Fantasy 30: Lamb rising, Myers falling

A number of key players are coming and going from the disabled list, while some, like Oakland's Sonny Gray and Arizona's Jake Lamb, are surging, and others like St. Louis' Dexter Fowler and San Diego's Wil Myers are scuffling.

For that and more news around the league, here is a rundown of the latest notes and tidbits surrounding each of the 30 teams:

Editor's Picks What to expect from Freddie Freeman upon his return Braves fans grimaced when Freddie Freeman went down with a wrist injury. Stephania Bell examines the recovery process for the first baseman, as well as what to expect out of him when he returns later this season.

Arizona Diamondbacks -- Lamb set a career-high with 29 home runs last season, and he already has 13 in 2017, thanks in part to a torrid stretch at the plate. Lamb has left the yard in five of his last eight games, and that bodes well heading into Thursday's series-opener in Milwaukee. While Chase Field leads all of baseball with 1.657 home runs hit per game in 2017, Miller Park ranks eighth (1.169 home runs per game).

Atlanta Braves -- The wait for Dansby Swanson to bust out of an early season slump continues. Just a year after batting .302 with an .803 OPS as a rookie, the 23-year-old shortstop is slashing .201/.286/.312 in his first 175 plate appearances of 2017. While Swanson is 8-for-23 vs. left-handed pitchers, he is hitting just .176 (23-for-131) vs. RHPs, which is very strange when you consider that he hit .304 vs. RHPs as a rookie.

Baltimore Orioles -- The talk about the Orioles possibly removing veteran righty Ubaldo Jimenez from the pitching rotation is intensifying. While it sounds likely that Jimenez will make his next scheduled start Sunday, it's perfectly understandable if Baltimore runs out of patience at some point soon. Jimenez has allowed at least four earned runs in six of eight starts and has a 7.17 ERA and 1.71 WHIP heading into the series against Houston.

Boston Red Sox -- First-base prospect Sam Travis was called up to the big leagues Tuesday and showed well in his MLB debut Wednesday, going 2-for-4 with a run scored against Texas. The plan for now, though, is for the 23-year-old to play initially only against left-handed pitchers, per Red Sox manager John Farrell. "He's been swinging the bat well. There's some momentum with Travis, getting him up here," Farrell said. "The fact is, we're probably looking at four left-handed starters over these next four series. Felt like this was an opportunity to add another right-handed bat."

Chicago Cubs -- It's safe to say that Anthony Rizzo is out of his slump. Over the last week, the Cubs' first baseman is batting .368 with four home runs -- two in Wednesday's win -- along with four walks and only two strikeouts. So far this season, Rizzo is batting .292 with a .971 OPS at home and just .177 with a .701 OPS on the road.

Chicago White Sox -- Dylan Covey felt oblique soreness during his start Tuesday night in Arizona, and though the injury isn't as serious as originally feared, there's a possibility Covey could miss his next start. If that happens, the already undermanned White Sox will have to call up a minor leaguer or use someone out of the bullpen as a spot starter Monday or Tuesday.

Cincinnati Reds - After surrendering 13 earned runs in two starts since returning from the minors, a span of nine innings, Amir Garrett was placed on the 10-day disabled list due to right hip inflammation. While the rookie southpaw has allowed fewer than one hit per inning thus far (41 hits in 45 innings), he has walked four batters in three starts and has 19 free passes on the season. That's a problem worth tracking.

Cleveland Indians - Michael Brantley enters Thursday's game against Cincinnati riding a nine-game hitting streak, and his successful return after playing just 11 regular season games for the Indians last season is one of the big stories for the team in 2017. What Brantley has done especially well so far is hit right-handers; the left-handed hitting outfielder leads all Indians regulars in batting average (.316) and OPS (.911) vs. RHPs.

