Fantasy 30: Merrifield, Pedroia, Verlander and more

Even when you're a fan of one specific major league baseball team, it can be difficult to keep track of all of the news that surrounds your favorite club on a daily basis. However, when you're a fantasy baseball owner and you now have to multiply that effort by 30 in order to be as up to date as possible with each and every club., it's a fool's errand that borders on the impossible.

Fear not! We'll be here each and every Monday to give you a snapshot of what's going on in the world of baseball, with one fantasy takeaway from each of the league's 30 teams. Think of it as your one-stop shop for the week ahead. Here are the takeaways as we head into Week 10 of the 2017 season:

Arizona Diamondbacks: Robbie Ray has been on fire of late, as the pitcher has won three consecutive games, not allowing an earned run over those 23 2/3 innings. However, having thrown 327 pitches in those outings, the team elected to push Ray's scheduled Sunday start back to Tuesday. He'll be a two-start pitcher this week, and a confident one at that. "They always have to respect the fastball, but when I have that curveball and the slider working that day, it just makes my fastball that much better," Ray said of his new pitching regimen on the mound.

Atlanta Braves: For the second time in four starts, Julio Teheran got lit up by opposing bats, allowing seven runs and 11 hits in just five innings against the Reds on Sunday. Manager Brian Snitker seems willing to chalk it up to just being a bad day: "[Teheran] got just a little flat. When he made mistakes, they made him pay... He just wasn't real sharp like he had been." That's now five times in 12 starts this season, though, that Teheran has had a Game Score under 40. That's almost half, and it's a problem.

Editor's Picks Fantasy Baseball Forecaster for June 5-11 Don't set your lineup for Week 10 before checking out Tristan H. Cockcroft's forecast, including pitcher and hitter matchups and key notes to know for June 5 to 11.

Baltimore Orioles: After going 0-for-14 with eight strikeouts against the Yankees, dropping his average to .205 on the season, Manny Machado appears to finally be coming out of his tailspin at the plate. In Baltimore's four-game series against Boston, Machado hit safely in all four games, hitting .400 with two home runs and scoring five times. His manager, Buck Showalter, continues to heap praise on his young third baseman: "These are the best pitchers in the world. They're going to step on your neck when you're down, because they know that you have done and will do damage again ... I'm really impressed with the way he's handling some of his challenges this year."

Boston Red Sox: Dustin Pedroia (sprained wrist) remains optimistic that he will be able to return to the Red Sox on Friday when he is eligible to come off of the disabled list, without the need for a rehab assignment. Manager John Farrell said, "We're hopeful and encouraged by what the last three days have been for him with the response to treatment." With the late-in-the-week return, you may not want to activate Pedroia in leagues with weekly lineup locks, but given that Josh Rutledge (.160) and Deven Marrero (.143) have not performed well at the plate while subbing for Pedroia, you know Boston will start him immediately.

Chicago Cubs: Since May 25, Albert Almora Jr. has started just once, and manager Joe Maddon is not happy about it. "I've been lookin', lookin', lookin'. I have an idea or two maybe coming up soon," he said about getting Almora some playing time. Of course, the biggest reason for Almora's pariah status has been the arrival of Ian Happ into the fold. Happ started strongly, hitting .357 but then struggled through a 2-for-28 stretch before going 4-for-12 with a pair of homers over the weekend. Perhaps more of a timeshare will be forthcoming?

Chicago White Sox: Jose Quintana has gone 0-3 with a 7.67 ERA in his last five starts. While some have theorized the pitcher might simply be distracted by trade rumors that seem to increase in volume after every one of his good outings, Quintana has a better answer for his mound woes. "Sometimes the ball runs through the middle, and I miss my corners," Quintana said, adding "I feel good, my arm is good." He'll be on the mound Tuesday at Tampa Bay, and if he does have another solid start, then expect the trade buzz to start this cycle over again.

Cincinnati Reds: Scott Schebler hurt his shoulder on Saturday diving for a ball. Billy Hamilton also was injured on Saturday with a left shoulder strain of his own. For now, both are being called day-to-day, with trips to the disabled list not yet in the team's plans. Playing short-handed forced Scooter Gennett to the outfield on Sunday, and if both players need to sit for a few more days, there's a chance manager Bryan Price might use reliever Michael Lorenzen in center field. "I don't worry about him getting hurt running the bases, taking an at-bat," Price said. "I would have the same feeling if he ended up in the outfield. I just feel like he's an athlete."

Cleveland Indians: Lonnie Chisenhall was in the midst of a hot streak of sorts, having hit four home runs in eight games prior to getting placed on the 7-day concussion disabled list with symptoms that seemingly came out of nowhere. Chisenhall went 1-for-7 in two games over the weekend for Double-A Akron and will rejoin the Indians in Colorado Monday. For now, he appears to be in the clear, but a concussion can be a tricky thing, and more so this one, whose original cause in still uncertain. I'd start him right away in daily leagues but wait for weekly ones.

