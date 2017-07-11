Welcome to the new and improved version of the Fantasy Baseball Forecaster! This year, we reorganized the story into four parts; it's the same great intel, but you get right where you need to go as quickly as possible. Good luck this season!

Here's the scheduled starter for each game from July 14 to 16, including a projected game score for each pitcher in each matchup. A 50 is typically deemed a "quality start" by this measure, while a 70 is considered a dominant start:

Pitching Matchups, July 14-16 Team Fri

7/14 Sat

7/15 Sun

7/16 CHC

Gausman

(RHP)

GS: 48 CHC

Miley

(LHP)

GS: 40 CHC

TBD



NYY

Pomeranz

(LHP)

GS: 56 NYY

Sale

(LHP)

GS: 64 NYY-2

Porcello

(RHP)

GS: 51

Price

(LHP)

GS: 55 @BOS

TBD



@BOS

TBD



@BOS-2

TBD





TBD



@LAA

Faria

(RHP)

GS: 59 @LAA

Cobb

(RHP)

GS: 51 @LAA

Archer

(RHP)

GS: 56 @DET

Sanchez

(RHP)

GS: 51 @DET

TBD



@DET

TBD



SEA

TBD



SEA

TBD



SEA

TBD



@OAK

Carrasco

(RHP)

GS: 58 @OAK

Kluber

(RHP)

GS: 70 @OAK

Bauer

(RHP)

GS: 55 TOR

Verlander

(RHP)

GS: 52 TOR

Fulmer

(RHP)

GS: 53 TOR

Sanchez

(RHP)

GS: 51 TEX

Hammel

(RHP)

GS: 51 TEX

Duffy

(LHP)

GS: 55 TEX

Kennedy

(RHP)

GS: 56 @HOU

Berrios

(RHP)

GS: 48 @HOU

Santana

(RHP)

GS: 46 @HOU

Gibson

(RHP)

GS: 40 MIN

Morton

(RHP)

GS: 52 MIN

Musgrove

(RHP)

GS: 49 MIN

Fiers

(RHP)

GS: 56 TB

Nolasco

(RHP)

GS: 50 TB

Ramirez

(RHP)

GS: 51 TB

TBD



CLE

Gray

(RHP)

GS: 48 CLE

Blackburn

(RHP)

GS: 47 CLE

Manaea

(LHP)

GS: 52 @CWS

Paxton

(LHP)

GS: 55 @CWS

Hernandez

(RHP)

GS: 52 @CWS

Moore

(RHP)

GS: 51 @KC

Perez

(LHP)

GS: 42 @KC

Hamels

(LHP)

GS: 52 @KC

Darvish

(RHP)

GS: 58 ARI

Dickey

(RHP)

GS: 55 ARI

Foltynewicz

(RHP)

GS: 53 ARI

Garcia

(LHP)

GS: 49 LAD

Straily

(RHP)

GS: 54 LAD

Urena

(RHP)

GS: 48 LAD

Volquez

(RHP)

GS: 52 COL

deGrom

(RHP)

GS: 59 COL

Lugo

(RHP)

GS: 51 COL

Matz

(LHP)

GS: 58 @MIL

Pivetta

(RHP)

GS: 54 @MIL

Nola

(RHP)

GS: 58 @MIL

Hellickson

(RHP)

GS: 48 @CIN

TBD



@CIN

TBD



@CIN

TBD



@BAL

Montgomery

(LHP)

GS: 50 @BAL

TBD



@BAL

TBD



WSH

Adleman

(RHP)

GS: 46 WSH

Castillo

(RHP)

GS: 51 WSH

Bailey

(RHP)

GS: 44 PHI

Davies

(RHP)

GS: 50 PHI

Nelson

(RHP)

GS: 57 PHI

Garza

(RHP)

GS: 48 STL

Cole

(RHP)

GS: 50 STL

TBD



STL

TBD



@PIT

Leake

(RHP)

GS: 50 @PIT

Lynn

(RHP)

GS: 52 @PIT

Martinez

(RHP)

GS: 57 @ATL

Walker

(RHP)

GS: 53 @ATL

Corbin

(LHP)

GS: 51 @ATL

Godley

(RHP)

GS: 58 @NYM

Gray

(RHP)

GS: 53 @NYM

Chatwood

(RHP)

GS: 46 @NYM

Hoffman

(RHP)

GS: 48 @MIA

McCarthy

(RHP)

GS: 55 @MIA

Wood

(LHP)

GS: 65 @MIA

Hill

(LHP)

GS: 62 SF

Richard

(LHP)

GS: 45 SF

Chacin

(RHP)

GS: 57 SF

Cahill

(RHP)

GS: 54 @SD

Cueto

(RHP)

GS: 51 @SD

Bumgarner

(LHP)

GS: 64 @SD

TBD





Pitching scuttlebutt

The New York Yankees, Chicago White Sox and Washington Nationals have made no announcements yet about their post-All-Star break rotations, and the Toronto Blue Jays, Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates have announced only July 14 starters.

Based upon suggested plans for Chris Tillman and Dylan Bundy, Ubaldo Jimenez appears the likely July 16 starter for the Baltimore Orioles.

The Kansas City Royals could shuffle their July 14-16 rotation, instead starting Jason Vargas in one of those games depending upon his usage in the All-Star Game.

Parker Bridwell is considered the likely starter for the Los Angeles Angels on July 16.

The San Francisco Giants haven't yet announced a July 16 starter, nor which starter from Ty Blach, Matt Cain or Matt Moore will be removed from their rotation to accommodate Madison Bumgarner's (DL: shoulder) return. Bumgarner is expected to return July 15, after completing a successful July 10 rehabilitation start for Class A San Jose.