Colorado Rockies - Mark Reynolds hit .297 with 12 home runs and a .865 OPS vs. RHPs last season, and he continues to hammer righties in his second campaign with the Rockies. The right-handed hitting first baseman already has nine homers in 113 at-bats against right-handers in 2017 and is batting .345 with a 1.050 OPS. If you have Reynolds on your team, make sure he's in your lineup any time a righty is on the mound.

Detroit Tigers - J.D. Martinez is back in the lineup for the Tigers after a planned day of rest on Wednesday, and boy that is a good thing if you're a Tigers fan. The right-handed hitting slugger has made quite a splash since making his season debut back on May 12; he already has six home runs and 12 walks in his first 11 games of 2017.

Houston Astros - Encouraging news for Dallas Keuchel, as the lefty said Wednesday that "everything feels good" and that he should be on track to return from the 10-day disabled list and start for the Astros on Saturday. Keuchel, who has a 1.84 ERA and is tied for the MLB lead with seven wins, was originally placed on the DL due to a pinched nerve in his neck.

Kansas City Royals - Lorenzo Cain is mired in a 2-for-33 drought at the plate, dropping his season numbers considerably, which makes this the perfect time to try and trade for one of the Royals' best hitters. Cain, who was batting .305 back on May 14, enters Thursday batting .259, and while he has only two home runs, he is 12/12 in stolen base attempts.

Los Angeles Angels - Athletic outfielder Cameron Maybin left Thursday's game early due to soreness in his right knee, and this is something to watch closely in the coming days, because Maybin has a long history of missing time due to injury. Incredibly, the 30-year-old has topped 95 games only three times in 11 MLB seasons.

Los Angeles Dodgers - The Dodgers are considering using starter Hyun-Jin Ryu in a temporary long relief role because he hasn't pitched since May 18. "If that were to happen, it wouldn't be permanent," Roberts said, according to Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times. "We have an excess of quality starting pitchers. So to try to get innings for guys is tough. I think he's open to doing whatever he can to help our ball club." It may be hard to believe, but the 30-year-old Ryu has started all 64 of his big league appearances in parts of four seasons.

Miami Marlins - Justin Bour is one of the hottest hitters in baseball over the last week, batting .400 (10-for-25) with four home runs, a double and six RBIs. The recent seven-game hitting streak has upped his season numbers to an impressive level -- .279 with 12 home runs and a .912 OPS.

Milwaukee Brewers - Jonathan Villar's four steals over the last week put him at 12 for the season, which is tied for the fourth-most in the majors. The 26-year-old second baseman led the entire MLB with 62 swipes last season, edging out Billy Hamilton (58). Interestingly, Villar was successful last season in 16/17 attempts vs. LHPs, but he is just 1/3 this season when a southpaw is on the mound.

Minnesota Twins - Miguel Sano and Max Kepler are two Twins to get into your lineups whenever they're facing a right-hander. Sano enters Thursday batting .397 with nine home runs and a 1.003 OPS vs. RHPs, while Kepler is batting .305 with 5 home runs, 10 doubles and a .941 OPS vs. RHPs.

New York Mets - Rafael Montero is making a spot start on Thursday against the Padres, while Jacob deGrom moves back a day to avoid bad weather. The one and only other time Montero started this season, back on May 5 against Miami, he lasted only 3 2/3 innings and gave up five earned runs on seven hits and three walks. deGrom will take the ball for Friday's game at Pittsburgh.

New York Yankees - Jacoby Ellsbury will go on the 7-day disabled list after suffering a concussion and neck sprain while crashing into a wall on Wednesday, and there's a chance the outfielder could be sidelined longer, given the uncertainty that comes with concussions. Ken Davidoff of the New York Post writes: "Figure on Mason Williams or Rob Refsnyder getting the call for Ellsbury's roster spot rather than Clint Frazier or Dustin Fowler; the Yankees wouldn't want their higher-end guys riding the bench, plus neither Frazier nor Fowler is currently on the 40-man roster."

