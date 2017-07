The Fantasy Baseball Forecaster has been updated as of Wednesday, July 12, at 1:20 p.m. ET.

Welcome to the new and improved version of the Fantasy Baseball Forecaster! This year, we've reorganized the story into four parts; it's the same great intel, but you get right where you need to go as fast as possible. Good luck this season!

Need help picking which pitchers to use in this weekend? Here's a ranking of all of them: