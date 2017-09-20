Top MLB DFS building blocks for Wednesday

Our experts are here to provide you the best hitters and pitchers to build your daily fantasy baseball lineups around on Wednesday.

Hitters to build around

Kyle Soppe -- Shin-Soo Choo, Texas Rangers

I like King Felix as much as anyone, but he simply isn't striking fear into hitters anymore, especially lefties (.315/.371/.523 this season). Choo doesn't get much attention, but this price point is disrespectful. He owns a higher hard-hit percentage this season than Nolan Arenado and Daniel Murphy, and with 18 of his 19 home runs coming against righties, both his floor and ceiling are higher than his price would lead you to believe.

Eric Karabell -- Xander Bogaerts, Boston Red Sox

It's a Chris Sale day, which means the Red Sox could take a 7-0 lead early, and people will question if he should have continued, or the Red Sox simply won't score at all for him. Sale faces Baltimore lefty Wade Miley -- he of the 5.32 ERA -- and his last time out he didn't get three outs. There will be scoring. Most Red Sox aren't cheap, but the somewhat cost-effective shortstop Bogaerts is, and he leads off regularly. Bogaerts hasn't developed the power expected of him, and that's disappointing, but against Miley, it might not matter.

Joe Kaiser -- Jose Altuve, Houston Astros

It's a great night to roster Altuve -- one of the best hitters in baseball -- against James Shields. Shields enters his 20th start of the season with a 5.43 ERA and 1.47 WHIP and has allowed at least one home run in nine consecutive starts. Meanwhile, Altuve has three homers in his last 10 games and a slash line of .351/.412/.562 vs. RHP this season. So much to love about this matchup!

Tristan H. Cockcroft -- Salvador Perez, Kansas City Royals

Catcher has really been a pain to fill this season, so seeing Perez at an affordable price like he is on Wednesday night is a welcome sight. He brings some of the best -- and most underrated -- power at the position, is one of the rare few at his position who occupies a heart-of-the-order lineup spot and he'll be battling a hittable lefty in Brett Anderson.

Pitchers to build around

Kyle Soppe -- Brad Peacock, Houston Astros

The White Sox rank as the seventh-best offense in terms of wOBA against left-handed pitching this season. The problem? Peacock pitches with his right hand, the type of pitcher who has held the Sox to the fourth-lowest wOBA. I love the strikeout upside (at least eight K's during four of his past six starts), and while he will never be an efficient pitcher, he has trimmed more than a pitch per inning off of his rate from the first three months of this season. Peacock carries a hefty price tag, but I believe he finishes near the top of the charts tonight.

Eric Karabell -- Luke Weaver, St. Louis Cardinals

The young right-hander has won five consecutive starts and allowed nary an earned run in three of them. His season ERA in the majors is a cool 1.89, and the Reds managed all of two hits and no walks against Weaver in their matchup last week.

Joe Kaiser -- Robbie Ray, Arizona Diamondbacks

Ray has incredible numbers in 81 innings on the road this season (1.33 ERA, 0.93 WHIP), which bodes well heading into a pitcher's park like Petco. You know what also bodes well? The Padres' strikeout-prone offense. Ray has reached double-digit strikeouts in four consecutive starts, two of those coming against the Dodgers, and he struck out 12 Padres in six innings back on Sept. 10.

Tristan H. Cockcroft -- Luke Weaver, St. Louis Cardinals

He was installed in the Cardinals' rotation on Aug. 23, and in his five starts including and since that date, he's third among qualifiers in baseball in ERA (1.15), ninth in WHIP (0.89) and fifth in strikeouts (42), plus he is one of only three pitchers to win all five of his starts. His price is also sub-five-digits on DraftKings and FanDuel, which is simply too cheap to pass up.