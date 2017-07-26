Potential MLB trades that would be perfect for fantasy players

There are many reasons fantasy baseball owners love their game, but trading -- and specifically devising trades -- has to rank among the high points.

Major League Baseball's annual non-waiver trade deadline arrives on Monday, July 31, at 4 p.m. ET, so this coming week is one of the most exciting times for us. Fantasy owners are filled with anticipation about possible real-game moves that might help boost their competitive chances, and the next week-plus might represent the final time those of us in AL- or NL-only leagues can add premium talent right off the waiver wire. (Some players could still sneak through waivers in August, though.)

Editor's Picks Who is next to follow in the footsteps of Moncada and Devers? With Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers having already made the climb to the big leagues, who will be the next to take that major leap?

What if we could have everything go exactly the way we wanted on the big league trade market in these next four days and change?

Good news: Right here, in this space, we can. What follows are four theoretical trades involving players rumored to be on the market this month, resulting in dream scenarios for most, if not all, of the players involved (or affected).

To be clear: These are dream trades, and not one is necessarily assured of happening. After all, most of the trades we see this time of year are rentals-for-prospects, where the big names listed below might end up with the proposed team for lower-level minor leaguers. It's fun to take educated guesses, though, and listed with each trade is how the player(s) might be helped or hurt by any potential deal.

Away we go!

The Los Angeles Dodgers acquire SP Yu Darvish from the Texas Rangers in exchange for OF Joc Pederson and SP Yadier Alvarez.

While the Rangers might prefer to target one of the Dodgers' blue-chip prospects, Walker Buehler or Alex Verdugo, remember that this is a fantasy dream trades column. That's where Pederson comes in, as he's a pull-conscious, fly ball-oriented (at least before this season), hard-contact hitter who might well thrive in Texas' Globe Life Park. Not that Dodger Stadium is a poor environment for a lefty fly-baller -- it in fact had a higher lefty power grade from 2012 to '16 -- but Globe Life is a stronger offensive environment overall and the Rangers have more of an immediate need for Pederson than, say, second baseman Willie Calhoun (see: Odor, Rougned).

More people play on ESPN than anywhere else. Join or create a league in the No. 1 Fantasy Football game! Sign Up for Free!

But this trade is all about Darvish's fantasy value anyway. The vast majority of destinations would represent an upgrade upon pitching the remainder of his year in the hot Texas temperatures, and landing in Los Angeles would place him in one of the more pitching-friendly environments on backed by one of the game's more productive offenses. What's more, since Darvish's fantasy value is driven a great deal by strikeouts, landing in the National League West, where the San Diego Padres, Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies sport the game's top, sixth- and seventh-highest strikeout rates, would be a dream destination. Of the Dodgers' remaining 61 games, 26 are against those three opponents, and another seven will be against teams that rank among the game's 10 most K-prone.

Should Darvish switch leagues, NL-only owners should open their FAAB budgets once more with a max bid, even if Los Angeles isn't his landing spot, and that's even more mandatory than it was with past league-switchers Jose Quintana and J.D. Martinez. Even if he lands with the Chicago Cubs, Darvish could "nip on the heels" of the big-three starters (Max Scherzer, Chris Sale and Corey Kluber), value-wise.

If Sonny Gray is traded by the deadline, what would be his optimal destination? Getty Images

The Washington Nationals acquire SP Sonny Gray from the Oakland Athletics in exchange for OF Victor Robles.

Getting Gray out of Oakland for most anywhere else has to be considered a plus, considering he's a ground-baller (55.7 percent career rate) working in front of the game's worst defense to date (minus-45 Defensive Runs Saved, minus-12.2 UZR/150). While the Nationals don't rank among the best with the glove, even moving the needle closer to center is a huge plus for the right-hander, and exchanging the DH for the pitcher with the move to the NL can only help.

Even better: Of the Nationals' final 64 games, 35 will be played against teams that rank among the 10 worst in terms of runs per game since Memorial Day. The division-rival Atlanta Braves and New York Mets might rank more favorably in the category from a seasonal perspective, but the division overall remains a pitcher's heaven. Gray, typically regarded a top-40 fantasy starter when healthy, could elevate his status top-30 in Washington (among other destinations) and be a good NL-only consolation prize for those who missed out on Quintana or Martinez.

Robles, meanwhile, is likely too rich a price for the Nationals to pay, even straight up. A move to Oakland, though, would be appealing to fantasy owners since it'd likely advance his timetable arriving in the majors. He just arrived in Double-A Harrisburg and is probably at least a year away, but at that point the Athletics would be more likely to have a clear big-league opening than the Nationals, who at that point would presumably have a healthy Adam Eaton back in center field.

The New York Yankees acquire 1B Yonder Alonso from the Athletics in exchange for SP Chance Adams.

Again, Adams is probably too rich a price for the Yankees to pay, but fantasy owners almost assuredly would prefer him to pitch somewhere besides Yankee Stadium once he arrives in the majors. The Oakland Coliseum would be an ideal place for a pitcher who has a bit of a fly-ball leaning -- he has a 39.1 percent rate in the minors since the beginning of 2016, per FanGraphs -- and there's a good chance he'd advance to the bigs just as quickly there as in New York.

Alonso, meanwhile, would be a dream player for the Yankees, despite his having cooled to .206/.316/.412 slash rates in his first 20 games in July. With the adjustments he has made this season, he's an extreme fly-ball hitter (43.6 percent rate, 13th-highest among qualifiers) with a significantly-higher-than-league-average "far right" -- pulled directly down the line -- rate (23.7 percent of balls in play, 18.0 percent league average), things that would play perfectly in Yankee Stadium. As Alonso's ESPN ownership percentage has dipped to 47.8 percent, and his value would probably enjoy a boost in most any ballpark besides Oakland's, he's an intriguing buy-low this week.

The St. Louis Cardinals acquire RP Zach Britton from the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for OF Harrison Bader.

Are the Cardinals really contenders -- with the NL Central title closer to being within their grasp than the wild card? Relief help would be big for the Cardinals, whose closer, Seung Hwan Oh, has a 4.95 ERA and has been scored upon in eight of 21 appearances since Memorial Day, and Britton is one of the game's best when healthy. Remarkably, the Cardinals' infield defense hasn't performed much worse than that of the Orioles' to date, so Britton's extreme-ground ball style shouldn't suffer much with such a trade, and the move out of the American League East can only help. Fantasy owners would also love to see the return to closing of Brad Brach, who was 15-for-19 converting saves with a 3.26 ERA and 0.96 WHIP in 30 appearances during Britton's two DL stints.

As for Bader, he could slide in immediately in right field, with a clearer path to at-bats for the remainder of this season in a more hitting-friendly ballpark in Baltimore's Camden Yards. A .297/.354/.517 hitter in his 97 games for Triple-A Memphis, Bader would be much closer to a lock-in mixed fifth outfielder in Baltimore.