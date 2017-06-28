The Fantasy Baseball Forecaster pitching grid has been updated as of Wednesday, June 28, at 11:10 a.m. ET.

Welcome to the new and improved version of the Fantasy Baseball Forecaster! This year, we've reorganized the story into four parts; it's the same great intel, but you get right where you need to go as quickly as possible. Good luck this season!

Here's the scheduled starter for each game from June 26 to July 2, including a projected game score for each pitcher in each matchup. A 50 is typically deemed a "quality start" by this measure, while a 70 is considered a dominant start:

Pitching Matchups, June 26 to July 2 Team Mon

6/26 Tue

6/27 Wed

6/28 Thu

6/29 Fri

6/30 Sat

7/1 Sun

7/2 @TOR

Gausman

(RHP)

GS: 46 @TOR

Miley

(LHP)

GS: 46 @TOR

Jimenez

(RHP)

GS: 47 TB

Tillman

(RHP)

GS: 40 TB

Bundy

(RHP)

GS: 51 TB

Gausman

(RHP)

GS: 48 MIN

Sale

(LHP)

GS: 62 MIN

Pomeranz

(LHP)

GS: 54 MIN

Porcello

(RHP)

GS: 51 MIN

Price

(LHP)

GS: 55 @TOR

Fister

(RHP)

GS: 43 @TOR

Sale

(LHP)

GS: 61 @TOR

Pomeranz

(LHP)

GS: 53 @CWS

Montgomery

(LHP)

GS: 54 @CWS

Severino

(RHP)

GS: 56 @CWS

Tanaka

(RHP)

GS: 51 @CWS

Cessa

(RHP)

GS: 49 @HOU

Pineda

(RHP)

GS: 51 @HOU

Montgomery

(LHP)

GS: 49 @HOU

Severino

(RHP)

GS: 50 @PIT

Cobb

(RHP)

GS: 46 @PIT

Snell

(LHP)

GS: 51 @PIT

Archer

(RHP)

GS: 61 @BAL

Faria

(RHP)

GS: 56 @BAL

Odorizzi

(RHP)

GS: 54 @BAL

Cobb

(RHP)

GS: 48 BAL

Biagini

(RHP)

GS: 53 BAL

Stroman

(RHP)

GS: 54 BAL

Happ

(LHP)

GS: 57 BOS

Estrada

(RHP)

GS: 51 BOS

Liriano

(LHP)

GS: 49 BOS

Biagini

(RHP)

GS: 48 NYY

Holmberg

(LHP)

GS: 43 NYY

Quintana

(LHP)

GS: 52 NYY

Rodon

(LHP)

GS: 49 NYY

Shields

(RHP)

GS: 47 TEX

Pelfrey

(RHP)

GS: 44 TEX

Holland

(LHP)

GS: 48 TEX

Quintana

(LHP)

GS: 57 TEX

Carrasco

(RHP)

GS: 63 TEX

Clevinger

(RHP)

GS: 52 TEX

Bauer

(RHP)

GS: 55 TEX

Kluber

(RHP)

GS: 65 @DET

Tomlin

(RHP)

GS: 48 @DET-2

Carrasco

(RHP)

GS: 59

TBD



@DET

Clevinger

(RHP)

GS: 49 KC

Verlander

(RHP)

GS: 57 KC

Norris

(LHP)

GS: 50 KC

Fulmer

(RHP)

GS: 52 CLE

Sanchez

(RHP)

GS: 46 CLE-2

Zimmermann

(RHP)

GS: 45

TBD



CLE

Verlander

(RHP)

GS: 53 @DET

Strahm

(LHP)

GS: 48 @DET

Kennedy

(RHP)

GS: 52 @DET

Junis

(RHP)

GS: 47 MIN

Vargas

(LHP)

GS: 53 MIN-2

Hammel

(RHP)

GS: 50

TBD



MIN

Strahm

(LHP)

GS: 49 @BOS

Berrios

(RHP)

GS: 54 @BOS

Santiago

(LHP)

GS: 45 @BOS

Mejia

(LHP)

GS: 45 @BOS

Gibson

(RHP)

GS: 44 @KC

Santana

(RHP)

