Even when you're a fan of one specific major league baseball team, it can be difficult to keep track of all of the news that surrounds your favorite club on a daily basis.

However, when you're a fantasy baseball owner and you now have to multiply that effort by 30 in order to be as up to date as possible with each and every club? It's a fool's errand that borders on the impossible.

Fear not! We'll be here each and every Monday to give you a snapshot of what's going on in the world of baseball, with one fantasy takeaway from each of the league's 30 teams. Think of it as your one-stop shop for the week ahead.

Here are the takeaways as we head into Week 16 of the 2017 season:

Arizona Diamondbacks: Well, J.D. Martinez hasn't exactly had the best start to his Arizona career, has he? He struck out twice in his July 19 debut, injuring his hand in the process, and then didn't play again until Sunday, when he walked as a pinch-hitter. Manager Torey Lovullo was optimistic that Martinez can finally get into the outfield mix this week: "He came out of the at-bat good and we'll see how he feels when he gets to the ballpark tomorrow. We're all anticipating a good outcome from the at-bat and anticipating the good news tomorrow." Those with weekly lineup locks should probably feel OK with taking the chance with Martinez.

Atlanta Braves: It wasn't all that shocking that Jaime Garcia won a quality start on Friday. What was a bit of a surprise was that Garcia was still in an Atlanta uniform when he did so. Garcia was all but traded to Minnesota when the deal fell through at the last minute due to some medical issues with a prospect on the Twins end. Now, the Brewers are being rumored as a potential landing spot for the veteran pitcher. We'll see. Aaron Blair and Kris Medlen are the two pitchers most likely to fill Garcia's spot in the rotation when (and if) he gets moved, with Blair probably hanging around the clubhouse again this coming Wednesday, just in case.

Baltimore Orioles: Zach Britton set an American League record on Sunday, striking out two batters in the ninth inning en route to his 55th consecutive converted save. It was the first chance the team had given him to close out a game for the Orioles since returning from the disabled list on July 5, as they slowly eased him back into high-leverage situations. Britton seems resigned to the fact he may well be dealt while the O's are on a six-game road trip. "If you're going to go out, that's a cool way to do it in front of the home crowd and getting the win against a good team," Britton said. "Hopefully it's not the last. But if it is, that would be, I guess, a good way to go out."

Boston Red Sox: The Red Sox promoted third-base prospect Rafael Devers from Double-A Portland to Triple-A Pawtucket on July 15 to see if he could handle the change in level. Nine games and a .400 batting average in 35 at-bats later, Boston has seen enough. They've decided to bring Devers to the major leagues to hopefully provide an offensive spark to the Red Sox lineup. Manager John Farrell was cautiously optimistic, "There are going to be some ups and downs that we'll live with and experience," he said. "But the time has come for Devers to make his mark." Devers is expected to bat in the bottom-third of the lineup... for now.

Chicago Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (finger) last pitched for the Cubs on June 4, but will finally return to the rotation Monday against the White Sox. "I'm excited," Hendricks said. "Finally, I can feel some normalcy. I'm excited to get back out there and hopefully contribute to the roll we're on now." Hendricks' return will send Mike Montgomery back to the bullpen, where his performance has been much better this season (5.13 ERA and a .252 BAA as a starter, 2.50 ERA and a.213 BAA in relief).

Chicago White Sox: Manager Rick Renteria is surprised that Melky Cabrera is still with the White Sox, calling him "a premier Major League baseball player who has been playing outstanding defense." Cabrera, for his part, would like to stay with the team past the trade deadline if he can, but may not be able to play at all for a day or two after leaving Sunday's game early with a bruised toe. He's day-to-day with the injury, and soreness will dictate when he will back in the lineup -- assuming he's not dealt away -- as the team decided no X-rays were necessary.

