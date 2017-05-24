Top MLB DFS building blocks for Wednesday's slate

Our experts are here to provide the best hitters and pitchers for you to build your daily fantasy baseball lineups around on Wednesday.

Today's panel includes ESPN Fantasy's Joe Kaiser, Eric Karabell, Tristan H. Cockcroft and Kyle Soppe.

Hitters to build around

Eric Karabell -- Matt Adams, Atlanta Braves

He has homered in his past two games with his new team and Wednesday faces an average right-hander (Trevor Williams) who already has allowed five home runs in 25 1/3 innings. Adams really did come to Cardinals camp this year in the best shape of his career, but there was no opportunity to play regularly in St. Louis. There is in Atlanta. Adams remains a cost-effective choice for now.

Joe Kaiser -- Michael Conforto, New York Mets

Entering Wednesday, Conforto ranks eighth in the National League in batting average, fourth in OPS, tied for third in home runs and tied for 12th in RBIs. Hat tip to Steve Gelbs of SNYtv for those stats. Conforto faces the righty Jarred Cosart, and as you probably know by now, the Mets outfielder absolutely crushes right-handers (.342 BA, 1.130 OPS , 10 HRs, 8 2Bs). Get him in your lineups while he's swinging such a hot bat.

Kyle Soppe -- Xander Bogaerts, Boston Red Sox

I will be spending up on hitting today to zig while others zag, and a Red Sox stack against Martin Perez is where I'm angling. We've seen Bogaerts flash his power more consistently in the past against lefties, and considering that he is swinging a confident stick right now (nine multihit games this month), he's worth the hefty price tag tonight. You're going to want some piece of this lineup, as Perez is not a strikeout pitcher and the Red Sox rank third in hard contact rate this year (just as they did last season). Chris Young would be the cheap play for those who invest heavily in pitching, and I would pencil him in, even if you saved money on pitching, since he is on this team for one reason: to crush southpaws.

Tristan H. Cockcroft -- Dustin Pedroia, Boston Red Sox

Red Sox right-handed hitters all seem to be priced appropriately for Wednesday's game against Texas Rangers lefty Perez ... except one: Pedroia. He benefits from that No. 2 spot in a loaded top half of the lineup, and in his past 15 games has batted .317/.394/.460 while averaging 9.2 DraftKings and 12.1 FanDuel points. Simply put, Perez doesn't miss bats, especially against righties; they're .285 hitters with a 12.3 percent whiff rate and .191 well-hit average against him in his career.

Pitchers to build around

Eric Karabell -- Charlie Morton, Houston Astros

His past two outings have featured four earned runs in each, but nobody was saying Morton would win an ERA title. We want the right-hander because he's top-20 in strikeouts, thanks quite a bit to the added velocity on his fastball, and it's not looking like a fluke. Morton faces a Tigers lineup that is 21st in OPS against right-handers, which isn't surprising, since it's a right-handed-dominant lineup. Morton might give up a few runs and fall short of six innings again, but he should get strikeouts at the least.

Joe Kaiser -- Luis Severino, New York Yankees

If you aren't going to pay the hefty price tag on Chris Sale against Texas, then Severino may be your next best option. The 23-year-old right-hander has allowed one run or fewer in three of his past five starts and struck out six or more in six of eight starts this season. He's going to present a difficult challenge for the Royals, who rank 26th in the majors with a .235 batting average vs. RHPs.

Kyle Soppe -- Tyler Chatwood, Colorado Rockies

Listen, Sale is great and deserves to be owned in the high percentage of games that he will be tonight. If you want to go that way for cash lineups, I'm perfectly fine with that, but you likely don't need any convincing from me on that. So if you're taking a step onto the wild side, Chatwood is the man for you. Of the 170 pitchers with at least 160 road innings pitched since the beginning of the 2013, only one has a lower ERA than Chatwood (2.60) ... that Kershaw guy. The Phillies grade out in the bottom third of the league team against righties since the beginning of last season, and with the majority of their primary run producers hitting from the right side (righties are hitting just .223 against Chatwood this season), I'm thinking Chatwood offers more points per dollar than Mr. Sale this evening (albeit with a much wider range of outcomes).

Tristan H. Cockcroft -- Kyle Hendricks, Chicago Cubs

After struggling initially to begin 2017, Hendricks has turned his season around, averaging 18.3 DraftKings and 34.0 FanDuel points in his past five starts. Most notably, he has done that while facing considerably tougher matchups than his Wednesday assignment against the San Francisco Giants -- he had quality starts both at Boston's Fenway Park and Colorado's Coors Field and tossed 5 1/3 shutout frames against the New York Yankees. The Giants, by comparison, sport baseball's worst team wOBA (.286) against right-handed pitchers, and they've been held to three runs or fewer in nine of their past 13 games against a righty starter.