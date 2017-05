Scott Schebler homers in his third consecutive game with a solo shot to right, giving the Reds a 2-0 lead over the Indians. (0:23)

Reds outfielder Scott Schebler homered for the third consecutive game Monday -- and over the past month, nobody in baseball has hit more.

It's not really a fluke, either. Schebler hit for power in the minors, and this isn't a case of someone selling out hitting a ton of fly balls. He's making hard contact.

Schebler remains available in more than half of ESPN's standard leagues and could be on the way to 30 blasts.