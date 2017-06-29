Fantasy news to know for every MLB team

The Baltimore Orioles are due to get their lights-out closer Zach Britton back in the next week, while outfielder George Springer is putting up a torrid month of June for the Houston Astros.

For that and more news around the league, here is a rundown of the latest notes and tidbits surrounding each of the 30 teams:

Arizona Diamondbacks -- Oft-injured outfielder A.J. Pollock (groin/quad) isn't returning to the Diamondbacks this homestand, general manager Mike Hazen said on Thursday, but Pollock has returned to his rehab assignment with Triple-A Reno after missing six days with a quad injury and is expected to be back on the field for the Diamondbacks as early as next week. Editor's Picks Prospects to add before they're called up Which young players should you look to pick up before they're promoted to the big leagues? We rank the top 10 prospects in terms of fantasy value.

Atlanta Braves -- Not that Bartolo Colon was making his way on any fantasy lineups this season, but the 44-year-old was designated for assignment by the Braves on Thursday and could very well have thrown his last pitch in the majors. Colon was 2-8 with an 8.14 ERA and 1.78 WHIP in 13 starts prior to his departure.

Baltimore Orioles -- Zach Britton remains on track to come off the 60-day disabled list July 5, the first day he's eligible to do so. Britton struck out two and threw 14 pitches for Double-A Bowie on Wednesday and is next scheduled to pitch for Single-A Frederick on Friday as he works his way back from a forearm injury.

Boston Red Sox -- Hanley Ramirez is hitting .143 (5-for-35) with eight strikeouts against left-handed pitchers this season, which is surprising when you consider that the 34-year-old designated hitter is a career .300 hitter with a .905 OPS vs. LHPs. Expect him to turn it around against southpaws if he continues to get the opportunities to do so.

Chicago Cubs -- Kris Bryant believes he'll be able to avoid the disabled list after rolling his right ankle on the third base bag in Wednesday's game against Washington. Bryant's injury was ruled a "mild to moderate" ankle sprain, and Cubs manager Joe Maddon told the Chicago Sun-Times that the hope is Bryant will be out just a couple days.

Chicago White Sox -- Avisail Garcia, a masher of left-handed pitching this season (.429 BA, 1.058 OPS), is set to undergo an MRI on his left knee Thursday after tweaking it while sliding back to first base on a pickoff attempt in Wednesday's loss to the Yankees. At this point, it would be surprising if the test results showed anything serious. "They wanted to take a look," Garcia told the Chicago Tribune. "... I got a little bit hurt, but I'm fine."

Cincinnati Reds -- Scooter Gennett will be remembered this season for his four-home run game against St. Louis, but the second baseman continues to hit even after the fanfare fades. Gennett is hitting .440 (11-26) with three home runs and two doubles in his last six games.

Cleveland Indians -- Corey Kluber has notched double-digit strikeouts in five of his last six starts, and Thursday's huge game against Texas was the latest indication that his stuff is as good as ever. Kluber recorded 21 swinging strikes against the Rangers -- the second time he has managed to do that this season against an opponent and sixth time in his career.

Colorado Rockies -- Charlie Blackmon is one of the best leadoff hitters in the game and a big reason for the Rockies' early success in 2017, but the toolsy center fielder is in quite the funk at the plate over the last six games. Over that stretch, he is hitting just .154 (4-for-26) with no extra-base hits and no RBIs.

Detroit Tigers -- By now, we all know about Alex Avila's prowess against right-handers this season, but what about J.D. Martinez's success against lefties? The outfield slugger is hitting .533 (16-for-30) with 5 home runs, 3 doubles, 1 triple and 6 walks vs. LHP in 2017. Pay close attention to whenever the Tigers are facing a southpaw if you have Martinez on your team.

Houston Astros -- In 24 games this month, George Springer is hitting .337 with 11 home runs, 21 RBIs and 23 runs scored. Springer has 24 home runs and 52 RBIs on the season, ranking second and sixth, respectively, in the American League. Aside from Judge, Springer is making a name for himself as one of the leading MVP candidates in the AL.

Kansas City Royals -- What a month of June for Lorenzo Cain, who leads the Royals in home runs (eight) and OPS (1.008) while hitting .333, scoring 24 runs and knocking in 17 RBIs. Right behind him with impressive performances this month are Salvador Perez (.341 BA, 5 HRs, .980 OPS), Mike Moustakas (.312 BA, 7 HRs, .953 OPS) and Eric Hosmer (.316 BA, 4 HRs, .886 OPS).

Los Angeles Angels -- Albert Pujols is having one of the worst months of his career, hitting .200 (20-for-100) with three home runs and only five walks. At age 37, Pujols clearly isn't close to the middle-of-the-lineup force he was for so many years with the Cardinals, and the past 30 days is a glaring reminder of that.

Los Angeles Dodgers -- Yasiel Puig should only be considered against right-handed pitchers in fantasy, as his splits against lefties are really rough as we approach July (11-for-61, .180 BA, .554 OPS), but the outfielder is finishing up his best month of the season, batting .289 with five home runs and three stolen bases in June.