Cincinnati Reds: The average team in the major leagues has 51 stolen bases. Since the All-Star break, Billy Hamilton has hit .400, with five stolen bases, bringing his season total to 43, which would place him 21st in the league if he were a team unto himself, just three behind the Pirates. In terms of offense, Hamilton has also seeminlgy been a one-man team since the break, as the rest of the Reds, who have won just 2-of-10 second-half games, are batting just a combined .210 over that stretch.

Cleveland Indians: The rest did Danny Salazar good. After sitting out since June 3 with shoulder soreness, Salazar returned to the Indians rotation on Saturday and allowed just a single base runner through seven innings. In fact, his Game Score of 83 was the highest of his career. Pitching coach Mickey Callaway was thrilled with the outing, "When he comes out with very good intent in letting the ball go he throws more strikes, he's more athletic and he gets more chase out of the zone," Callaway said. "So, his overall strike ratio goes way up and when you do that and you have really good stuff, when you throw a lot of strikes, you're going to have a lot of success."

Colorado Rockies: If Gerardo Parra could only stay healthy! After missing 28 games with a strained right quad, the Colorado outfielder returned with a vengeance in July, batting .538 with at least one RBI in all but one of his 10 games. However, Parra bruised his right calf on Friday and has yet to return to the lineup. He's listed as being day-to-day, but manager Bud Black seemed to indicate that Parra might need to be used as a pinch-hitter before he'd consider starting him for a full nine innings.

Detroit Tigers: Since returning to the Tigers from Triple-A Toledo on July 18, Matt Boyd has now thrown consecutive quality starts, both wins. That's quite promising as the pitcher may well have to remain in the rotation for some time. Daniel Norris, who has been shelved with a groin injury saw his latest rehab start come to a hasty end after just 32 pitches on Sunday. Norris was expected to make his next start back with Detroit, but this setback clearly derails those plans.

Houston Astros: When it rains, it pours! Colin Moran, who was recalled from Triple-A Fresno in the wake of the injury to Carlos Correa, had gone 3-for-6 with a home run over two games at third base for Houston. Unfortunately, after a freak incident where he fouled off a pitch that ricocheted off the bat and into his eye, Moran will have to miss several weeks due to a facial fracture. Tyler White is the next hand on deck for the Astros. "(His) positional versatility (is) important for us," A.J. Hinch said of White. "He's played well in Triple-A."

Kansas City Royals: The Royals are putting together quite the power surge of late. With 30 home runs in just 19 games, the team already has hit more home runs in the month of July since the 37 they hit back in 1999. With just one more home run, they'll tie for the ninth-highest single-month HR total since 1990. Not too shabby for a team that has tended to be perennially among the bottom-dwellers in power numbers over the years, including a league-low 95 home runs back in 2014.

Los Angeles Angels: Make it three consecutive quality starts for Parker Bridwell after a 3-2 win over the Red Sox on Sunday, needing just 78 pitches to get through seven innings. Manager Mike Scioscia says he getting more confident in Bridwell as the pitcher gains more confidence in himself, "He's kind of learning on the fly how to be a major-league pitcher. This kid's got great makeup. He's not afraid to go out there and challenge hitters, and he's making good pitches and getting good results."

Los Angeles Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw missed 10 weeks last season due to a herniated disc in his back, so naturally, when the Dodgers ace had to leave Sunday's game with what he called "a little something in my back that wasn't normal" after only 21 pitches, fantasy owners have to be expecting the worst. The Dodgers immediately announced that Kershaw will be going on the 10-day DL and visiting doctors to assess the extent of the injury. Stay tuned on that front. With Brandon McCarthy also headed to the disabled list with blisters, expect Los Angeles to increase efforts to add a starting pitcher to the mix via trade.

