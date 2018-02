Fantasy baseball mock draft: 10-team roto

Practice makes perfect.

You've heard it so many times it's beyond just a cliche, but it's as true in fantasy baseball as it is in many other disciplines. You have to practice your craft as a drafter if you want the best results. That's what mock drafts are for!

Mocks are an opportunity to get a feel for how a real draft proceeds, as opposed to just staring down live draft results (otherwise known as average draft position, or ADP) numbers. You might know the sleeper pitcher you like has an ADP of 165, but that doesn't mean you can let your 150th pick pass by without grabbing him and expect to get him with your next selection every time.

How soon do you practically need to reach for that catcher? When should you draft saves? Where do positions fall off in terms of quality options? These are questions you can answer for yourself by mocking early and often as you prepare for your drafts.

Editor's Picks Lessons from our first mock draft: When should you take your pitchers? Our first mock draft of the season is in the books, and once the dust settled, our experts had a lot to say about how the pitching market looks at this early point of draft season.

2018 fantasy baseball rankings, sleepers, cheat sheets and more Get everything you need to prepare for your fantasy baseball drafts here, including rankings and analysis from ESPN's team of experts. 1 Related

In our first mock draft of the season, ESPN's cast of fantasy analysts and editorial staff took the first step toward being ready for their upcoming drafts with a 10-team roto draft using ESPN's standard 25-man roster.

Who went where? Check out the full results below. For our experts' thoughts on the draft, click here.

The drafters for this mock: Joe Kaiser, AJ Mass, Eric Karabell, Damian Dabrowski, Pierre Becquey, Todd Zola, Kyle Soppe, Tristan H. Cockcroft, Ben Arledge and Leo Howell.