Top MLB DFS building blocks for Friday

Our experts are here to provide the best hitters and pitchers for you to build your daily fantasy baseball lineups around on Friday.

Hitters to build around

Eric Karabell -- Scooter Gennett, Cincinnati Reds

He's clearly the starting second baseman while speedy Jose Peraza sits on the bench. Gennett continues to prove his power emergence looks real as he marches toward 25 home runs. He'll face ordinary Marlins right-hander Jose Urena, who has permitted multiple home runs in consecutive outings. Gennett continues to be priced in DFS as a platoon player who might supply power, when he's a starter who will supply power.

Joe Kaiser -- Mark Reynolds, Colorado Rockies

Reynolds is below average on the road and when he faces southpaws this season, but he is raking at the plate at home and vs. RHP. Tonight, he gets both, facing Pirates righty Trevor Williams at Coors Field. While Williams has been stingy as far as allowing home runs goes, Reynolds has remarkable power and the splits are too much to overlook. Additionally, he is coming out of a slump with three extra-base hits (two doubles and a home run) in his last four games.

Kyle Soppe -- Jordy Mercer, Pittsburgh Pirates

A low-owned play at Coors Field is rare, but I have a hard time imagining a high percentage of people flock the way of Mercer tonight, even in the thin air. Both Mercer and tonight's opposing pitcher have produced rare reverse split stat lines this season and with Mercer's batting eye (working on a career best in walk percentage, chase rate, and swing-and-miss rate), you can count on quality swings tonight. And can you really ask for more? Quality swings against a pitcher who owns a 6.44 ERA and .284 batting average against at home this season at this price point almost feels like stealing. Fading Coors is always a bold move, so if you want some exposure to this game but would rather not follow the crowd, Mercer is a nice penny-pinching option in a good spot.

Pitchers to build around

Eric Karabell -- Aaron Nola, Philadelphia Phillies

Five consecutive quality starts have lowered his ERA to 3.54, but since June 1 his ERA is 2.65, and with many, many strikeouts. In fact, Nola has fanned seven or more hitters his past five times out, and that includes a road game in Milwaukee. He'll face the Brewers in Philly and looking like a top-30 fantasy pitcher, but priced nicely in DFS.

Joe Kaiser -- Alex Wood, Los Angeles Dodgers

On a night when Chris Sale and Max Scherzer are both taking the mound, Wood offers nearly as much upside in a much more favorable matchup against his former team -- the Braves. In 46 1/3 innings at home this season, the 26-year-old southpaw has allowed only 28 hits and has struck out 59 while sporting a 1.55 ERA and 0.84 WHIP. Take advantage of his ownership being lower than usual and get the Dodgers lefty in your lineups on Friday.

Kyle Soppe -- Yu Darvish, Texas Rangers

With today being a Chris Sale day, I very much expect Darvish to be lower owned than he should be, as owners are likely to fall into the trap of thinking "if I'm going to pay up for pitching, I mine as well go all out and get Sale". Nothing against Sale, but the ceiling is just as high for Darvish tonight and you can separate yourself a bit from the pack. He faces a Rays team that ranks fourth in strikeout percentage against RHP this season and relies greatly on the long ball (third highest ISO vs RHP this season). Well, it just so happens that Darvish continues to hold significant strikeout upside and has been better in limiting home runs of late (just three allowed in his last seven starts after coughing up 11 in his previous 10 starts). Darvish steamrolled these Rays in his final regular-season start of 2016 (12 strikeouts and just one earned run in six innings) and it wouldn't surprise me if he dominated in similar fashion tonight.