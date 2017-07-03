Top MLB DFS building blocks for Monday's slate

Our experts are here to provide the best hitters and pitchers for you to build your daily fantasy baseball lineups around on Monday.

Today's panel includes ESPN Fantasy's Eric Karabell, Joe Kaiser and Kyle Soppe.

Hitters to build around

Eric Karabell -- Randal Grichuk, St. Louis Cardinals

Miami lefty Jeff Locke isn't a lock to allow many runs, but it's pretty likely, and while his current numbers don't seem so bad against right-handed pitching, there's some unsustainable magic going on there. Grichuk is still swinging and missing a lot and probably always will, but there's a power hitter lurking, and he'll be raising his batting average against lefties soon ... as in Monday.

Kyle Soppe -- Joey Gallo, Texas Rangers

I've used him a lot lately, and I still think the price point makes him a player to build around. I get it: His floor is a low one ... but whose isn't? Anybody can go hit-less on a given night, so when the matchup lends itself, I'm plugging Gallo in and targeting the upside. He faces a pitcher tonight in Rick Porcello, who has allowed a downright silly 72 hits over his last eight starts and is generally overrated due to his success last season. Consider this: Lefties slashed .295/.348/.457 against him for his career prior to last season's breakout. So why do so many people think that the lefty line of .294/.328/.502 is bound to regress in a big way? The Fourth of July fireworks should start a few hours early with this game, and I want to get a few pieces of it in my GPP lineup this evening.

Joe Kaiser -- Mark Reynolds, Colorado Rockies

Reynolds has drastic splits this season, and while he isn't hitting well against southpaws or on the road, he has been dominant against righties (.327 BA, 16 HRs, 1.015 OPS) and at Coors Field (.339 BA, 13 HRs, 1.127 OPS). Tonight, Reynolds faces young Reds righty Luis Castillo, who has already surrendered three long balls in his first two big league starts (10 2/3 innings).

Pitchers to build around

Eric Karabell -- Aaron Nola, Philadelphia Phillies

Perhaps there are some who simply will not rely on a Philadelphia pitcher, since the likely outcome of a victory seems so far-fetched. Fair enough. But Nola has won consecutive starts and fanned a cool 17 Mariners and Cardinals in those 14 1/3 innings, while allowing only three runs. He's not the ace, and perhaps he's not even the top-40 starting pitcher, so many expected before last season's second half troubles, but he's pitching well recently and the Pirates don't score a ton of runs.

Kyle Soppe -- Adam Wainwright, St. Louis Cardinals

I'm all about risk/reward on Mondays, and Wainwright is the play if you're following that line of thinking tonight. Yes, he was hit around for nine earned runs on two separate occasions over the last month, but if you subtract those two outings, he owns a sparkling 1.21 ERA over his last seven starts. That, friends, is upside worth chasing against a team that ranks below average in terms of scoring runs. Wainwright's success this season has come at home (2.64 home ERA versus a 8.36 road ERA), and with his efficiency on the rise (14.5 pitches per inning over his last two starts after averaging 19.7 in his first four June starts), the veteran Cardinal is a decent bet to lead all pitchers in fantasy points tonight.

Joe Kaiser -- Carlos Rodon, Chicago White Sox

The young White Sox lefty is affordably priced in a matchup against an A's team that is batting .235 with 17 home runs and a .681 OPS vs. LHPs this season. That puts Oakland in the bottom six teams in baseball in all three categories. Of course, there's risk associated here with Rodon making only his second start of the season, having missed nearly three months due to a biceps injury, but he carries upside and allows you to pay up at other positions.