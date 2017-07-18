Top MLB DFS building blocks for Tuesday

Our experts are here to provide the best hitters and pitchers for you to build your daily fantasy baseball lineups around on Tuesday.

Hitters to build around

Eric Karabell -- Gerardo Parra, Colorado Rockies

The Padres send young right-hander Dinelson Lamet to the mound at Coors Field, and while he's getting strikeouts, he has had some issues facing left-handed hitters. While fantasy owners know about the Rockies' lineup, most likely don't realize Parra is hitting a cool .341 with power, and it's tough to overlook his .398 batting average in Denver this season. Perhaps Parra will soon lose at-bats due to the overcrowded Rockies' dugout, but he likely faces Lamet and does something positive Tuesday.

Leo Howell -- Marcus Semien, Oakland Athletics

As a Rays fan it pains me to admit this, but Blake Snell has struggled mightily this season, and a struggling lefty is not going to fare well against Semien. Since joining the A's in 2015, the Oakland shortstop ranks fourth at his position in slugging percentage against southpaws, ahead of big names like Lindor, Seager and Bogaerts. He's the bargain bat you need to help afford the best pitcher in baseball; you'll read more on him later.

Joe Kaiser -- Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

Bartolo Colon in the American League at the age of 44 is the type of thing that probably isn't going to end well. After all, he posted an 8.14 ERA in 13 starts for the Braves earlier this season, and that came in the league without a designated hitter. I know Judge has been in a power drought lately, but this is the type of matchup where you want to load up on the top Yankee bats. Judge is right at the top of that list.

Kyle Soppe -- Matt Adams, Atlanta Braves

With multiple expensive pitching options on my radar, I am going to have to be very selective when it comes to choosing bats. Adams will be my most expensive hitter tonight and will limit me in some spots due to my love for two expensive pitchers, but I'm convinced he's worth the roster spot. Adams is a top-25 hitter this season in terms of wOBA vs right-handed pitching (ahead of some guys you may have heard of like George Springer, Nelson Cruz, and Giancarlo Stanton), and is off to a nice start in July after recording arguably the best month of his career in June. Considering there is just one pitcher in all of baseball this season with a combination of more innings and a higher wOBA against left-handed batters than John Lackey, I'll happily roll the dice on Adams tonight.

Pitchers to build around

Eric Karabell -- Brad Peacock, Houston Astros

While he's no longer inexpensive, Peacock remains worth it; the right-hander continues to miss many bats and win games. Peacock is striking out more than 12 batters per nine innings and has permitted only one home run in 61 2/3 innings this season. He has won his past four outings, as the Astros provide plenty of run support, and things shouldn't change Tuesday against the Mariners. A Kershaw-Peacock duo in DFS will cost you, but will also be productive.

Leo Howell -- Clayton Kershaw, Los Angeles Dodgers

Everyone will talk around Kershaw tonight, but it needs to be said: He's the definition of a building block and belongs in your lineups if you can find any way to afford him. The Dodgers' ace has double-digit strikeouts in three straight starts (and four of his past five) while surrendering just two earned runs over his past four outings. His Dodgers are huge favorites even on the road against Chicago, and Kershaw will face a White Sox club with the fifth-worst strikeout rate against lefties since the start of June.

Joe Kaiser -- Robbie Ray, Arizona Diamondbacks

The Diamondbacks play at Cincinnati tonight, which bodes well for Ray. In 53 2/3 road innings this season, the left-hander has posted a 1.34 ERA and 0.99 WHIP while striking out 73 batters. Although admittedly it's his first start since July 6, you simply cannot argue with those are numbers, and it's not like the Reds have the greatest offense around. In fact, Cincy ranks near the middle of the pack in the majors this season with a .255 batting average and .752 OPS vs. southpaws.

Kyle Soppe -- Mike Clevinger, Cleveland Indians

Other than Kershaw, are you really super excited about any pitcher tonight? I'm guessing not. Well, I am. Clevinger lacks the name recognition and will probably not be considered by most at this price tag, but I strongly urge you to reconsider. He has allowed a measly two earned runs while striking out 20 batters over his last three appearances -- three starts that came against offenses significantly more intimidating than the Giants. In fact, Clevinger's primary flaw -- walks -- doesn't project as a major issue here, as the Giants rank 24th in walk percentage this season. Look for MC Hammer (when I'm excited about a player, he gets a nickname) to shut down the league's lowest scoring home team and make his seemingly high price tag well worth it.