Oakland Athletics - Sonny Gray has fanned 19 batters in his last two starts, while limiting opponents to seven hits and three walks in that span. It's a bit premature to call Gray "back," but after an injury-plagued 2016, it's encouraging to see him pitching closer to the player he was in his first three seasons in the league. It's easy to forget that Gray went 14-7 with a 2.73 ERA and 1.08 WHIP in 2015.

Philadelphia Phillies - Much of Aaron Altherr's early success this season has come at home. In 17 games at Citizens Bank Park, the athletic outfielder is batting .340 with 6 home runs, 5 doubles and a 1.231 OPS. By comparison, Altherr is hitting just .264 with a .784 OPS in 21 games on the road.

Pittsburgh Pirates - Gregory Polanco (strained left hamstring) was activated from the 10-day disabled list on Thursday but was held out of the starting lineup against Atlanta. Expect Polanco, who is batting .253 with 1 home run and 6 steals this season, to return to the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Mets.

St. Louis Cardinals - Dexter Fowler is slumping again, batting 2-for-23 with seven strikeouts in his last five games. Fowler is certainly testing all fantasy owners' patience this season, batting only .206 with just one steal in his first 39 games as a member of the Cardinals. Perhaps the biggest issue with the veteran outfielder is his low on-base percentage of .305, which is far below his career mark of .364.

San Diego Padres - Two of the top young hitters on the Padres are mired in slumps at the moment, as Wil Myers is 2-for-21 with 10 strikeouts in his last six games, and Manuel Margot is 3-for-21 with five strikeouts in the same stretch. On the flip side, Hunter Renfroe is finally seeing his bat heat up, with two home runs and three doubles in his last six games.

San Francisco Giants - Christian Arroyo dipped below the Mendoza line on Wednesday (.196, 22-for-112), which puts the Giants in a difficult spot. According to Andrew Baggarly of the Bay Area News Group, Bochy more or less acknowledged that sending the rookie third baseman down to Triple-A Sacramento "is among the options that he and club officials are discussing." Potential replacements at the hot corner include Eduardo Nunez and rehabbing veterans Conor Gillaspie and Aaron Hill.

Seattle Mariners - While Felix Hernandez (shoulder) is on track in his rehab and targeting a mid-June return, the injury news isn't as good for outfielder Mitch Haniger (oblique). The talk last week was that the team planned for Haniger to start a minor league rehab assignment and be ready to rejoin the team in Washington, but that was put on hold due to tightness in his left side. Haniger, who was one of the Mariners' big success stories throughout spring training and all of April, was injured in the same game as Hernandez back on April 25.

Tampa Bay Rays - Brad Miller (left abdominal strain) will not be ready to return from the 10-day disabled list on Friday, the first day he'd be eligible. "I've been doing stuff. We've been chipping away at it, making sure we're building and progressing and not having any setbacks, because if we did, we'd have to let it cool down (again)," he told the Tampa Bay Times. "It feels good to actually move around a little bit."

Texas Rangers - Though Rougned Odor is in a season-long slump so far, entering Thursday with a .207 batting average and .612 OPS, he is unfazed and believes that he's going to turn things around any time now. "Hit the ball," said Odor. "I'm just missing, but I feel good. I'm always confident. I always believe in myself, and I believe in my teammates." In case you forgot, Odor ended last season batting .271 with 33 home runs, 33 doubles and 14 steals.

Toronto Blue Jays - The Blue Jays' offense is about to add a whole lot of pop, as the team is expecting to get both Josh Donaldson and Troy Tulowitzki back for Friday's game against Texas. "The plan is for those guys to play tomorrow," Toronto general manager Ross Atkins said on Thursday. "That will be a great addition to our team." Both infielders have been on the disabled list for over a month; Donaldson has been out since April 14 with a right calf injury, while Tulowitzki has been out since April 21 with a right hamstring strain.

Washington Nationals - Manager Dusty Baker named Koda Glover as the Nationals closer following Glover's perfect ninth inning in a non-save situation on Wednesday. The 24-year-old righty hasn't allowed a run in 10 of his last 11 appearances and is a must-own in all fantasy formats.