GS: 54 @KC-2

Berrios

(RHP)

GS: 56

TBD



@KC

Santiago

(LHP)

GS: 47 OAK

Fiers

(RHP)

GS: 53 OAK

Paulino

(RHP)

GS: 52 OAK

Peacock

(RHP)

GS: 55 NYY

McCullers

(RHP)

GS: 57 NYY

Martes

(RHP)

GS: 49 NYY

Fiers

(RHP)

GS: 50 @LAD

Nolasco

(RHP)

GS: 50 @LAD

Chavez

(RHP)

GS: 48 LAD

Meyer

(RHP)

GS: 54 LAD

Ramirez

(RHP)

GS: 52 SEA

Bridwell

(RHP)

GS: 50 SEA

Nolasco

(RHP)

GS: 49 SEA

Chavez

(RHP)

GS: 47 @HOU

Manaea

(LHP)

GS: 50 @HOU

Hahn

(RHP)

GS: 42 @HOU

Cotton

(RHP)

GS: 47 ATL

Gossett

(RHP)

GS: 47 ATL

Gray

(RHP)

GS: 51 ATL

Manaea

(LHP)

GS: 55 PHI

Paxton

(LHP)

GS: 58 PHI

Hernandez

(RHP)

GS: 56 @LAA

Gaviglio

(RHP)

GS: 49 @LAA

Miranda

(LHP)

GS: 50 @LAA

Paxton

(LHP)

GS: 55 @CLE

Hamels

(LHP)

GS: 50 @CLE

Ross

(RHP)

GS: 49 @CLE

Darvish

(RHP)

GS: 55 @CLE

Cashner

(RHP)

GS: 42 @CWS

Bibens-Dirkx

(RHP)

GS: 50 @CWS

Hamels

(LHP)

GS: 55 @CWS

Ross

(RHP)

GS: 54 @SD

Newcomb

(LHP)

GS: 55 @SD

Colon

(RHP)

GS: 49 @SD

Garcia

(LHP)

GS: 56 @OAK

Foltynewicz

(RHP)

GS: 51 @OAK

Dickey

(RHP)

GS: 49 @OAK

Teheran

(RHP)

GS: 54 NYM

Straily

(RHP)

GS: 53 NYM

Locke

(LHP)

GS: 46 NYM

Urena

(RHP)

GS: 46 @MIL

Nicolino

(LHP)

GS: 42 @MIL

Volquez

(RHP)

GS: 51 @MIL

Straily

(RHP)

GS: 55 @MIA

Gsellman

(RHP)

GS: 49 @MIA

Matz

(LHP)

GS: 57 @MIA

Lugo

(RHP)

GS: 52 PHI

deGrom

(RHP)

GS: 62 PHI

Wheeler

(RHP)

GS: 50 PHI

TBD



@ARI

Pivetta

(RHP)

GS: 51 @SEA

Nola

(RHP)

GS: 55 @SEA

Leiter

(RHP)

GS: 51 @NYM

Lively

(RHP)

GS: 47 @NYM

Hellickson

(RHP)

GS: 46 @NYM

Pivetta

(RHP)

GS: 51 CHC

Gonzalez

(LHP)

GS: 55 CHC

Scherzer

(RHP)

GS: 69 CHC

Strasburg

(RHP)

GS: 65 CHC

Ross

(RHP)

GS: 49 @STL

Roark

(RHP)

GS: 51 @STL

Gonzalez

(LHP)

GS: 55 @STL

Scherzer

(RHP)

GS: 70 @WSH

Butler

(RHP)

GS: 43 @WSH

Arrieta

(RHP)

GS: 55 @WSH

Lackey

(RHP)

GS: 53 @WSH

Lester

(LHP)

GS: 58 @CIN

Montgomery

(LHP)

GS: 50 @CIN

Butler

(RHP)

GS: 44 @CIN

Arrieta

(RHP)

GS: 57 @STL

Finnegan

(LHP)

GS: 51 MIL

Adleman

(RHP)

GS: 52 MIL

Castillo

(RHP)

GS: 48 MIL

Bailey

(RHP)

GS: 47 CHC

Feldman

(RHP)

