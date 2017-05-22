Even when you're a fan of one specific major league baseball team, it can be difficult to keep track of all the news that surrounds your favorite club on a daily basis. However, when you're a fantasy baseball owner, you have to multiply that effort by 30 to be as up to date as possible with each and every club. It's a fool's errand that borders on the impossible.

Fear not! We'll be here each and every Monday and Thursday to give you a snapshot of what's going on in the world of baseball, with one fantasy takeaway from each of the league's 30 teams. Think of it as one-stop shopping for the week ahead. Here are the takeaways as we head into Week 8 of the 2017 season:

Arizona Diamondbacks: Owned in 55.2 percent of ESPN leagues, Taijuan Walker has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with a blister. Walker has been dealing with this issue for several weeks, and while his ERA hasn't suffered, his K/BB rate for the month of May is a sad 1.18, compared to the 4.71 it was in April. There's optimism that only one missed start will be needed to fix the problem. Meanwhile, the team has yet to decide if it'll call up a pitcher from Triple-A to take Walker's turn on Wednesday, and it may be leaning toward starting Randall Delgado, making it a "bullpen game" on the mound.

Atlanta Braves: We'll overlook the 0-for-4 (3 K's) Atlanta debut of Matt Adams at first base. After all, he was facing Stephen Strasburg. He'll have better days than he did Sunday, as he attempts to fill in for the injured Freddie Freeman, who will miss around 10 weeks with a broken wrist. The Braves traded for Adams on Saturday. Adams has had only 48 at-bats this season, nearly all of them against right-handed pitching, but until Freeman returns, he'll be in the lineup day in and day out. "I haven't got a start in a long time in St. Louis, but the opportunity is here, for sure. And it's going to be fun," Adams said.

Baltimore Orioles: No fantasy owner wants to see in the headlines the words "precautionary X-rays" connected to one of his players, but it's even worse when the X-rays in question are being taken on a Monday, with weekly lineup locks looming in many leagues. Manny Machado is the player in question this week, as the Orioles' third baseman got hit with a pitch on his left hand in his final at-bat on Sunday. He did finish out the final inning of the game, and manager Buck Showalter said that "it seems to be OK." Still, even if there's no break, Machado could still see swelling and soreness keep him out of action for a day or two.

Boston Red Sox: Six different Red Sox batters have manned the hot corner for the team this year, and collectively they've hit just .210. Pablo Sandoval (.224) was the primary culprit, but he has been spending time on the 10-day DL with a sprained knee since the end of April. Deven Marrero (.148) hasn't done much better over the past eight games. Rafael Devers (.320, 7 HRs, 23 RBIs) is raking at Double-A, but he's only 20 and unlikely to get the call. Perhaps that's why Todd Frazier trade rumors are gaining some momentum? Expect Sandoval to get one more shot at turning things around in about a week, but don't bank on it happening.

Chicago Cubs: Jason Heyward (finger) went 1-for-3 with a run scored in his return from the disabled list on Sunday. However, the bigger news, perhaps, was the fact that Ian Happ (.346) remained on the roster -- and started in center field, instead of getting sent back to the minors to make room on the roster. Of Happ, manager Joe Maddon said, "He's done a really good job. At the plate, on defense, running the bases -- he's done a really nice job." Happ is owned in 46.4 percent of ESPN leagues.

Chicago White Sox: The Yoan Moncada watch continues, but this time with a little less steam, as the highly touted prospect was placed on the Triple-A seven-day disabled list due to a sore left thumb. Hitting .331 with a .905 OPS, it's really just a question of when Chicago is ready to start Moncada's big league clock. White Sox general manager Rick Hahn has repeatedly said he didn't want to rush Moncada, but if healthy, it would seem he's got little left to prove in the minors. Moncada could be back on the field as early as Tuesday.

Cincinnati Reds: In 16 games last season, Devin Mesoraco hit just .140. He's now reached 16 games in 2017, and is faring far better -- a .317 average, including four hits over the weekend against the Rockies. Mesoraco had not started the previous four games due to a sore left hamstring. Obviously, you can't rely on him to play on an everyday basis, and he's likely to get hurt again -- if not several more times -- this season. But if you can make daily lineup changes and have the roster room, when he does play, he should help you.

Cleveland Indians: A healthy Corey Kluber (back) would be a boon to an Indians pitching staff that has a collective 4.98 ERA, worst in the American League. On Saturday, he was scheduled to throw a minimum of 35 pitches in a simulated game in Cleveland, and he actually made it to 50 pitches and was willing to go further. Manager Terry Francona said a rehab start is the likely next step, which means a return shouldn't be too far down the line.

Colorado Rockies: Greg Holland is a perfect 19-for-19 in saves this season for the Rockies, but remove his numbers from the bullpen mix and the rest of the team's relievers have a collective ERA of 4.64. Still, despite the ups and downs, Colorado's bullpen is a combined 8-2 with a .240 BAA that is actually better than the starting staff's .250. Manager Bud Black remains confident that, on the whole, he's going to see solid pitching for the entire season: "We know these relief pitchers ... We think over the long haul, the performance is going to be there."

