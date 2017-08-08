Top MLB DFS building blocks for Tuesday

Our experts are here to provide the best hitters and pitchers for you to build your daily fantasy baseball lineups around on Tuesday.

Hitters to build around

Eric Karabell -- David Freese and Sean Rodriguez, Pittsburgh Pirates

Detroit Tigers lefty Matthew Boyd permits a whole lot of stuff, regardless of which side of the plate the batter is hitting from, but the Pirates should load up the right-handers tonight. That means Freese and newly-reacquired Rodriguez are each in play. Freese is hitting .329 since the All-Star break, though a generous BABIP has played a role, but he's always hit lefties better in his career. And people forget that Rodriguez swatted 18 homers over a mere 300 at-bats last season, and he has already hit three more this year in limited time. Neither fellow will cost a ton.

Tristan H. Cockcroft -- Alex Bregman, Houston Astros

For these prices -- $4,400 on DraftKings and $3,800 on FanDuel -- Bregman is one of the most attractive hitting plays on the Tuesday board. Quietly, he has performed every bit as well during his past 40 games (.317/.406/.599 rates, 10.2 DraftKings and 13.4 FanDuel points-per-game averages) as in his final 40 games of 2016 (.307/.352/.566, 10.4 and 13.7), and now he'll battle Derek Holland, who has surrendered .333/.438/.632 rates and an 85 percent contact rate to right-handed hitters in his past six starts.

Kyle Soppe -- Max Kepler, Minnesota Twins

Tip of the cap to the DFS sites for the pricing tonight. This is a tough slate to find significant value, and finding a sleeper is something I am very much interested in doing tonight with a pair of aces that are worth every penny. Kepler has just one hit in 15 August at-bats, but I'll #TrustTheProcess tonight. Listen, essentially all of Kepler's fantasy value has come against righties (he has as many home runs vs RHP as he does hits vs LHP) and an aggressive hitter (.384 batting average on the first two pitches of at-bats this season) profiles as a thorn in the side of Matt Garza (.326 batting average against on the first two pitches since the beginning of 2014). Garza cannot miss bats when pitching in the strike zone, and given that Kepler has a strong career contact rate on strikes, I like him very much as a sneaky option this evening.

Pitchers to build around

Eric Karabell -- Kenta Maeda, Los Angeles Dodgers

The Dodgers never lose. OK, they rarely lose, but Maeda hasn't done so in more than a month, and while he tends to get pulled from outings before he can do damage to the old ERA, the fact is it's working. Maeda hasn't permitted more than one earned run in his past four outings. Yes, the Diamondbacks hit better than several of Maeda's recent opponents, and one never knows if a mysterious DL stint is pending thanks to the team's depth, but for Tuesday, Maeda is a cost-effective option regardless of foe.

Tristan H. Cockcroft -- J.A. Happ, Toronto Blue Jays

Perhaps Chris Sale should be my pick. He's the strongest skills-plus-matchup choice on the Tuesday slate, thanks to a game at pitching-friendly Tropicana Field against a Tampa Bay Rays team that struggles more against lefties than righties. However, Happ stands out for his low price point as either a DraftKings SP2 partner to Sale or a GPP play. The New York Yankees have hit righties better than lefties this season, and with both Aaron Judge and Gary Sanchez cooling (not to mention striking out more) of late, the team is precariously thin on threats to opposing left-handed pitchers. By the way, Happ has five quality starts in his past six tries against the Yankees, with the only one that fell shy being a four-run performance last August.

Kyle Soppe -- Chad Kuhl, Pittsburgh Pirates

Disclaimer: you need to pencil in Sale and/or Corey Kluber tonight in anything but a GPP. I prefer Sale, but both are in near perfect spots and should continue their dominate seasons. If you're trying to be different, Kuhl is a reasonable flier to take. He hasn't allowed more than two earned runs in six of his last seven starts (2.70 ERA over that stretch), and his primary weakness, left-handed bats, isn't an issue against a lineup where Jim Aducci is the only true lefty starter. If the righties struggle to consistently produce baserunners against Kuhl tonight, they are in trouble, as the Tigers rank 25th in ISO vs RHP, and Kuhl hasn't coughed up a gopher ball in six straight starts.