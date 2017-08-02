Top MLB DFS building blocks for Wednesday

Our experts are here to provide the best hitters and pitchers for you to build your daily fantasy baseball lineups around on Wednesday.

Hitters to build around

Eric Karabell -- Hyun Soo Kim, Philadelphia Phillies

While hardly a superstar, Kim is also about as inexpensive as one can get for a starting outfielder, and he should be in the lineup at designated hitter against the wild right-hander JC Ramirez. In two starts with his new team, Kim has doubled and drawn four walks. Relying on him means there's plenty of money to use on superstars.

Tristan H. Cockcroft -- Trevor Story, Colorado Rockies

I'll be saving plenty of cash on the pitching side, so I expect to build a loaded offense on Wednesday night. Shortstop is the position where I see fewer options, which makes Story in particular stand out. He has been on a tear since the All-Star break, averaging 9.4 DraftKings and 12.8 FanDuel points during that time span. He will battle inexperienced Chris Flexen and then probably a good amount of the Mets' bullpen, which has been getting better recent performances from its lefties than its righties.

Kyle Soppe -- Odubel Herrera, Phillies

I like Herrera plenty (hitting .337 over the last two months), but this is more about getting an affordable lefty against JC Ramirez. The Halos' righty has been the second-worst pitcher in the league this season in terms of wOBA vs left-handed batters, as over half of his hits ceded to lefties have gone for extra bases. Those holding the platoon advantage are squaring up Ramirez with incredible consistency (44.3 percent hard contact), and with Herrera swinging a confident bat, I see no reason why he can't finish as a top-10 outfielder tonight.

Pitchers to build around

Eric Karabell -- Jason Vargas, Kansas City Royals

His July ERA was a bountiful 7.23 thanks to a pair of rough outings, but he ceded just three runs total to both Sox teams in his past two appearances. He also allowed only one home run. Vargas doesn't throw hard and needs to be precise with location, and recently he has been. It all comes down to manipulating numbers, which we do all the time. Last four outings: Awful! He's terrible! Last two outings: There's the All-Star and relatively cheap DFS option facing an underachieving Orioles lineup.

Tristan H. Cockcroft -- Luke Weaver, St. Louis Cardinals

Wednesday's night slate is full of pitching dart throws, and mine simply landed on Weaver. Kidding, kidding, there's more to it than that, and it's not just because of his dirt-cheap price points ($4,800 DraftKings, $5,800 FanDuel). It's a play for K's, as Weaver (who has a 26 percent career big-league strikeout rate) battles a Milwaukee Brewers team that has the majors' highest K rate for the season (25.6 percent). The Brewers also own the highest punch-out rate in the second half (27.8 percent), as well as against right-handers (25.3 percent). The fact that Milwaukee recalled Keon Broxton on Tuesday and installed him in center field in place of the more contact-oriented (in the minors) Lewis Brinson only helps boost Weaver's matchup.

Kyle Soppe -- Brent Suter, Brewers

There isn't much safety atop the pitcher ranks tonight, so I am digging a little deeper to get quality innings on the night slate. Suter cruised through July (2-0 with a 1.50 ERA and 1.00 WHIP) and faces a Cardinals team that ranks below average in most metrics against southpaws. Let's not put the cart before the horse, but Suter's rate of hard contact allowed puts him in the Max Scherzer/Clayton Kershaw tier. That's not the end-all be-all, but it does lend some stability to his strong July and projects him favorably tonight.