Miami Marlins -- The Red Sox and Yankees both have reportedly checked in on Marlins third baseman Martin Prado, according to Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY Sports. Nightengale reports that the Yankees have also shown interest in Marlins slugger Justin Bour.

Milwaukee Brewers -- The Brewers are expected to be without Chase Anderson for more than a month due to a left oblique strain suffered in Wednesday's loss to the Reds. The absence of Anderson leaves Milwaukee without one of its most reliable starters and puts more pressure on Zach Davies and Jimmy Nelson to carry the staff until August.

Minnesota Twins -- While Kyle Gibson's season numbers remain ugly -- 6.23 ERA, 1.83 WHIP, 44 K's, 33 BBs in 65 IP -- the veteran right-hander has been better of late. Since getting knocked around for six runs against Baltimore on May 22, Gibson has allowed two runs or less in four of his last six starts and allowed only four home runs during that stretch. The ongoing issue with Gibson remains his penchant for allowing walks.

New York Mets -- Curtis Granderson is in the middle of one of those hot streaks he has managed to go through time and time again throughout his long major league career. Granderson has four home runs in his last six games along with a double, triple and six walks.

New York Yankees -- The Yankees have called up outfielder Dustin Fowler from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to take the place of injured rookie Tyler Austin, whose right hamstring injury has worsened since he joined the big-league roster. The 22-year-old Fowler had 12 home runs and 13 steals while posting an .857 OPS in 69 minor league games this season.

Oakland Athletics -- Bruce Maxwell is doing his best to make A's fans forget about Stephen Vogt, a fan-favorite at Oakland Coliseum in recent years. Maxwell has 10 hits in his last six games and is batting .455 with a 1.024 OPS during that stretch while getting the lion's share of the innings behind the plate ahead of Josh Phegley.

Philadelphia Phillies -- Howie Kendrick has been one of the Phillies' best hitters over the last month, slashing .361/.413/.482 in his last 22 games, but he has missed games lately due to a tight left hamstring, and a trip to the DL feels all but certain. "He said he doesn't want to push it," Phillies manager Pete Mackanin said. "We have to consider the DL. I can't keep having a player I can't play on defense."

Pittsburgh Pirates -- Andrew McCutchen's star has certainly faded in recent years, but the charismatic center fielder is still getting it done at the plate against southpaws in 2017. He is hitting .351 with five home runs and a 1.201 OPS with more walks (12) than strikeouts (7) vs. LHP.

St. Louis Cardinals -- Regarded as a solid shortstop option on many fantasy draft boards in March, 2016 All-Star Aledmys Diaz was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Thursday and replaced by Alex Mejia, who was called up from Triple-A after hitting .303 in his last nine games with the Redbirds. Diaz was slashing a poor .260/.293/.396 at the time of the demotion.

San Diego Padres -- The Padres reportedly asked the Yankees about top prospect Gleyber Torres, according to Jon Heyman of fanragsports.com. While a deal involving the highly touted shortstop seems unlikely at best, considering his vast upside, Heyman believes the Yankees could be interested in a number of current Padres trade chips, including former Yankees farmhand Yangervis Solarte and coveted reliever Brad Hand, for a package that doesn't involve Torres.

San Francisco Giants -- It's a surprising turn of events for the Giants and their fans, but 2017 is looking very much like a lost season in San Francisco. Unless a team trades for Johnny Cueto as a rental, there aren't a lot of strong trade candidates on a Giants roster that wants to hold on to Brandon Crawford and Buster Posey and is otherwise filled with declining veterans. Eduardo Nunez, who is one of the few Giants having a good season, is another impending free agent who could be coveted before the July 31 trade deadline.

Seattle Mariners -- Since returning from an oblique injury that kept him sidelined for more than a month, Mitch Haniger hasn't been the same hitter at the plate and contact has become a major issue. In 16 games, Haniger has 24 strikeouts in 71 plate appearances and is batting .230 during that stretch.

Tampa Bay Rays -- Corey Dickerson's home numbers this season seem really good (.306 BA, 9 HRs, .907 OPS in 39 games) until you look at his numbers away from Tropicana Field (.362, 8 HRs, 1.006 OPS in 36 games). Dickerson hasn't cooled off all season and enters Thursday's road game in Pittsburgh with multiple hits in six of his last nine games.

Texas Rangers -- Andrew Cashner was hit in the right forearm by Edwin Encarnacion's broken bat in a scary incident during Thursday's game against Cleveland and will get precautionary X-rays. Cashner did manage to stay in the game, though, so this doesn't appear to be anything to be overly alarmed about.

Toronto Blue Jays -- Whenever the Blue Jays face a left-handed pitcher, don't forget about Justin Smoak in your season-long and daily leagues. The switch-hitting Smoak is batting .381 with five home runs and a 1.087 OPS in 63 at-bats vs. LHPs this season, and he has struck out only seven times.

Washington Nationals -- Koda Glover went on the disabled list June 11 due to a back injury, but severe inflammation in his rotator cuff has prevented him from throwing, and he isn't close to a return at this point. With Shawn Kelley also on the DL, the need for ninth-inning help continues to be an area the Nats will look to address leading up to the July 31 trade deadline -- even after signing veteran Francisco Rodriguez to a minor league deal.