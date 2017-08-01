Trade deadline recap: Fantasy impact of MLB trades

Another trade deadline has come and gone, and now comes one of the most important stages for us in the fantasy baseball season: Weighing our FAAB and waiver-claim pickups and adjusting our rosters during this period, which is one of the few times of year where player values shift dramatically.

To recap the recent trade action, I've broken down below all of the players most significantly affected by recent deals, separating them into three groups: "Winning big," which are players whose value improved most at the deadline; "Spinning their wheels," which are traded players whose value scarcely changed; and "Trending downwards," which are players who lost the most value at the deadline.

Each player's value is detailed, along with a recommended FAAB (Free Agent Acquisition Budget) price in AL- or NL-only leagues with a $100 seasonal cap, where applicable.

Winning big

Editor's Picks Darvish becomes prize for NL-only owners Eric Karabell sums up Monday's trade deadline, discusses the Mets promoting a top prospect and a Nationals pitcher who is thriving.

Yu Darvish, SP, Los Angeles Dodgers: The most prominent name to change teams Monday, and one of the final ones to do so, Darvish is also the one who most benefitted from his change of scenery. National League offenses bring the pitcher to the plate an average of 2.2 times per game resulting in .123/.156/.159 rates, and Los Angeles' Dodger Stadium is a significantly worse run-scoring environment than Texas' Globe Life Park, whether you're using 2017 or 2012-16 data. In addition, Darvish, whose forte is missing bats, moves to baseball's most strikeout-prone division, where his Dodgers will play 32 intradivisional games in their final 57. Though Darvish is my No. 6 starting pitcher, firmly in the Chris Archer/Madison Bumgarner/Zack Greinke Tier 2, a case can be made that Darvish now belongs at the front of that group, directly behind the "big three" members of Tier 1 (Max Scherzer/Chris Sale/Corey Kluber). Recommended FAAB bid: $91.

Brad Hand, RP, San Diego Padres: His not being traded was one of the most fantasy-relevant Monday developments, especially after his Padres paved the way for him to close after trading Brandon Maurer to the Kansas City Royals on July 24. Hand has been one of the game's most effective relievers, his ERA valued ninth-best and WHIP 13th-best among pure relievers per our Player Rater and his 70 strikeouts ranked sixth, and thanks to his $1.38 million salary, he has no chance of sneaking through waivers in August. He'll remain the Padres' closer for the rest of the year and has legitimate top-10 fantasy potential in that role (though I rank him 18th).

Jonathan Lucroy, C, Colorado Rockies: Well, duh. Coors Field is a dream landing spot for any hitter, especially one who has seen most every one of his hitting rates drop within range of his 2010 rookie year. What Coors cannot cure is Lucroy's sudden extreme-ground-ball tendencies, his 56.6 percent rate this season significantly higher than his 42.8 percent career number, but if he can just split the difference between the two, he'd have a much better chance at a .275 batting average going forward and the top-eight catcher value that would likely come with it. Recommended FAAB bid: $47.

Robinson Chirinos, C, Texas Rangers: The Lucroy trade paves the way for Chirinos, who placed 10 spots better among catchers on the Player Rater at the time of the deal, to take over as the Rangers' new starter. Adding Chirinos is a play for power, as since the beginning of 2015 he has the second-best isolated power (.244) and third-best home-run rate (5.2 percent of his PAs) among catchers, but with enough at-bats that's plenty to make him a top-15 option.

Hector Neris, RP, Philadelphia Phillies: With Pat Neshek and Joaquin Benoit traded, there are precious few contenders for Neris' save chances going forward. Neris has the ninth-most strikeouts among relievers since the beginning of last season, during which time he has a 2.78 ERA and 1.15 WHIP. It'd be nice to see him get an expanded look in the role, as he's got the skills to be a top-15 fantasy closer.

Shane Greene, RP, Detroit Tigers: Following Justin Wilson's trade to the Chicago Cubs, Tigers manager Brad Ausmus declared Greene his new closer. It makes sense, as Greene hasn't surrendered a run in 13 July appearances with five holds during that time. He has added noticeable velocity to his sinker this season and might yet put forth top-20 fantasy closer value for the price of a waiver pickup, though it's possible that he's merely keeping the seat warm for prospect Joe Jimenez.

Brad Ziegler, RP, Miami Marlins: Speaking of closers, the Marlins claim that Ziegler, fresh off the DL, will slide into the role vacated by A.J. Ramos' trade to the New York Mets. From 2015 through July 9, 2016, Ziegler converted 48 of 52 save chances with a 2.20 ERA for the Arizona Diamondbacks, so he can certainly do the job. As a pitch-to-contact type, he'll be riskier in WHIP and subject to more bad nights than the average reliever, though he'll have a long leash for as long as Kyle Barraclough (shoulder) is sidelined. Ziegler is worth the NL-only add, but his lack of strikeouts will probably keep him beneath the shallow-mixed radar.