Colorado Rockies: Tyler Anderson was pitching well in May, with a 2.55 ERA and a .231 BAA prior to a dreary home start on May 30, where he allowed six runs and 11 hits in five innings to the Mariners. That outing resulted in a trip to the 10-day disabled list due to Anderson's recurring knee inflammation. "We're going to play it safe," manager Bud Black said of the decision. "He feels OK, but we're being precautionary." In the meantime, Jeff Hoffman was called up from the minors and started for Anderson on Sunday, winning his third spot start of the season with a three-hit, seven-inning outing. Streamers take note.

Detroit Tigers: Justin Verlander struggled mightily on Sunday, needing 72 pitches just to get through two innings before getting pulled with what is being called groin tightness. Manager Brad Ausmus said, "I thought we had to protect him a little bit. He said he felt like he could keep pitching. But I didn't want him out there protecting his groin and then have something else be affected, like his shoulder." An MRI came back negative and all parties involved remain quite optimistic that this will pass and Verlander will be able to pitch this weekend.

Houston Astros: The Astros have won ten games in a row, outscoring the opposition 82-36 in the process. Yet, if there's one player who hasn't had much fantasy success during this stellar Houston run, despite all the victories, it's closer Ken Giles. Giles didn't pitch at all from May 27 through June 1, and then came into back-to-back games on Friday and Saturday with quite-evident rust. He allowed runs in both outings, though he did hang on for a save in the latter effort. As I wrote yesterday, though, I don't think there's much to be concerned about here.

Kansas City Royals: Whit Merrifield is owned in only 22.6 percent of ESPN leagues. What does a guy have to do? The Royals' second baseman got three more hits on Sunday, extending his hitting streak to 19 games, during which time he's hit .409. If he keeps it up all week, he'll be within striking distance of the two longest streaks in franchise history: Jose Offerman's 27 games in 1998 and George Brett's 30-game run in 1980.

Los Angeles Angels: Already down Mike Trout and Cameron Maybin, the Angels thought they were about to lose yet another player to the disabled list on Sunday when a collision at second base between Minnesota's Eduardo Escobar and Andrelton Simmons had both players lying on the ground in a heap. "He hit on the top of my knee," Simmons said after finishing out the ninth inning. "It was just a good hit. It numbed me up pretty good. Just sore." Still, how it looked in the moment and how it looks later on might be two different things. There's a chance his knee could feel a lot worse after a flight to Detroit.

Los Angeles Dodgers: Brandon McCarthy, who had to leave his last start after only four innings due to a blister, is now expected to make his next start on Tuesday night against Washington. Meanwhile, Justin Turner (hamstring) will begin a rehab assignment later in the week, with an eye on returning to third base shortly thereafter. Joc Pederson (concussion) will also go out on a rehab assignment, but manager Dave Roberts warns, "Joc's got to go out there and play, and I want him to play well." Chris Taylor (.318) should continue to man center field.

Miami Marlins: Edinson Volquez's no-hitter was the highlight of a successful 8-2 homestand that has the team within seven games of .500, and potentially reconsidering a wholesale sell-off of talent. "We built a little momentum to get ourselves back to respectability," manager Don Mattingly said. "Hopefully we go on the road and hold our own out there and see where we're at." If the Marlins fall back to double-digits below .500, expect them to start fielding offers for Volquez and all three of their starting outfielders.

Milwaukee Brewers: Matt Garza collided with first baseman Jesus Aguilar on Saturday, and the pitcher had to leave Saturday's game after making only a few more pitches to close out the fourth inning. "He's just sore today," manager Craig Counsell said. "He said he felt like he was in a car crash, almost. We'll just have to wait and see how he reacts the next couple days." That could mean a missed start this coming Thursday, even if only as a precautionary measure.

Minnesota Twins: According to La Velle E. Neal III of the Minneapolis Star Tribune, Minnesota might be willing to take a chance on Sam Dyson. Dyson, the former Rangers closer, was designated for assignment on Thursday, leaving him open for a trade. Saves aren't likely to be on the table for Dyson, should he go to the Twins, but as Neal notes, "Dyson throws around 95 miles per hour with heavy sink. If they can get him figured out, he could help the relief corps. The Twins are moving forward with Tyler Duffey, Taylor Rogers and Matt Belisle as the relievers they will use to protect leads and build a bridge to closer Brandon Kintzler."

New York Mets: Mets starters are currently sporting a 4.98 ERA, but help is on the way. Manager Terry Collins believes both Steven Matz and Seth Lugo will be ready to be activated from the disabled list in time for this weekend's series against Atlanta. Their return likely means a demotion for Sunday's starter Tyler Pill and a move to the bullpen for Robert Gsellman -- where he could become a mainstay. "I think with the way our bullpen has shaped up right now, there's going to be times we're going to need him to pitch the seventh inning or the eighth inning," Collins said of Gsellman.

New York Yankees: Luis Severino has now thrown three consecutive quality starts and lowered his ERA for the year to 2.90 in the process. He's come a long way from last season's horrific 0-8, 8.50 ERA, .337 BAA as a starter. Pitching coach Larry Rothschild points to Severino's fastball mastery as the big reason for his turnaround, "The command of the fastball has been the big difference and to his credit he has really worked at it.'' The Yankees believe Severino is for real, but he was still owned in only about 80 percent of ESPN leagues prior at the start of Week 9.

