experts are here to provide the best hitters and pitchers for you to build around in daily fantasy baseball on Wednesday.

Hitters to build around

David Peralta, Arizona Diamondbacks

I was a tad surprised when Matt Cain got the nod as the Giants' fifth starter, but that did grant us a starting pitcher to exploit, this time the one facing the Diamondbacks. Peralta has batted second against all six right-handed starters the Diamondbacks have faced this season and he carries a rather low price point. -- Tristan H. Cockcroft

Always look for hitters at the top of a lineup and with a platoon advantage, and Peralta fits the bill as the No. 2 hitter facing a way-past-his-prime right-hander in Cain. Peralta isn't off to a rousing start, but his history against right-handers is strong and again, Cain is not close to what he was. -- Eric Karabell

Paul Goldschmidt, Arizona Diamondbacks

Goldy is just pummeling right-handed pitching through the first week-and-a-half of the 2017 season (9-24, 2 HR, 3 doubles, 5 walks) and that bodes well in a matchup against one of the worst right-handed starters in the game, Matt Cain, who is well past his prime at this stage in his career. The Diamondbacks first baseman might not verbalize it, but he certainly wants to prove something after being plunked early in Tuesday's game by Giants starter Jeff Samardzija. There's no better way to do that than with the bat. -- Joe Kaiser

Pablo Sandoval, Boston Red Sox

Sandoval is an easy target for criticism, but writing him off (both on a day-to-day basis for DFS and annual formats) is a big mistake. The Sox are experimenting with Sandoval in the middle third of their loaded lineup in the beginning of the post-David Ortiz era and there is reason to think he will reward them in a big way tonight. A switch-hitter by trade, there is no denying that Sandoval prefers life on the left side (his batting average as a lefty in the last three seasons was 89 points higher than his OBP as a righty) and that should be enough to justify rostering him at this price against Ubaldo Jimenez (lefties slashed .294/.378/.506 against him in 2016). -- Kyle Soppe

Pitchers to build around

Marcus Stroman, Toronto Blue Jays

He had a strong spring and World Baseball Classic and a solid first regular-season start, and now returns home to Rogers Centre for what might look like a somewhat scary matchup against the Brewers. It's not: The Brewers have been one of the more whiff-prone teams in the game, and Stroman is an extreme ground-baller with a quality defense behind him, which increases his odds of going deep into the game. Check out his opponent: Hittable Chase Anderson, who is a weaker fit for Rogers Centre, so Stroman ranks among the most likely to grab a "W" on Wednesday. -- Tristan H. Cockcroft

Ivan Nova, Pittsburgh Pirates

His first outing went well as he permitted one unearned run to beat Atlanta, and it's possible his exceptional numbers upon joining the Pirates last season weren't a fluke. Nova boasted pinpoint command after the acquisition and especially so at PNC Park, where he tossed complete games in half his six outings and issued only two walks against 28 strikeouts. The Reds have Joey Votto, but it's not a scary lineup, especially in a pitcher's park like PNC. -- Eric Karabell

Mike Fiers, Houston Astros

On a night with no aces on the mound and some of the top arms facing difficult matchups (John Lackey vs. the Dodgers), I'm going with a pitcher who is facing one of the coldest offenses in the majors -- the Mariners -- in one of the game's most spacious ballparks, Safeco Field. Also, the Mariners are without Jean Segura (hamstring), their one hitter who is off to a hot start at the plate, boosting Fiers' value even more. -- Joe Kaiser

Andrew Triggs, Oakland Athletics

He looked the part in his season debut against the Angels as he didn't allow an earned run in 5⅔ innings, and the Kansas City Royals are struggling in a big way out of the gate. Sure, those struggles could be written off as a small sample, but these Royals ranked as the third-worst offense in terms of wOBA against right-handed pitching last year, so there is more to this data than a rough start. The ceiling isn't all that high here, but the potential for a win at this price tag is nice. -- Kyle Soppe