Spinning their wheels

Sonny Gray, SP, New York Yankees: It grabbed the headlines, but Gray's arrival in New York did little to shift his fantasy value. He'll gain in terms of run support, as the Yankees (5.36) average more than a run greater per game than the Oakland Athletics (4.24) this season, but in exchange will suffer a severe ballpark downgrade, especially in terms of home runs. Gray's sinker/changeup combo balances his splits and alleviates some of the ballpark concern, but he's still a top-40 fantasy starting pitcher, just as he was in Oakland.

Jaime Garcia, SP, New York Yankees: A similar thing can be said for Garcia, who went from the Atlanta Braves to the Minnesota Twins to New York in less than a week, mainly gaining a bit in terms of run support. Like Gray, Garcia is a ground-baller, though to a greater extreme, and he's a left-hander, the preferred side from which to pitch at Yankee Stadium. Garcia is a streaming option, but only my No. 80 starting pitcher following his trade. Recommended FAAB bid: $22.

A.J. Ramos, RP, New York Mets: His fantasy value might lean closer towards declining than remaining the same in New York, but that's presuming Jeurys Familia (shoulder) is able to return to action in roughly a month and pitch like he did before getting hurt. Ultimately, Ramos will close for the Mets just as he did with the Marlins, which keeps him in the back end of the top 20 at the position.

Trending downward

Addison Reed, RP, Boston Red Sox: He'll take over as the Red Sox's primary setup man to Craig Kimbrel, which is great news to owners in leagues that include holds, and as Reed's 64 saves (20) plus holds (44) since the beginning of last season is third-best in baseball, he should be excellent in the category. The bottom line, though, is that Reed stands little chance at save opportunities in Boston, barring an unexpected injury to Craig Kimbrel. Feel free to drop Reed in a standard league, as without saves he's not even a top-40 fantasy reliever. Recommended FAAB bid: $5.

Justin Wilson, RP, Chicago Cubs: He was serviceable in the Tigers' closer role, but the Cubs acquired him to serve as their primary left-handed setup man, not to threaten Wade Davis' job security. Wilson should only get save chances on Davis' days off and/or when facing teams with lefty-laden lineups -- watch him get a single save on Sept. 14 against the Mets' Michael Conforto/Asdrubal Cabrera/Jay Bruce -- making him only worth keeping on hand in holds leagues. Since he'll probably accumulate fewer innings than Reed, Wilson is now outside the top 50 at his position. Recommended FAAB bid: $1.

Brandon Kintzler and Sean Doolittle, RP, Washington Nationals: They're both listed here because it's difficult to gauge which one will be the Nationals' closer moving forward, after it was challenging to pick between Doolittle and Ryan Madson when the duo was acquired from the Athletics. Kintzler, the superior closer to date this season, seems obvious, but the threat of a true committee does diminish his value somewhat. If we knew he'd be the guy, he'd belong in the "spins his wheels" portion above, but one of these two is surely going to suffer a severe value drop when shifted to setup duty. Kintzler is a top-25 fantasy closer now, Doolittle top-35, but if we get greater clarity by the weekend -- many NL-only leagues won't sell him until Sunday -- Kintzler could become a top-20 option worth a big FAAB bid. Recommended FAAB bid (Kintzler): $18, with the potential for $30 if he's closing by your deadline.

Alex Avila, C, Chicago Cubs: One of the Cubs' few remaining needs was that of a veteran backup catcher -- stress that word, backup -- and Avila fit the bill. Be aware, though, that he had started 30 of 50 Detroit Tigers games since June 1, batting .242/.361/.375 during that time span, and he's not going to get that much playing time in Chicago. Chances are, he'll play twice a week and barely struggle to provide No. 2 fantasy catcher value. He's now my No. 21 fantasy backstop. Recommended FAAB bid: $8.

Melky Cabrera, OF, Kansas City Royals: Where he fits in with the Royals is the question, as he's a defensively challenged player who probably profiles best as a DH, which is typically Brandon Moss' position. Moss' playing time, and therefore fantasy value, might suffer more, but Cabrera is probably going to see more nights off than he had in Chicago, while batting lower in the Royals' lineup. He's a counting-numbers player whose value is driven by his role, and his role in Kansas City simply cannot be as expansive as his previous role in Chicago. He's out of the shallow-mixed ranking range, and is more of a top-60 overall outfielder.