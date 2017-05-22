Top MLB DFS building blocks for Monday

Our experts are here to provide the best hitters and pitchers for you to build your daily fantasy baseball lineups around on Monday.

Hitters to build around

Eric Karabell -- Corey Dickerson, Tampa Bay Rays

Dickerson is one of my favorite choices when a right-handed hurler is the foe and, while Angels right-hander JC Ramirez is performing adequately, he's not missing many bats of late, with a total of eight strikeouts in his past three starts. Dickerson is coming out of a week during which he clubbed five home runs and knocked in nine. The best part continues to be that he hits leadoff.

Joe Kaiser-- Jake Lamb, Arizona Diamondbacks

Lamb rakes against right-handers and a matchup against Chicago's Miguel Gonzalez means there's an excellent chance the Diamondbacks third baseman will put the ball in a play several times tonight. Gonzalez has only 30 strikeouts in 50 1/3 innings, and sports a hefty 1.60 WHIP in 31 1/3 innings on the road. Meanwhile, Lamb enters Monday with four home runs in his last five games and is batting .342 with 10 home runs and a 1.111 OPS vs. RHP this season. I'm loading up on Lamb tonight.

Kyle Soppe -- Lonnie Chisenhall, Cleveland Indians

Chisenhall is priced in the Cameron Maybin tier of outfielder on both DraftKings/FanDuel and I simply don't understand. I don't buy hot streaks, but Chisenhall is swinging the stick with confidence (an extra base hit in five of his last seven games) and while he is hitting down in this lineup, that hasn't limited his opportunities (49.4 percent of his at-bats this season have come with runners on base). I still need to see more from Scott Feldman in terms of limiting lefties (.325/.387/.504 against him last season) so an Indians stack is very much on my radar tonight.

Pitchers to build around

Eric Karabell -- Jerad Eickhoff, Philadelphia Phillies

Call me crazy but Eickhoff is a far better pitcher than his numbers show, and in his last outing he showed it with eight strikeouts in Texas and two earned runs allowed over six innings. He's winless in eight starts through little fault of his own, so don't even look at his record. Look at the Rockies in a road game and remember that Eickhoff finished last season as the No. 32 starting pitcher on the Player Rater. He's better than these numbers and the price is right.

Joe Kaiser -- Michael Pineda, New York Yankees

Kansas City is hitting just .235 vs. right-handed pitching this season and the Royals' 111 runs scored vs. RHP ranks second to last in the majors, ahead of only San Francisco. That bodes well for the hard-throwing Pineda who faces them at home, where he has a 32-to-3 strikeout-to-walk ratio to go with a 2.03 ERA and 0.83 WHIP. Pineda has struck out at least five batters in every game this season, and has a high floor in this matchup.

Kyle Soppe -- Josh Tomlin, Indians

Monday's short slate offers plenty of great tournaments to choose from, and for those sorts of contests I'm building around a bargain pitcher. Tomlin's 6.86 ERA is the type of ugly statistic that will likely keep him low owned, but a 3.75 FIP and 3.34 xFIP mean that ERA rings hollow for me. Over the last two-plus seasons, Tomlin has been an elite option in terms of shutting down lefties (.220/.238/.395 against), and if he can continue that level of success, this Reds' lineup is going to put up little resistance. Even with the ugly ERA, Tomlin has been a 50/50 bet for a quality outing, showing me more than enough upside to roster him at this price point.