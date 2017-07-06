Top MLB DFS building blocks for Thursday

Our experts are here to provide the best hitters and pitchers for you to build your daily fantasy baseball lineups around on Thursday.

Hitters to build around

Kyle Soppe -- Max Kepler, Minnesota Twins

If you're playing on FanDuel tonight, I'm not sure how you pass on the seemingly mispriced Kepler. Dylan Bundy has allowed a home run in 11 straight starts, and lefties own an .825 OPS against the O's starter this season. The upside is off the charts for all of the left-handed bats in this matchup, as Bundy possesses the second-highest fly ball rate (47 percent) among pitchers with at least 100 innings logged this season. Kepler is the type of specialist who should thrive in this spot. He has as many home runs vs. right-handed pitchers this season as he does hits against lefties.

Eric Karabell -- Enrique Hernandez, Los Angeles Dodgers

Yes, Arizona lefty Robbie Ray piles on the strikeouts and figures to do so against the Dodgers, but he's allowing home runs to right-handed bats and Hernandez is destroying lefties. The outfielder has a home run every 11 at-bats and a .419 wOBA against left-handed pitchers. As always, the asking price for Hernandez is right.

Joe Kaiser -- George Springer, Houston Astros

You gotta love baseball. After going 78 games without a stolen base, Springer swiped two bags against the Braves on Wednesday. He has nine hits in his past three games, and you can't overlook his numbers against lefties (.346 BA, 9 HR, 1.170 OPS and 1 SB!) as he digs in against Blue Jays southpaw Francisco Liriano.

Pitchers to build around

Kyle Soppe -- Jose Berrios, Twins

The Orioles own the eighth-highest strikeout rate and the 11th-lowest wOBA against RHP this season, two trends that have me believing the talented Berrios can return to form. If we operate under the assumption that Houston and Boston have elite offenses and ignore Berrios' two starts against those teams, the right-hander is 7-0 with a 2.83 ERA in 2017. We saw this same matchup earlier in the season, and the Twins' righty gave up just two hits through six innings before wearing down and giving up a pair of homers. He's not coming cheap tonight, but if you want to get a quality pitcher without paying absolute top dollar for Chris Sale, Berrios is your guy.

Eric Karabell -- Mike Foltynewicz, Atlanta Braves

His lone blemish over the past month was a rough outing at Washington, a strange game where the wind was blowing out and Stephen Strasburg also allowed three home runs. Now Folty faces the same lineup -- sans Trea Turner -- at home. Foltynewicz has 17 strikeouts in his past two outings, so even if he gives up a few runs, the DFS score should be helpful. This is a day to spend big on Chris Sale, so if you need to save on your second starter or want a cheaper option on single-pitcher sites, Folty makes sense.

Joe Kaiser -- Robbie Ray, Arizona Diamondbacks

Ray is 4-1 with a 1.32 ERA in seven road starts, and has struck out 60 batters in 47 2/3 innings during that span. He carries risk due to the difficult matchup against the formidable Dodgers, and he'll need to navigate around the big bats of Justin Turner, Corey Seager and Cody Bellinger -- each of which has an OPS of over .930 vs. LHP this season.