GS: 47 CHC

TBD



CHC

Adleman

(RHP)

GS: 49 @CIN

Guerra

(RHP)

GS: 51 @CIN

Anderson

(RHP)

GS: 52 @CIN

Nelson

(RHP)

GS: 52 MIA

Garza

(RHP)

GS: 45 MIA

Davies

(RHP)

GS: 47 MIA

Guerra

(RHP)

GS: 50 TB

Williams

(RHP)

GS: 49 TB

Nova

(RHP)

GS: 54 TB

Taillon

(RHP)

GS: 53 SF

Cole

(RHP)

GS: 51 SF

Kuhl

(RHP)

GS: 47 SF

Williams

(RHP)

GS: 48 CIN

Wacha

(RHP)

GS: 50 @ARI

Martinez

(RHP)

GS: 59 @ARI

Wainwright

(RHP)

GS: 47 @ARI

Lynn

(RHP)

GS: 53 WSH

Leake

(RHP)

GS: 55 WSH

Wacha

(RHP)

GS: 48 WSH

Martinez

(RHP)

GS: 58 PHI

Greinke

(RHP)

GS: 60 STL

Walker

(RHP)

GS: 52 STL

Godley

(RHP)

GS: 55 STL

Corbin

(LHP)

GS: 47 COL

Ray

(LHP)

GS: 57 COL

Greinke

(RHP)

GS: 57 COL

Walker

(RHP)

GS: 52 @SF

Marquez

(RHP)

GS: 49 @SF

Hoffman

(RHP)

GS: 51 @SF

Freeland

(LHP)

GS: 46 @ARI

Gray

(RHP)

GS: 50 @ARI

Chatwood

(RHP)

GS: 50 @ARI

Marquez

(RHP)

GS: 49 LAA

Hill

(LHP)

GS: 55 LAA

Maeda

(RHP)

GS: 54 @LAA

Ryu

(LHP)

GS: 50 @LAA

Kershaw

(LHP)

GS: 73 @SD

Wood

(LHP)

GS: 62 @SD

Hill

(LHP)

GS: 60 @SD

Maeda

(RHP)

GS: 59 ATL

Chacin

(RHP)

GS: 49 ATL

Perdomo

(RHP)

GS: 48 ATL

Lamet

(RHP)

GS: 52 LAD

Richard

(LHP)

GS: 49 LAD

TBD



LAD

Chacin

(RHP)

GS: 51 COL

Samardzija

(RHP)

GS: 56 COL

Cain

(RHP)

GS: 45 COL

Blach

(LHP)

GS: 49 @PIT

Cueto

(RHP)

GS: 55 @PIT

Moore

(LHP)

GS: 50 @PIT

Samardzija

(RHP)

GS: 54

Pitching scuttlebutt

Doug Fister joined the Boston Red Sox's rotation on June 25, replacing Hector Velazquez and seemingly lining him up for another start on June 30 (Friday of Week 13).

Blake Snell will rejoin the Tampa Bay Rays' rotation beginning on June 28 (Wednesday of Week 13), replacing Erasmo Ramirez, who will move to the bullpen.

Carlos Rodon (DL: shoulder) made his fourth minor league rehabilitation start on June 23, pitching for Triple-A Charlotte, and he'll rejoin the Chicago White Sox rotation on June 28 (Wednesday of Week 13). He'll seemingly bump David Holmberg from the rotation.

The Cleveland Indians will need a spot starter for one of the games of their July 1 (Saturday of Week 13) doubleheader, and Ryan Merritt seems like the most logical candidate, despite his likely pitching it on seven days of rest following a June 23 scheduled start for Triple-A Columbus. Danny Salazar (DL: shoulder) is a long shot option, as he's scheduled for a simulated game early in Week 13 before likely requiring a minor league rehabilitation assignment before his activation.

The Detroit Tigers will need a spot starter for one of the games of their July 1 (Saturday of Week 13) doubleheader, and while Buck Farmer might seem the most obvious candidate, he's scheduled for a June 23 start for Triple-A Toledo and therefore would be on seven days' rest. The team could also consider Matthew Boyd and Drew VerHagen, both of whom are also members of Toledo's rotation and the Tigers' 40-man roster.

