Top MLB DFS building blocks for Friday's slate

Our experts are here to provide the best hitters and pitchers for you to build your daily fantasy baseball lineups around on Friday.

Today's panel includes ESPN Fantasy's Eric Karabell, Tristan H. Cockcroft and Kyle Soppe.

Hitters to build around

Eric Karbaell -- Justin Turner, Los Angeles Dodgers

The .377 hitter remains bargain-priced and is facing a fly-ball option in Miami's Dan Straily. Turner hasn't provided the power expected this season, but he hit two home runs in the last game before the break and a huge second half is pending. Why not start that second half off with a homer off Straily, who has permitted 45 blasts since the start of last season.

Kyle Soppe -- Miguel Cabrera and Ian Kinsler, Detroit Tigers

Based on pricing, this is more of a DraftKings call, as I believe the value is simply too much to pass up. Yes, I'm well aware that this tandem is struggling by their lofty standards, but you can roster both for a mere $6,400. Let me say that another way ... a Josh Bell/Phil Gosselin stack will cost you $6,400 tonight. Really? Aaron Sanchez is a good pitcher, but let's not confuse him for a starter who is on top of his game (6.38 FIP). Both Cabrera and Kinsler own a swing rate that is above their career norm, a trend I'll roll the dice on tonight against a pitcher in Sanchez who is allowing opponents to hit .389 on the first two pitches of at-bats this season.

Tristan H. Cockcroft -- Josh Bell, Pittsburgh Pirates

If I'm aiming to get a Carlos Carrasco or Bryce Harper in a cash game, one way in which I can make it work is to take the uber-cheap Bell. Bell was on a major tear leading into the break, and he'll have the platoon advantage against Mike Leake, who after a hot start, has become significantly more contact-prone of late.

Pitchers to build around

Eric Karabell -- Jacob Faria, Tampa Bay Rays

He's won four of his six outings and struck out nearly a hitter per inning, but he remains priced oddly conservatively. It's not like this Friday outing is at Houston. It's against the Angels, and even with Mike Trout in the lineup, it's not exactly a great lineup. All of Faria's outings have been quality starts. And the opposing starter, Ricky Nolasco, allowed eight runs while retiring five hitters his last time out.

Kyle Soppe -- Jon Gray, Colorado Rockies

Spoiler alert: I plan on rostering the Rockies starting pitcher every day this weekend. The Mets' offense simply isn't very good (limped into the break by scoring 14 runs in six games), but more importantly for this matchup, their primary avenue to scoring runs lines up with Gray's greatest area of improvement. The Mets rank second in FB% and seventh in ISO vs. RHPs this season, but Gray's much improved 52.8 percent ground-ball rate, and a low quality of contact against, this season figure to negate these strengths. Gray has struck out 15 and walked just two batters since returning to the mound at the end of June, which means the Mets are going to need every base runner -- I'll gladly take my chances there. Look for Gray to be lower-owned due to opposing Jacob deGrom, making him a nice GPP option tonight.

Tristan H. Cockcroft -- Jon Gray, Colorado Rockies

He enjoyed consecutive strong starts leading into the All-Star break, and more importantly, was able to throw 100-plus pitches in each game. Gray gets a huge park boost by working at New York's Citi Field, and he's likely to be less popular because deGrom is his opponent. Granted, it's a more tournament-angled pick, but I like this contrarian play Friday.