Oakland Athletics: From a fantasy standpoint, there aren't a lot of people out there who noticed that Mark Canha was pulled from Sunday's starting lineup due to flu-like symptoms. However, I'm always wary when a player goes out with an illness that has the potential to make its way around a clubhouse. The good news is that Oakland didn't travel overnight, lessening the chance of exposure. However, if a different A's player catches this bug, make sure you have a backup in place for everyone from Oakland on your roster.

Philadelphia Phillies: With Vince Velasquez getting an enforced 10-day rest on the disabled list due to a sore right elbow, the team will once again recall Nick Pivetta to see if he can potentially stick in the rotation his time around. Pivetta made four starts while Aaron Nola was injured, going 0-2 with a 5.12 ERA and a .325 BAA. However, at Triple-A this season, he's 5-0 with a 1.41 ERA -- and a 9.0 K/9 rate since his demotion. "'ll try to continue that," Pivetta said. "I think I'll build on this so when I'm called up again I'll be able to stay up a lot longer."

Pittsburgh Pirates: Josh Harrison is owned in only 54.7 percent of ESPN leagues, but the second/third baseman has hit .353 over his last 16 games, and is clearly on the rise. Harrison did have to leave Sunday's game early after getting hit on the right calf with a pitch -- the tenth time this season he's endured an errant missile from the mound. Still, Harrison says he feels fine and, given the fact the pitch was an 86 mph slider, rather than a fastball, I tend to believe him.

St. Louis Cardinals: Magneuris Sierra got another brief call-up from the Cardinals, filling in for Jedd Gyorko on the roster for two days while Gyorko went on a quick paternity leave. Sierra went 1-for-2 with a walk in his only action on Friday, extending his hitting streak with St. Louis to eight games, albeit interrupted by a few weeks in the minors. He'll be back again at some point down the road to shoot for nine in a row, so dynasty leaguers, keep watching.

San Diego Padres: Two games, two wins and a pair of 8-K performances -- that's what you've gotten so far from Dinelson Lamet, who will shoot for a 3-0 start to his career on Tuesday in Arizona. With both Jered Weaver and Trevor Cahill due back from the disabled list later this month, a few more solid starts could cement his spot in the rotation, even with those two veteran arms due back.

San Francisco Giants: Hunter Pence is back with the Giants, and will start in right field in the series opener tonight in Milwaukee. Pence grounded into a double-play on Sunday as a pinch-hitter but is hopeful the hamstring woes that had him miss three weeks are behind him. "I wish I could have come back sooner," he said. "It was a little more complicated than we thought. But I'm glad I'm feeling better and we made the right decision."

Seattle Mariners: Danny Valencia had about as good a weekend as you can have at the plate, going 9-for-9 in three games prior to a sixth-inning popout on Sunday to end the streak. "I'm getting good pitches to hit and not missing them," Valencia said. "I'm having a good approach up there and trying not to do too much." Indeed, the first baseman is batting .361 since May 10, which makes the 11.9 percent ESPN ownership a little bit too low, don't you think?

Tampa Bay Rays: Manager Kevin Cash believes that, except for Chris Archer, his rotation looks "to be gassed a bit." That's why the team is expected to push everyone (except Archer who works Tuesday) back one day, with a Wednesday call-up to spot start. It could be Jacob Faria -- and I hope it is, because I've been waiting to see how he handles the majors -- who is 6-1 with a 3.13 ERA and a .219 BAA at Triple-A Durham.

Texas Rangers: It's really hard to know what to make of Rougned Odor. On the one hand, he has 18 K's in his last 55 at-bats (32.7 percent) -- including a "golden sombrero" on Saturday -- and has hit just .218 over that stretch. On the other hand, he's hit safely in 15 of his last 18 games. On Sunday, manager Jeff Banister dropped him down to seventh in the order, but there doesn't seem to be any impetus to keep him out of the Texas lineup altogether. "Sometimes we like different scenery. But he's still in the game where we want him. It just happens to be in a different spot in the lineup," Banister said.

Toronto Blue Jays: Dalton Pompey may well still be a cheap source of stolen bases at some point this season, but it's going to be a bit longer before the outfielder can return to Toronto. Pompey, who is on the 60-day DL after suffering a concussion while playing for Canada in the World Baseball Classic, had just advanced to Triple-A Buffalo for the final stage of his rehab on Sunday when he injured his leg while making a catch in the first inning. "We had to take him out. I'm not sure exactly but he felt something with his leg," manager Bobby Meacham said. "I don't know exactly what it is but it was like 'get him out of there."

Washington Nationals: Those of you who have Jayson Werth in weekly leagues, you're probably best off benching him in Week 10. The outfielder fouled a ball off his left foot on Saturday and was seen on crutches on Sunday. Werth missed several games this spring with a similar injury, and while manager Dusty Baker said X-rays were negative, he added that "he's on crutches. It's not looking good for now." Ryan Raburn, recently acquired from the White Sox, and with hits in 5 of 6 games thus far with Triple-A Syracuse, could be a short-term fix.