Detroit Tigers: Ian Kinsler has been very strong at the plate since returning from a five-game absence earlier this month due to a hamstring injury. Since May 11, he's gone 15-for-45 (.333) and raised his overall average by 40 points. Still, it was a bit concerning to see him leave Saturday's game after just four innings due to left hamstring tightness. The good news is that he did play a full game on Sunday, but it does raise some red flags that perhaps another lengthy injury might be in the cards somewhere down the line. Have a backup plan in place.

Houston Astros: He has yet to lose this season, but Dallas Keuchel will miss his next start, at a minimum, after being placed on the 10-day DL with a pinched nerve in his neck. Keuchel didn't think the injury would be a long-term concern: "With the position we're in right now, I don't like to miss any time. But this is probably the best-case scenario -- to be a little bit more precautionary than usual. If I had to, I could probably go out there and pitch."

Kansas City Royals: The starting rotation is a bit shaky for the Royals, but the hope is that the team will emerge from a rocky patch in good stead. Ian Kennedy (hamstring) pitched on Sunday -- his first start back from the disabled list -- and lasted just 54 pitches, two innings and left trailing 5-2. "It's frustrating," Kennedy said. "You don't feel it. But your timing is off. Your mechanics are off. Everything was off." Kennedy may pitch again on Thursday, as Nate Karns is still dealing with forearm stiffness.

Los Angeles Angels: Free agent Doug Fister signed a major league deal with the Angels, who are optimistic the veteran can help add some consistency and depth to a rotation filled with unproven options. "If he throws the ball like he can, it's going to be important to our rotation," manager Mike Scioscia said of Fister, who should join the Angels once he builds up his pitch count to 90 to 100 in the minors.

Los Angeles Dodgers: As I noted in my points league column Sunday, since a no-hit bid on May 9, Julio Urias has faced 36 batters in two losses, allowing a .467 BAA and 12 earned runs (17.05 ERA) while striking out just a single hitter in the process. So, it was not a huge shock to see the Dodgers decide to send the young pitcher to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sunday. Pitching coach Rick Honeycutt believes Urias will be back: "We're not going to take an outing or two and send up a surrender flag. This kid's got great stuff. He's going to be great. It's just a little bump in the road right now."

Miami Marlins: Giancarlo Stanton has not homered since May 8, a slump of 45 consecutive at-bats that likely has his fantasy owners a bit concerned. True, his 40.7 percent fly ball rate is a bit low compared to recent seasons, but after hitting three doubles on Saturday, manager Don Mattingly believes his slugger is about to lock back in: "He shoots that ball to right on the line, shoots the ball to dead center on the line. I thought he swung the bat well." However, with only five games on the Miami schedule this week, perhaps you may want to consider other options for now.

Milwaukee Brewers: Preseason fantasy naysayers of Eric Thames had a lot to do with the general disbelief that the slugger would be able to keep up the level of performance he enjoyed while playing in South Korea. His 13 home runs thus far have softened the criticism, but now it's his endurance that is causing concern. Thames is in the midst of a 2-for-17 slump -- not to mention a Sunday in-game benching after his manager saw him "hobbling" down to first base. "The whole body is just ... I don't know what to say. I'm kind of blank. I'm still adjusting to all the schedule stuff, figuring out what works, what's going to tire me out. It will be all right," Thames said. Let's hope so.

Minnesota Twins: Phil Hughes has been struggling mightily of late, with a 9.22 ERA and only 13 2/3 innings pitched over his past three starts. The team has placed him on the 10-day DL with shoulder stiffness, and the hope is that a closer examination by doctors later Monday will explain the extent of the problem. "It's very frustrating," Hughes said. "I thought that hopefully a lot of this was behind me. To have this sprout up again is frustrating. Hopefully it's a somewhat easy answer and something I can bounce back from."

New York Mets: The Mets have such a depleted rotation this season that, even after Tommy Milone lasted just 1 1/3 innings against the Angels on Sunday, allowing seven earned runs, there are few better options available to the club going forward. "Right now, Tom's going to go back out," manager Terry Collins said. "We think that's our best option." Steven Matz (elbow) is making a rehab start for Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday, and while the team doesn't want to rush him back, if he does well, he could easily be in Flushing by the weekend.

New York Yankees: Didi Gregorius is batting .314 when playing shortstop and Ronald Torreyes is hitting .313 at the position. The Yankees appear set there for the rest of 2017. That said, don't overlook the fact they've promoted shortstop Gleyber Torres to Triple-A after he hit .273 with five home runs in 121 at-bats at Double-A, including four blasts in his last seven games. With such an early promotion, I'd fully expect Torres to get a look in pinstripes in September once rosters expand.

