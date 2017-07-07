Top MLB DFS building blocks for Friday

Our experts are here to provide the best hitters and pitchers for you to build your daily fantasy baseball lineups around on Friday.

Hitters to build around

Eric Karabell -- Jesus Aguilar, Milwaukee Brewers

One would assume he'll be in the lineup at Yankee Stadium with the DH spot available and against left-hander Jordan Montgomery. Aguilar bats right-handed and does by far his best work at the plate against lefties, as he showed Thursday with three hits in a game started by the Cubs' Mike Montgomery. Things went poorly for that Montgomery, and might for the unrelated Jordan Montgomery on Friday as well.

Tristan H. Cockcroft -- Ryan Zimmerman, Washington Nationals

I'm averse to trusting batter-versus-pitcher statistics except in extreme cases, like the infamous Paul Goldschmidt-versus-Tim Lincecum battles of a half-decade ago, but one player type for whom I will take a quick glance is a knuckleballer. Success against knuckleballs tends to reveal itself on a case-by-case basis, and Zimmerman has homered in three of his past seven trips to the plate against R.A. Dickey, and in fact has outrageous .400/.410/.800 rates against knuckleballs since 2009, his .511 wOBA against them during that time span third-best among players with at least 30 plate appearance-enders against them. Zimmerman isn't priced accounting for that level of success, so he'll definitely be in my lineups.

Kyle Soppe -- Nolan Arenado, Colorado Rockies

I'm feeling pretty good about this slate, as a cheap Cleveland Indians stack makes it possible to roster both my favorite pitcher (Max Scherzer) and hitter (Arenado) on this DraftKings slate. It's rare that I am willing to pay top dollar for a bat, but the Rockies' first time All-Star is in simply too good a spot to pass up. All he is doing this season is slashing .420/.452/.807 against southpaws (72.7 percent more extra base hits than strikeouts against lefties), a trend you can take to the bank against Derek Holland (since the beginning of last season, only two pitchers have a higher wOBA in more innings pitched against RHB). I'll take my chances on Arenado's .582 career slugging percentage at home against Holland's 5.70 ERA and 1.56 WHIP on the road this season and consider it money well spent.

Pitchers to build around

Eric Karabell -- Nick Pivetta, Philadelphia Phillies

It's obviously a bit dangerous -- some might call it foolish -- to ever rely on a Phillies pitcher when the awful club can't score many runs, struggles to hold leads and its wins are few and far between, but this right-hander isn't expensive on a night when Scherzer, Jacob deGrom and others are, and he's facing the Padres, another team that doesn't score runs. Three of Pivetta's past four outings have been labeled quality starts and he does miss bats. Man, this Padres-Phillies series should be exciting!

Tristan H. Cockroft -- James Paxton, Seattle Mariners

The opposing Oakland Athletics have been one of the more strikeout-prone teams in baseball of late, whiffing in 27 percent of their trips to the plate in the past month, third-most in the majors, and they've been especially challenged by lefties this season, with a team wOBA 37 points lower than against right-handers. Paxton has posted back-to-back successful outings against similarly struggling offenses, and he continues to flash the elevated fastball velocity he showed in 2015, making him a pick far more valuable than his current DFS price points.

Kyle Soppe -- Jordan Montgomery, New York Yankees

We continue to pump the tires of Montgomery as a viable fantasy pitcher and that's not going to stop until he's routinely priced as a Top 10 option, regardless of the aces on the slate. That's not the case tonight, so I'm going to continue to take advantage and encourage you to do the same. The Brewers are striking out at the third highest rate against southpaws this season and with Montgomery increasing his efficiency as he gains experience, the ceiling here is that of a Top 5 pitcher tonight. He has been borderline elite with a 2.64 ERA over his last eight starts and I see no reason why he can't keep the good times rolling tonight against a left-handed dominant Brewers lineup (LHB are hitting just .162 against Montgomery this season).