Will Amed Rosario live up to his prospect hype?

AJ Mass' take: A few months ago, when Asdrubal Cabrera got hurt in May, the "promote Amed Rosario movement" began from fans. However, New York Mets management said "He's not ready." Neil Walker gets hurt. "He's not ready." Cabrera gets hurt again. T.J. Rivera gets hurt. They call up Ty Kelly and Gavin Cecchini. "He's not ready."

Suddenly the calendar turns to August and "he's ready"? I'm sorry, I'm not buying it. I'm a Mets fan and will hope for the best. But if he truly wasn't ready before, how could he be now? Dynasty-leaguers, if he's available, by all means, pounce. One-and-done leagues? Pass on Rosario and grab Dominic Smith instead, because he has apparently been ready for some time, but Lucas Duda was blocking his path to Flushing -- and he's now in Tampa Bay.

Leo Howell's take: The saving grace for Rosario as a fantasy option is his speed. With steals in high demand in roto formats, you should definitely pursue him if you have the resources (waiver spot, free-agent acquisition budget, etc.) and need the steals. But otherwise, there are almost certainly more appealing options on the wire if you just need a better hitter. Rosario is already owned in 15 percent of ESPN leagues ... Eduardo Escobar is available in even more leagues and has been steadily producing for the Twins, while newer, flashier names like Paul DeJong and Wilmer Difo might not have long-term staying power but are definitely strong short-term buys.

There are shortstops out there if you need a better shortstop. Rosario is no more guaranteed than any other. But his speed is a valuable asset, one that makes him worth a pickup if steals are required to win your league ... and I'm guessing they are.