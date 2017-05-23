Top MLB DFS building blocks for Tuesday

Our experts are here to provide the best hitters and pitchers for you to build your daily fantasy baseball lineups around on Tuesday.

Hitters to build around

Eric Karabell -- Khris Davis, Oakland Athletics

One of the elite power hitters in the game has seen his DFS price a bit depressed by recent struggles, but all should be well against Miami right-hander Jose Urena. Yes, he's a right-hander but he's allowing right-handed batters to hit .333 off him with power. Davis has power. Tonight is a nice opportunity for him to get back to providing it.

Joe Kaiser-- Bryce Harper, Washington Nationals

Harper is due to leave the yard after being held without a home run in the last five games and he has a favorable matchup against Seattle's journeyman starter, Christian Bergman, who is coming off seven scoreless innings against Oakland but sports a career 5.44 ERA in 58 career appearances nevertheless. Harper is batting .328 with 12 home runs and a 1.149 OPS vs. right-handed pitching, which sets up perfectly against Bergman.

Tristan H. Cockcroft-- Carlos Gonzalez, Colorado Rockies

Thanks to his early struggles, CarGo's DFS price tag has dropped considerably, to the point that he's now just $4,200 on DraftKings and $3,000 on FanDuel. Assuming the weather cooperates, that makes him well worth a look against Zach Eflin and a Philadelphia Phillies bullpen that has a 4.89 ERA and 1.47 WHIP for the season. Gonzalez homered on Sunday, had three hits on Monday, and has scored double-digit points in six of his past 11 contests.

Kyle Soppe -- Mitch Moreland, Boston Red Sox

Priced outside of the top-15 first basemen tonight, Moreland is a no-brainer tonight on both FanDuel and DraftKings. With a .477 slugging percentage against righties this season, Moreland's platoon skill set (higher ISO versus RHP than Daniel Murphy and Evan Longoria since 2014) is working its magic again this season, something you can take to the bank against Andrew Cashner. The Rangers' righty is striking out just 11.5 percent of batters this season and considering that lefties slugged .480 against him over the last three seasons, the increased contact rate is worth buying into.

Pitchers to build around

Eric Karabell -- Danny Duffy, Kansas City Royals

Duffy gets a rematch with the Yankees in their stadium after striking out 10 Yankees over seven shutout innings in Kansas City last week. Whatever was wrong with Duffy a few weeks ago seems solved now as he's allowed three runs over three outings, and we know he's a strikeout option. Duffy is reasonably priced in DFS and facing a rookie in Jordan Montgomery who lasted only five innings against the Royals his last time out.

Joe Kaiser -- Lance McCullers Jr., Houston Astros

McCullers has been terrific at home this season, holding opponents to a .213 average and a 2.08 ERA while striking out 35 batters in 26 innings. On top of that, he hasn't allowed a run in his last three starts -- a span of 19 innings. Making matters even better for McCullers tonight, the Tigers are hitting only .223 on the road this season (27th in the majors).

Tristan H. Cockcroft-- Alex Cobb, Tampa Bay Rays

I'll take a Tropicana Field start as often as I can, as it's one of the most pitcher-friendly venues in baseball, and I'll especially do so when the pitcher comes as cheaply as Cobb ($7,900 DraftKings, $8,600 FanDuel). Cobb has four consecutive quality starts, averaging 18.5 DraftKings and 36.3 FanDuel points during that time span, and the opposing Los Angeles Angels have the game's sixth-worst team wOBA against right-handers (.307) despite the presence of baseball's best hitter, Mike Trout.

Kyle Soppe -- Jesse Hahn, Athletics

Maybe I'm getting cute here, but I'm not crazy about the matchups for the elite pitchers today (though you can always talk yourself into Clayton Kershaw) and Hahn's hot start is supported by a 2.88 FIP. The success may not be a flash in the pan, as the 27-year-old has nice velocity and has been more willing to change up his pitches than in years past. At this price point, Hahn is a bargain considering that he is facing a Marlins offense that ranks in the bottom quarter of the league in most advanced metrics against RHP since the beginning of last season.