Miami Marlins: It must be tough being the decision maker for a team that is up for sale. Michael Hill, the current president of baseball operations for the Marlins says he won't be dealing any "core, controllable pieces" prior to the trade deadline because those big decisions should be made by the next owner. That would seem to mean Giancarlo Stanton, Marcell Ozuna, Christian Yelich, Justin Bour and J.T. Realmuto will all still be in a Miami uniform come August 1. However, Hill did say that relief pitchers are a different story, which is why David Phelps was already traded (to Seattle) and that A.J. Ramos may yet still be on the move.

Milwaukee Brewers: Fantasy owners certainly had already been losing confidence in Keon Broxton, as the outfielder was the third-most dropped player over the past week who wasn't on the disabled list. After a 3-45 (.067) month of July, Milwaukee finally had seen enough and sent Broxton to Triple-A Colorado Springs. Brett Phillips becomes the de facto everyday center fielder as a result, at least for now, but manager Craig Counsell hopes that Broxton will be back. "Trying to get Keon right is what's most important here," he said. "Brett is here and he's playing well, so he's going to get a chance tonight. We'll see how that goes moving forward. We're playing that day-to-day."

Minnesota Twins: Zack Granite started out very slowly upon his callup, batting just .071 through his first five games. Since then, however, he's hit .364, with a pair of stolen bases. That success makes it all the more puzzling that the Twins have decided not to send Byron Buxton (groin) to Triple-A Rochester for a rehab assignment, but will instead let him travel with the club and potentially be activated from the disabled list on Tuesday. Might this be an indication that the team is expecting to make some sort of trade in the next 24-48 hours?

New York Mets: Asdrubal Cabrera last played third base as a rookie in 2007. The Mets, however, started the 31-year-old there on Saturday in an effort to potentially increase his trade value by showing off some added defensive diversity. Cabrera didn't seem to mind the move, especially as he's already expressed a desire to be traded, "It didn't feel too bad. I felt comfortable. I felt fine there. I'm going to do my job at any position." Boston had been rumored as a possible landing spot for Cabrera, but with the Devers callup, they may be out. Cleveland and Seattle reportedly remain in the mix.

New York Yankees: Starlin Castro's return from the disabled list lasted just six games. After reinjuring his right hamstring on Wednesday, the Yankees sent the second baseman back to the 10-day DL on Sunday. Ronald Torreyes and Tyler Wade, once again brought up from Triple-A Scranton will platoon in Castro's absence. Torreyes is batting .316 in 18 games at second base this season, though only .286 overall.

Oakland Athletics: After two quality starts in his last two outings, 36-year-old Chris Smith will once again attempt to earn his first ever major-league victory as a starting pitcher on Monday. The A's decided to give Jharel Cotton (blister) another rehab start in the minors and go with Smith, whose performance this season has pleased manager Bob Melvin. "He knows where he's throwing the baseball," Melvin said. "He reads swings well. He doesn't have overpowering stuff, but he deserves another start or two or whatever it'll end up being based on performance." In 14 seasons in the minors as both a starter and reliever, Smith is 58-58 with 61 saves and a 3.86 ERA.

Philadelphia Phillies: Howie Kendrick got a hit in all three of the games he played this weekend, the first action he's seen in around a month after spending time on the disabled list with a hamstring injury. While odds are good that Kendrick, batting .353 in 136 at-bats this season, will be dealt before the end of the season, he may need to show he can stay healthy for more than just this week in order for a deal to get done. Kendrick is determined to get out on the field, regardless of where he might end up, "All I'm thinking about is playing baseball. Whatever trade is going to happen is going to happen. I can't control it, can't worry about it, all I can do is go out and play baseball."

Pittsburgh Pirates: The regular Pirates outfield just can't seem to all stay on the field at the same time. After only four games with Starling Marte back from suspension, Gregory Polanco is now out of commission, headed to the 10-day DL with a left hamstring strain suffered on Friday - his second such injury of the season. Manager Clint Hurdle is planning to play mix-and-match in Polanco's absence, with John Jaso, Jose Osuna and Adam Frazier all getting time.

