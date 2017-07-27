Top MLB DFS building blocks for Thursday

Our experts are here to provide the best hitters and pitchers for you to build your daily fantasy baseball lineups around on Thursday.

Hitters to build around

Kyle Soppe -- Kyle Schwarber, Chicago Cubs

Stacking left-handed hitters against Mike Pelfrey is a great strategy on any day, but on this short slate, it's basically a requirement. I will have just about all of the Cubs in my lineup, but from a value perspective, I've got my eye on Schwarber -- the cheapest Chicago outfielder on both FanDuel and DraftKings.

His slugging percentage over the past two months is up nearly 50 percent from what it was during the first two months of the season, and with LHB slugging .493 against Pelfrey this season, there's no reason to think the power surge doesn't continue.

Joe Kaiser -- Anthony Rizzo, Chicago Cubs

Left-handed hitters have hit Mike Pelfrey hard this season (8 HR, .874 OPS) and Rizzo is heating up at the plate, coming through with a bases-clearing double on Wednesday and reaching base in 4-of-5 plate appearances. In a hitter's park like Guaranteed Rate Field, Rizzo is a top offensive option on Thursday's short slate.

Tristan H. Cockcroft -- Marcell Ozuna, Miami Marlins

After cooling off significantly in the month that preceded it, Ozuna caught fire once more during the series at Texas, going 5-for-13 with four extra-base hits and six RBIs. That's momentum he can take into another favorable matchup at home against inexperienced Reds right-hander Robert Stephenson. Ozuna has torched righties this year to the tune of .313/.363/.586 slash rates, and righties have comparably good numbers against Stephenson in his young career.

Pitchers to build around

Kyle Soppe - Chris Archer, Tampa Bay Rays

I'm probably in the minority, but I think FanDuel has it right in labeling Archer as the top pitcher on the night slate. His price tag against the flashy Yankees will make him lower-owned than he should be, so take advantage!

Archer not only owns a career 2.73 career ERA against New York, he enters this start in great form. The Rays ace has rattled off four consecutive quality starts with at least eight punch outs in each. That's a streak bettered by only three pitchers this season -- and you may have heard of those three pitchers: Corey Kluber, Max Scherzer and Chris Sale. Archer has the very real chance to extend that streak to five tonight against a Yankees team that is striking out at an above average rate (22.2 percent) against righties this season.

Joe Kaiser -- Jon Lester, Chicago Cubs

The White Sox have hit lefties well this season, but Lester and the rest of the Cubs starters have been lights out since the All-Star break. In his past two starts, the veteran southpaw has struck out 16, walked one and allowed only three runs in 15 innings. With limited options on the mound, Lester is an ace worth considering against the rebuilding 39-59 White Sox.

Tristan H. Cockcroft -- CC Sabathia, New York Yankees

"Lefties against the Rays" isn't quite the thing that it was in the second half of the 2016 season, but the team does still exhibit a rather wide split, struggling more against left-handed pitching. These woes are best encapsulated by the team's third-worst 26.0 percent strikeout rate against lefties this season. For a No. 2 option or tournament play, Sabathia is a stronger choice than you might think. In his past nine starts, he has seven wins, a 1.62 ERA and has averaged 19.7 DraftKings and 37.7 FanDuel points.