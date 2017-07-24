Top MLB DFS building blocks for Monday's slate

Our experts are here to provide the best hitters and pitchers for you to build your daily fantasy baseball lineups around on Monday.

Today's panel includes ESPN Fantasy's Joe Kaiser, Tristan H. Cockcroft and Kyle Soppe.

Hitters to build around

Joe Kaiser -- Cody Bellinger, Los Angeles Dodgers

The rookie already has 20 home runs, 13 doubles and a triple this season ... off of right-handers. With Bartolo Colon on the verge of retirement after struggling in his first start with the Twins (4 IP, 8 H, 4 ER), this matchup against the hard-hitting Dodgers team full of left-handed bats like Bellinger isn't exactly good timing for the 44-year-old right-hander. Given that Bellinger is also hitting for more power at home this season (16 homers compared to 11 on the road), there are just too many reasons why you must roster the rookie slugger on Monday.

Kyle Soppe -- Wilmer Flores, New York Mets

Silly. Just silly. That's what you are if you pass on Flores at this price point in this matchup. Since the beginning of 2015, Flores ranks 10th (of 213 qualified batters) in wOBA against left-handed pitchers. The fact that he ranks ahead of players like Jose Altuve, Miguel Cabrera and Nolan Arenado over that stretch is impressive enough ... but what if I told you that he faces the third-worst pitcher (of 130 qualified pitchers) against right-handed batters over that stretch? Do I have your attention yet? No? Does having Flores priced as a fringe top-20 third baseman on both DraftKings and FanDuel tonight do the trick? I'd lock him in if he were priced as a top-10 option, so there is zero hesitation on my part in rostering him tonight.

Tristan H. Cockcroft -- Mike Napoli, Texas Rangers

I love Napoli facing this matchup for this price. His .364 isolated power against left-handers this season is seventh best among qualifiers, and he'll get a Globe Life Park game against Miami Marlins lefty Adam Conley, who serves up significantly greater hard-contact and fly ball rates to righty than lefty hitters. Napoli typically slots in fifth in the Rangers' order when he starts, which is plenty favorable enough a spot for him to produce.

Pitchers to build around

Joe Kaiser -- James Paxton, Seattle Mariners

Paxton was brilliant in his last outing against Houston, and he's been dominant at home most all of the season, limiting opponents to a .216 average while posting a 2.67 ERA and striking out 62 hitters in 54 innings. After a bit of a rough stretch upon his return from the disabled list, the tall lefty hasn't allowed more than two earned runs in his last four starts and has combined for 31 strikeouts during that stretch (7.8 per game). The Red Sox are a tough customer, but Paxton is up to the task with one of the best defenses in baseball behind him.

Kyle Soppe -- Francisco Liriano, Toronto Blue Jays

My elite tier among pitchers is a class of two tonight (Jacob deGrom and Zack Greinke), and on a one-pitcher site, I will be going that direction and not thinking twice about it. However, on a site like DraftKings, where you need two pitchers, I am going the cheap route with Liriano, based solely on the matchup. The Jays' southpaw doesn't do many things well, but he does throw with his left hand, and based on the 708 at-bat sample size this season, that might just be enough. The Athletics rank 29th in team wOBA (ahead of only the Padres) while holding the third highest strikeout rate against LHPs this season, thus giving Liriano more upside than his bottom-10 price tag would indicate. Las Vegas is backing me on this one, as the Blue Jays are pegged as a reasonably heavy favorite in this spot. It may not be pretty, but a quality start with a handful of strikeouts is tremendous value.

Tristan H. Cockcroft -- Brad Peacock, Houston Astros

While I'm tempted to use the cheaper Gerrit Cole, this is entirely about a play for strikeouts. Among pitchers with at least 10 starts -- and counting only their exploits as starters -- Peacock's 32.1 percent strikeout rate is fourth best, behind only Chris Sale, Max Scherzer and Corey Kluber. What's more, Peacock is one of the more slider-reliant pitchers in the game, while the opposing Philadelphia Phillies have a greater-than-league-average swinging strike rate against that particular pitch, with in-play rates considerably weaker than average.