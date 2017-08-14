The dog days are upon us, but this is when we must stay diligent with our lineups and transactions. Leagues are won or lost in these final six weeks of the season. Pitching is more ripe for the picking this Tuesday compared to hitting, but I've got some strong picks on both sides for your team.

Pitchers to Stream

Dinelson Lamet (R), 21 percent ownership in ESPN leagues, San Diego Padres vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Lamet has had an interesting season thus far. He has a 29 percent strikeout rate, 13 percent swinging strike rate, and .208 AVG against, but also a 5.00 ERA in 68.3 innings. The issue is the boom-or-bust nature of his pitching. He has essentially been awesome or awful, nothing in between, over his 13 starts. Using Game Score for a shorthand, he has a six starts of 60 or better and four starts of 35 or worse. Game Score starts at 50 and assesses points based on performance so anything north of 60 is a strong start and anything 40 or below is pretty poor. He's been rolling of late, regardless of venue (2.31 ERA in his last four, with three of them on the road), but he does his best at home and gets a Philly offense that doesn't strike fear in anyone. They are 25th in wOBA against righties and tote the 6th-highest strikeout rate, too.

Luis Castillo (R), 25 percent, Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs: Castillo has stood tall against a hellish schedule, facing Washington and Arizona twice, taking trips to Colorado and the Bronx, and facing divisional foes Milwaukee and St. Louis. He has a 3.73 ERA and 1.23 WHIP in 60.3 innings. He hasn't allowed more than four earned runs in any outing and sits just shy of a strikeout-per-inning with 59 on the season. He sits at 98 mph with his fastball and backs it up with a great changeup and workable slider. The Cubs are below average against righties this year with a .319 wOBA that ranks just 19th in the league.

Jason Hammel (R), 15 percent, Kansas City Royals at Oakland Athletics: Hammel hasn't allowed more than three earned runs in any of his last seven starts, yielding a 3.86 ERA and 1.10 WHIP in 47 innings. A trip to Oakland is a great opportunity to stay hot. They have a 25 percent strikeout rate that slots as the fourth-highest against righties this year. They're not the rollover offense they were a year ago, but the ballpark depresses offense and Hammel has some swing-and-miss in his game when he's on.

Hitting

Catcher

Alex Avila (L), 46 percent, Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds (RHP Luis Castillo): Avila has just a .549 OPS since the July 1st after dominating through June (1.017), but he's fallen back into playing time with Willson Contreras' injury and he has popped two homers in his last four games. I am a big fan of Castillo so it won't be easy for Avila, but catcher is thin, especially when it comes to widely available backstops so Avila is the pick here.

First Base

Steve Pearce (R), 10 percent, Toronto Blue Jays vs. Tampa Bay Rays (LHP Blake Snell): Pearce has always been known for beating up on lefties. He has a .568 SLG and .291 ISO against them since the start of 2016, better than even Ryan Braun over that same stretch. Snell has had a major platoon split early in his career, especially this season with an .818 OPS against righties including all 11 of his homers allowed. Righties also have 27 of his 30 extra-base hits allowed this year.

Second Base

Neil Walker (B), 17 percent, New York Mets at New York Yankees (RHP Sonny Gray): Let's get Walker in the lineup with his new crew in Milwaukee! He does his best work against righties with a .284/.353/.495 line and his ISO is 47 points higher than against lefties. Nova, meanwhile, got off to a fantastic start this year, but he's been struggling badly since July 1st with a 5.93 ERA and 1.49 WHIP. His hard contact rate is up to 42 percent since the All-Star Break, too. Lefties are clubbing him to the tune of an .840 OPS - 138 points higher than righties. Plus, Nova doesn't strike anyone out, so you know the ball will be in play.

Third Base

Rafael Devers (L), 54 percent, Boston Red Sox vs. St. Louis Cardinals (RHP Mike Leake): We try to focus on 50 percent or lower players throughout this piece, but Devers could shoot up to 75 percent or higher with another strong week so I wanted to give him a mention in case he takes off. He's been fantastic through his first 15 games with a .977 OPS and 4 HR in 64 PA, including 3 HR against righties. Lefties have a .291/.347/.423 line against Leake this seasonand he's toting a 5.08 ERA in seven starts since July 1st, allowing 54 hits in 33.7 innings.

Shortstop

Tim Anderson (R), 7 percent, Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Dodgers (LHP Alex Wood): Anderson is rolling of late with a .288/.302/.635 line and 4 HR in 53 PA. His best work has been against lefties with a .313/.331/.461 line and 3 HR in 119 PA. Wood is sputtering a bit over his last four with a 5.32 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, and just a 2.1 K/BB ratio in 23.7 IP.

Corner Infield

Matt Olson (L), 1 percent, Oakland Athletics vs. Kansas City Royals (RHP Jason Hammel): Olson is destroying the ball since his arrival with seven homers in his first 80 PA, including a .232/.328/.571 line against righties with six of the home runs. When Hammel is off, homers are his issue. Plus, it's not difficult to envision Hammel pitching well while Olson goes 1-for-4 with a homer, but maybe I'm just envisioning it because it'd be the best of both worlds for my picks.

Middle Infield

Jose Pirela (R), 22 percent, San Diego Padres vs. Philadelphia Phillies (RHP Mark Leiter Jr.): Pirela has quietly impressed this year with an .881 OPS and a 49 percent extra-base rate in 238 PA. He has a .912 OPS, six of his eight homers, and all three of his stolen bases against righties. Pirela isn't just someone you can spot start, there are definitely plenty of leagues where you can pick up and hold him the rest of the way.

Outfield

Dexter Fowler (B), 45 percent, St. Louis Cardinals at Boston Red Sox (RHP Rick Porcello): Fowler sputtered through July, but he's back on track in August (8-for-19, 6 extra-base hits) and part of why the Cards have surged to just one game out of the NL Central lead. Fowler has popped 14 of his 15 homers off righties en route to a .509 SLG. Fowler is always in the top third of the lineup for St. Louis, too, with 49 games leading off and another 25 in the second and third spots of the lineup. The reigning Cy Young has struggled against all comers this year, including an .822 OPS against lefties with 15 HR allowed.

Jim Adduci (L), 6 percent, Detroit Tigers at Texas Rangers (RHP A.J. Griffin): Adduci has hit all nine of his extra-base hits against righties this year. He's hitting the ball hard, doing damage, and consistently batting near the top of the order (2nd or 4th in nine of his last 12 games). Lefties have a .286/.355/.623 line against Griffin since the start of 2016 and he's a heavy flyball pitcher which leaves him prone to the homer. He has a massive 2.7 HR/9 rate this year, adding to his career 1.8 mark. If you're in search of homers, just follow Griffin.