St. Louis Cardinals: Matt Carpenter, in the midst of a 2-15 skid, had to leave Sunday's game early due to what the team is calling cramping in the right quad. Although Carpenter says the Cardinals were "just being cautious" and that he believes this was a case of dehydration, rather than anything more serious like a muscle pull, don't be surprised if the team sits him for a day or two, especially after having to travel back to St. Louis. Luke Voit would likely start in his place, though his recent 1-13 doesn't exactly inspire confidence either.

San Diego Padres: No pitcher in the National League has allowed more hits this season than Clayton Richard, who has a .398 BAA over his last six starts. His last effort was a disastrous 11-run, 14-hit fiasco at Coors Field. That outing certainly did little to attract potential buyers to make a deal for Richard, who put a positive spin on the loss, "Really, I felt good today," he said. "It was just one of those days where it seems like it wasn't meant to be." With two home starts on tap this week, including Monday versus the Mets, there's still plenty of time for Richard to gain some momentum headed into the trade deadline.

San Francisco Giants: Johnny Cueto could potentially pitch this coming weekend, although a matchup against the Dodgers by a pitcher coming off a blister problem isn't ideal for fantasy owners. Nevertheless, manager Bruce Bochy believes Cueto is indeed close to a return. "I know he wants to get out there as soon as possible," Bochy said. "I don't see it being a long rehab. It's not like he'll miss that much time." Wait until next week to activate Cueto, and do so only after you see him get through at least one start with no finger-related issues.

Seattle Mariners: David Phelps made his Mariners debut on Saturday, earning his 19th hold of the season by retiring all four Yankees he faced, two via the strikeout. Considering that Edwin Diaz would later enter the contest and blow his fourth save of the season, you never know exactly how manager Scott Servais will use his new pitcher, acquired from Miami earlier in the week. He might even end up in the rotation at some point, but I'd wager he ends the year with more saves in a Seattle uniform than starts.

Tampa Bay Rays: In terms of saves, Alex Colome has done quite well of late, with six saves in his last seven appearances and a 1.23 ERA. That said, for the season, he's allowed a .324 BAA to batters leading off an inning, which is not going to keep any manager in a relaxed state when watching his closer work. Which is not to say that the Rays traded for Sergio Romo to take over closer duties, but when you hear GM Erik Neander describe the veteran reliever as "a guy (with) an elite heart and an elite track record of pitching in huge spots," the idea doesn't sound all that ridiculous.

Texas Rangers: On Sunday, it was Jose Leclerc who got the call in the ninth inning, and the reliever nailed down his second save of the season. However, though he had two strikeouts, Leclerc also had to work around two walks to get the job done. Overall, the Texas bullpen is coming off of a series where their bullpen had 10 1/3 scoreless innings, but in terms of who the regular closer might be going forward? Your guess is as good as mine, as I'm not sure manager Jeff Banister has any idea right now, either.

Toronto Blue Jays: After getting swept by the Indians over the weekend by a combined score of 23-5, striking out 32 times in the process, the chances of the team becoming "sellers" seems a lot greater than it perhaps was last Thursday. Both Marco Estrada and Francisco Liriano are free agents after the season, making them likely candidates to be moved over the next week. As for Jose Bautista, he has 10-and-5 rights of refusal, and right now won't divulge whether or not he'd invoke it, "I'm not willing to entertain that question... I don't want to speculate on a speculation. I'll deal with it when the time comes, if it does come."

Washington Nationals: After just 10 batters, three of which he walked, Stephen Strasburg simply couldn't shake off some early-game arm tightness and left Sunday's game with a 4-0 lead after the second inning. Strasburg was not all that worried, however, saying: "I think my arm is just kind taking a while to get back in the swing of things (after the All-Star break). I pitched through it last game and obviously did well, but it's kind of still lingering. I'd rather be smart about it." He does not believe he'll need to miss any action, although the team will await further evaluation from doctors on Tuesday before making that call themselves.