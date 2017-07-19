Top MLB DFS building blocks for Wednesday

Our experts are here to provide the best hitters and pitchers for you to build your daily fantasy baseball lineups around on Wednesday.

Hitters to build around

Eric Karabell -- Adam Lind, Washington Nationals

Lind figures to assume designated hitter duties again as the Nationals play in Los Angeles on ESPN and Wednesday they'll face right-hander Alex Meyer, who has had a problem putting too many runners on base, including nine walks over his past two outings. Myriad Nationals hitters will be strong plays for this one, but Lind isn't a regular starter and he'll come cheaper than the others. Lind homered for the eighth time on Tuesday and raised his batting average to a cool .331 with a three-hit game.

Leo Howell -- Daniel Murphy, Washington Nationals

Meyer has over 88 major league innings under his belt, and since he started his big league career, he has allowed an OPS to lefties on par with struggling veteran righties Andrew Cashner and Mike Pelfrey. He's bound to improve, but for now, lock in left-handed hitters against him in DFS, of which the Nationals have a few good ones. Murphy rises to the top of my list, but Bryce Harper ain't bad, either.

Kyle Soppe -- Logan Forsythe, Los Angeles Dodgers

This is a tricky evening slate with 14 teams in action but not available, so I am taking advantage of this matchup and the cap relief that comes with it. The Dodgers' willingness to bat Forsythe in both a run-creating leadoff role as well as a run producer in the 5-spot speaks to his versatility, a skill set that I'm buying against a vulnerable southpaw. Carlos Rodon has struggled over the course of his career against right-handed batters, so when you combine his minuscule K-rate against them this season (11.9 percent) with the fact that Forsythe is slugging .600 while holding the platoon advantage this season, I see no reason why he isn't priced as a top-tier second baseman in this spot.

Pitchers to build around

Eric Karabell -- Gio Gonzalez, Washington Nationals

The last time this veteran left-hander started a game and didn't end up with six or more innings and three or fewer runs allowed was in May, and since then Gonzalez has not only moved into the top five in baseball for ERA, but his strikeout rate has risen. One would think the Angels are formidable against lefties because they employ Mike Trout and Albert Pujols, but it's not true, and Trout's DL stint wasn't the reason. The Angels rank 28th in OPS against lefties. Doesn't matter, really. Gonzalez should be used against any foes at this point.

Leo Howell -- Jacob deGrom, New York Mets

The Mets righty isn't the most consistent pitcher from a fantasy or reality standpoint, but if you want upside, he's got it in bunches. In his past four home starts, he has allowed three total earned runs and 15 hits with 35 strikeouts in 32 innings. And those opponents have included the Nationals, Cubs and Rockies, all of which have better team OPS numbers this season than the Cardinals, who visit Citi Field this evening.

Kyle Soppe -- Zack Greinke, Arizona Diamondbacks

I hate going chalk as much as anyone, but there is no reason to roll the dice if you don't have to. Greinke is striking out batters at the highest rate of his career while sustaining a ground ball rate well above his career average, a combination of statistics that is difficult to find in this the era of elevation. The Reds rely heavily on putting the ball in the air (sixth-highest fly ball rate vs. RHPs this season), making this a battle of strengths in which Greinke won convincingly less than two weeks ago (7 IP, 4 H, 0 ER). Despite the high strikeout totals, the D-backs' ace is averaging fewer pitches per inning than he has over the course of his career, a level of efficiency that helps Greinke rank as my top pitcher on tonight's slate.