Oakland Athletics: Yonder Alonso had seven home runs and a .355 batting average May 1-10. Since then, he's gone just 2-for-19 (.105, 1 HR) and bruised his knee, forcing him to miss four consecutive games. Manager Bob Melvin expects his slugger back in action on Tuesday: "He went after it in the cage [Sunday]."

Philadelphia Phillies: Even though he lost on Sunday, Aaron Nola's return from the disabled list was arguably his best start of the season. Nola went seven innings, allowing just one run on four hits. Unfortunately, the Phillies' offense couldn't score at all, so he ended up losing 1-0. "He looked like his old self, and I'm real happy about that," Phillies manager Pete Mackanin said. "That's about all I'm happy about." I'm happy, too, as I ranked him No. 17 among starting pitchers for points leagues for the rest of the season prior to his solid Sunday start.

Pittsburgh Pirates: Josh Bell went 0-for-6 on Saturday and Sunday, but that shouldn't negate the strong .364 batting average, four home runs and 10 RBIs he amassed over the previous seven games. Bell gives credit to batting coach Jeff Branson for adjusting his approach at the plate: "So just simplifying and letting my body take over, letting my big muscles take over instead of trying to generate strength -- I just let my swing take over." At 24.4 percent ownership, at the very least, those fantasy players now missing Freeman should take a long look Bell's way.

St. Louis Cardinals: Kolten Wong has had a strong May at the plate, hitting .310 over the month thus far and increasing his overall batting average by 24 points in the process. However, the second baseman "felt a pop" while taking swings in the on-deck circle Saturday and was pulled after just three innings. Manager Mike Matheny said that "everything showed up today much better and the doctors are very confident that as long as it just keeps feeling better, it's kind of a day-to-day thing." Still, Greg Garcia, who got the start on Sunday, might see a few more games before Wong is back.

San Diego Padres: In the "Baseball America 2017 Prospect Handbook," Dinelson Lamet was described as a pitcher who "can be a No. 4 or No. 5 starter with further changeup development." On May 13, Triple-A pitching coach Bronswell Patrick said of Lamet, "His slider has pretty much been a wipeout pitch, and he's shown a very good changeup against lefties and righties ... Hopefully he'll have a chance to help the big league club pretty soon." The momentum is growing for a potential call-up to the Padres, perhaps as early as this week.

San Francisco Giants: Don't look now, but Eduardo Nunez has an eight-game hitting streak, during which time he's hit .364 with nine RBIs. Manager Bruce Bochy was pleased with the third baseman: "He's really settled down at the plate ... He's got a couple home runs, but he's driving the ball. He's getting to be more of the hitter he is." The Giants have gone just 3-11 when Nunez is hitless, and 13-15 when he gets a base hit.

Seattle Mariners: Nelson Cruz is in a bit of a dry spell, having gone just 2-for-18 (.111) over his past five games. He's looking forward to having Robinson Cano (strained quad) back in the lineup ahead of him, starting on Tuesday in Washington. "It looks like a different team when he's out," Cruz said. "It'll be nice to have him back." Cruz will play in right field for the first time this season in the series opener, as there will be no DH in five of the team's next eight games.

Tampa Bay Rays: In May, the Rays rank second in baseball with 15 runs being scored from their catchers. Derek Norris is batting .300, with a run scored in each of his past six games. Meanwhile, Jesus Sucre is 5-for-11 (.455) with four runs scored in his last three starts. "It's been really good," Rays manager Kevin Cash said. "They've gotten a lot of big hits."

Texas Rangers: Jonathan Lucroy is batting .424 this season against left-handed starters, and Mike Napoli has an .894 OPS against the same hurlers. The duo combined to go 4-for-8 on Sunday night in a game started by southpaw Matthew Boyd. Napoli feels the Rangers are about to turn things around: "We have hitters who can hit lefties and we're all confident, I think, as a group, grinding out at bats, and having a plan and executing. It's been good for us." At the very least, daily fantasy players should take note when Texas faces lefties -- as is scheduled to happen on both Wednesday and Thursday this week.

Toronto Blue Jays: Marco Estrada seems to have the Orioles' number. After a 12-K win at Baltimore on Sunday, Estrada now has a 1.31 ERA and a .187 BAA versus the Birds. Toronto manager John Gibbons was delighting in Estrada's most recent effort: "He has been so good since he arrived here. He's always pitched really well against this team, and this is maybe the toughest ballpark to pitch in." Still, be forewarned that in all non-O's starts, Estrada has posted a 4.29 ERA and a .250 BAA.

Washington Nationals: Last season, Stephen Strasburg averaged 103 pitches per start until he lasted just 1 2/3 innings against the Rockies on Aug. 17, and soon after he found himself on the disabled list. He made just one more regular-season start, lasting 42 pitches on Sept. 7 before departing again due to injury. Strasburg threw 118 pitches on Sunday, increasing his average for the season to 105 pitches per game. When I hear him say: "I was just emptying the tank" -- and manager Dusty Baker add, "We needed every bit of it" -- color me a bit concerned that yet another injury might pop up late in the year.