Top MLB DFS building blocks for Thursday, April 13

Hitters to build around

Kyle Soppe -- Scott Schebler, Cincinnati Reds

This is a young player, so we aren't working with a massive sample size, but Schebler (always a power prospect) had a home batting line that was very similar to that of Mookie Betts -- a massive bump in value when you consider that his road batting line looked more like Anthony Gose. Left-handed hitters have posted a .457 slugging percentage against Jimmy Nelson since the beginning of 2014, so I will gladly take my chances with a reasonably priced Schebler that allows me to spend big at pitcher.

Eric Karabell -- Keon Broxton, Milwaukee Brewers

The speedy center fielder faces the oh-so hittable Bronson Arroyo, a right-hander, but it doesn't matter. Arroyo couldn't retire Cincinnati's right-handed batters in his first outing with his 83 mph heater and inconsistent off-speed stuff. Come to think of it, his fastball is a bit off-speed.

Regardless, Broxton hits at the top of the Milwaukee lineup and while some might be concerned Arroyo will get pummeled early and the best bullpen in the majors will then shut things down -- c'mon man! The Reds' bullpen can't keep this 1.23 ERA up for long. Broxton has pop and speed and opportunity.

Joe Kaiser -- Edwin Encarnacion, Cleveland Indians

Encarnacion has only one home run so far in 2017, and that came in Cleveland's opener -- a full eight games ago. Tonight, he faces a pitcher in White Sox righty Miguel Gonzalez whom he has taken deep three times in 31 at-bats. That presents a good opportunity for the Indians' cleanup hitter to get back on track. He's affordably priced and a good one to roster Thursday.

Pitchers to build around

Kyle Soppe -- Madison Bumgarner, San Francisco Giants

Are the Rockies talented? Sure, but I'm of the belief that good pitching beats good hitting. Bumgarner definitely qualifies as good. Over the past three seasons, through 10 starts, the Rockies have been unable to figure Bumgarner out (2.87 ERA) -- and four of those outings came the thin Colorado air.

He's going to pitch well, that we know. I like the Giants (fifth-highest strike zone swing percentage in 2016) to support him in this spot and earn him a victory. Opponents hit .365 and slugged .576 against Jon Gray on the first two pitches of at-bats last season. Lock the Giants ace in and figure out your hitting options around his expensive price tag.

Eric Karabell -- Robert Gsellman, New York Mets

Underowned in the general fantasy world, Gsellman fanned seven Marlins in his first start of the season. Now he faces them again in their spacious stadium. Gsellman does a terrific job avoiding home runs, as he's permitted only two in his brief career, and the Marlins tend to strike out quite a bit against right-handed pitching. Plus, the way the Mets are hitting, there should be ample run support.

Joe Kaiser -- Josh Tomlin, Cleveland Indians

Tomlin faces a White Sox team that is ice cold against right-handed pitching so far this season, batting .190 and posting a .566 OPS. Both of those numbers rank next-to-last in the majors, ahead of only Toronto. True, Tomlin was crushed for seven runs in 4 2/3 innings in his first start of the season at Arizona, but he is priced reasonably (and in a much better matchup) at home tonight against struggling Chicago.