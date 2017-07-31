Who will close for the Tigers with Justin Wilson moving to the Cubs?

Tristan H. Cockcroft's take: Another trade -- Justin Wilson to the Chicago Cubs -- another closer role up for grabs ... this time the Detroit Tigers' ninth-inning job. Though a committee might be the initial arrangement, my recommended add would be Shane Greene, author of a 0.00 ERA and a 27.3 percent strikeout rate in 13 July appearances.

AJ Mass' take: If the May version of Alex Wilson were still around, he would likely be the choice to close in the wake of Justin Wilson's trade to Chicago. However, with no ER allowed in July, Greene is the pitcher with the most fantasy value as a result of this deal. Being two years younger than Alex doesn't hurt, either.

Leo Howell's take: It should go without saying, but Justin Wilson's fantasy value tanks with this move. The former Tigers' closer was severely underowned in ESPN leagues despite being among the top 20 bullpen arms in baseball (according to the Player Rater), but he'll now depend on both a Wade Davis absence and a lack of further trades from the Cubs to even have a chance at more saves, the leading factor in his value. Standard league owners can safely move on from Wilson and pursue RPs with actual save opportunities ahead.