The Kansas City Royals will need a spot starter for one of the games of their July 1 (Saturday of Week 13) doubleheader, with Eric Skoglund, Travis Wood and Chris Young being the most logical candidates.

The Minnesota Twins demoted Nik Turley to Triple-A Rochester on June 23, so they'll need a fill-in for his rotation spot on June 27 (Tuesday of Week 13) and July 2 (Sunday), as well as a spot starter for one of the games of their July 1 (Saturday) doubleheader. Hector Santiago (DL: shoulder), who made his first rehabilitation start for Triple-A Rochester on June 21, is a logical candidate for the former assignments. The team could also consider Tyler Duffey, Dillon Gee, Chris Heston and Turley for any of those three starts, though neither Gee nor Heston is on the Twins' 40-man roster.

Charlie Morton (DL: lat) is likely to make a second minor league rehabilitation start on June 27 or 28, so he's unlikely to be ready to rejoin the Houston Astros rotation during Week 13. Dallas Keuchel (DL: neck) hasn't yet had a timetable set for his return. Brad Peacock (paternity list) will rejoin the Astros' rotation sometime during Week 13. A logical arrangement would have him pitching next on June 29 (Thursday), as he'd merely swap spots with the pitcher who replaced Peacock on June 24, Francis Martes.

Matt Shoemaker (DL: forearm) suffered a setback and no longer has a timetable set for his return to the Los Angeles Angels rotation. Parker Bridwell has been taking his rotation spot, which arrives on June 30 (Friday of Week 13).

Hisashi Iwakuma (DL: shoulder) suffered another setback and is unlikely to rejoin the Seattle Mariners' rotation during Week 13. The Mariners have both June 26 and 29 off, so they will go with four starters in the meantime.

The Texas Rangers' Week 13 rotation has shuffled due to the impending returns of Cole Hamels (oblique) and Andrew Cashner (DL: oblique) as well as Yu Darvish's (triceps) early exit from his June 23 start. Hamels returned on June 26 (Monday), Darvish will pitch June 28 (Wedneday), and Cashner is scheduled for a June 29 (Thursday) start..

The Atlanta Braves will activate Bartolo Colon (DL: oblique, back) for a June 28 (Wednesday of Week 13) start, after which point they seem likely to go with a six-man rotation.

Zack Wheeler (DL: biceps) was scheduled to miss only one turn in the New York Mets rotation, and he'd be eligible to rejoin them on June 30 (Friday of Week 13). He appears on track for a July 1 return, but either Rafael Montero or Tyler Pill or both might be needed to make a spot start on either July 1 or 2 after Robert Gsellman (hamstring) left his most recent turn.

Mark Leiter Jr. will make a spot start for the Philadelphia Phillies on June 23, replacing Jerad Eickhoff (DL: back), and it appears that Leiter will get another turn the next time that spot in their rotation arrives on June 28 (Wednesday of Week 13).

Homer Bailey (DL: elbow) rejoined the Cincinnati Reds rotation on June 24, lining him up for a June 29 (Thursday) start during Week 13. Brandon Finnegan (DL: trapezius), who returned to action on June 26 (Monday), suffered a setback and the Reds will now need a fill-in for him on July 1 (Saturday).

The Arizona Diamondbacks gave Randall Delgado a spot start on June 25, pushing their other starters back by a day in order to give them all additional rest.

Jon Gray (DL: foot) made a third minor league rehabilitation start on June 24, pitching for Triple-A Albuquerque,and he'll rejoin the Colorado Rockies rotation on June 30 (Friday of Week 13).

Kenta Maeda will make a spot start for the Los Angeles Dodgers on June 27 (Tuesday of Week 13) in order to provide their other starters an additional day's rest. He'll make another start on July 2 (Sunday) in place of the injured Brandon McCarthy (DL: knee).

The San Diego Padres will likely need a fill-in for Miguel Diaz (forearm) during Week 13, after he left his June 21 start due to injury. Trevor Cahill (DL: shoulder) made a rehabilitation start for Class A Lake Elsinore and could be a candidate.