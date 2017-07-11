Welcome to the new and improved version of the Fantasy Baseball Forecaster! This year, we reorganized the story into four parts; it's the same great intel, but you get right where you need to go as quickly as possible. Good luck this season!
Here's the scheduled starter for each game from July 14 to 16, including a projected game score for each pitcher in each matchup. A 50 is typically deemed a "quality start" by this measure, while a 70 is considered a dominant start:
Pitching scuttlebutt
The New York Yankees, Chicago White Sox and Washington Nationals have made no announcements yet about their post-All-Star break rotations, and the Toronto Blue Jays, Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates have announced only July 14 starters.
Based upon suggested plans for Chris Tillman and Dylan Bundy, Ubaldo Jimenez appears the likely July 16 starter for the Baltimore Orioles.
The Kansas City Royals could shuffle their July 14-16 rotation, instead starting Jason Vargas in one of those games depending upon his usage in the All-Star Game.
Parker Bridwell is considered the likely starter for the Los Angeles Angels on July 16.
The San Francisco Giants haven't yet announced a July 16 starter, nor which starter from Ty Blach, Matt Cain or Matt Moore will be removed from their rotation to accommodate Madison Bumgarner's (DL: shoulder) return. Bumgarner is expected to return July 15, after completing a successful July 10 rehabilitation start for Class A San Jose.