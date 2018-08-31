Fantasy baseball forecaster for Week 22: Starting pitcher rankings

Quickly jump to any page for specific intel

Below are our starting pitcher rankings, pulling together our projections to rank every probable starter for the week ahead to help you set your fantasy rotation.

Starting Pitcher Rankings, Week 22 (Sept. 3-9) Rank, Pitcher (Team) 1st Start 2nd Start 1. Jacob deGrom (NYM) Mon 9/3-@LAD (Wood) Sun 9/9-PHI (Velasquez) 2. Max Scherzer (WSH) Fri 9/7-CHC (Lester) 3. Jack Flaherty (STL) Mon 9/3-@WSH (Rodriguez) Sun 9/9-@DET (Fulmer) 4. Aaron Nola (PHI) Sat 9/8-@NYM (Syndergaard) 5. Justin Verlander (HOU) Tue 9/4-MIN (Stewart) 6. Blake Snell (TB) Fri 9/7-BAL (Bundy) 7. Corey Kluber (CLE) Wed 9/5-KC (Keller) 8. Clayton Kershaw (LAD) Fri 9/7-@COL (Gray) 9. Rich Hill (LAD) Tue 9/4-NYM (Vargas) 10. Vince Velasquez (PHI) Mon 9/3-@MIA (Urena) Sun 9/9-@NYM (deGrom) 11. Zack Godley (ARI) Mon 9/3-SD (Lucchesi) Sun 9/9-ATL (Foltynewicz) 12. Robbie Ray (ARI) Tue 9/4-SD (Lauer) 13. Alex Wood (LAD) Mon 9/3-NYM (deGrom) Sun 9/9-@COL (Anderson) 14. Mike Clevinger (CLE) Tue 9/4-KC (Duffy) Sun 9/9-@TOR (Borucki) 15. James Paxton (SEA) Fri 9/7-NYY (Tanaka) 16. Noah Syndergaard (NYM) Sat 9/8-PHI (Nola) 17. Stephen Strasburg (WSH) Thu 9/6-CHC (Hendricks) 18. Carlos Carrasco (CLE) Fri 9/7-@TOR (Gaviglio) 19. Shohei Ohtani (LAA) Sat 9/8-@CWS (Shields) 20. Joey Lucchesi (SD) Mon 9/3-@ARI (Godley) Sun 9/9-@CIN (Reed) 21. Walker Buehler (LAD) Sat 9/8-@COL (Freeland) 22. Madison Bumgarner (SF) Mon 9/3-@COL (Anderson) Sun 9/9-@MIL (Davies) 23. David Price (BOS) Mon 9/3-@ATL (Newcomb) Sun 9/9-HOU (Keuchel) 24. Carlos Rodon (CWS) Fri 9/7-LAA (Pena) 25. Nick Pivetta (PHI) Wed 9/5-@MIA (Straily) 26. CC Sabathia (NYY) Mon 9/3-@OAK (Cahill) Sun 9/9-@SEA (Ramirez) 27. Chris Archer (PIT) Fri 9/7-MIA (Chen) 28. Trevor Cahill (OAK) Mon 9/3-NYY (Sabathia) Sun 9/9-TEX (Jurado) 29. Masahiro Tanaka (NYY) Fri 9/7-@SEA (Paxton) 30. Trevor Williams (PIT) Mon 9/3-CIN (Harvey) Sun 9/9-MIA (Urena) 31. Zack Wheeler (NYM) Wed 9/5-@LAD (Ryu) 32. Mike Foltynewicz (ATL) Tue 9/4-BOS (Porcello) Sun 9/9-@ARI (Godley) 33. Zack Greinke (ARI) Thu 9/6-ATL (Gausman) 34. German Marquez (COL) Tue 9/4-SF (Rodriguez) 35. Dallas Keuchel (HOU) Mon 9/3-MIN (Gibson) Sun 9/9-@BOS (Price) 36. Jake Arrieta (PHI) Tue 9/4-@MIA (Richards) 37. Luis Castillo (CIN) Thu 9/6-SD (Kennedy) 38. Luis Severino (NYY) Wed 9/5-@OAK (Fiers) 39. Felix Pena (LAA) Fri 9/7-@CWS (Rodon) 40. Trevor Richards (MIA) Tue 9/4-PHI (Arrieta) 41. Matt Shoemaker (LAA) Mon 9/3-@TEX (Jurado) Sun 9/9-@CWS (Lopez) 42. Michael Fulmer (DET) Mon 9/3-@CWS (Lopez) Sun 9/9-STL (Flaherty) 43. Patrick Corbin (ARI) Fri 9/7-ATL (Teheran) 44. Chase Anderson (MIL) Fri 9/7-SF (Holland) 45. Anthony DeSclafani (CIN) Fri 9/7-SD (Erlin) 46. Hyun-Jin Ryu (LAD) Wed 9/5-NYM (Wheeler) 47. Cole Hamels (CHC) Mon 9/3-@MIL (Davies) Sat 9/8-@WSH (Rodriguez) 48. Wade LeBlanc (SEA) Tue 9/4-BAL (Cobb) 49. Gerrit Cole (HOU) Fri 9/7-@BOS (Rodriguez) 50. Jameson Taillon (PIT) Wed 9/5-CIN (Bailey) 51. J.A. Happ (NYY) Tue 9/4-@OAK (Montas) 52. Jakob Junis (KC) Mon 9/3-@CLE (Plutko) Sun 9/9-@MIN (Gibson) 53. Jose Urena (MIA) Mon 9/3-PHI (Velasquez) Sun 9/9-@PIT (Williams) 54. Jon Gray (COL) Fri 9/7-LAD (Kershaw) 55. Andrew Heaney (LAA) Tue 9/4-@TEX (Minor) 56. Mike Minor (TEX) Tue 9/4-LAA (Heaney) 57. Dereck Rodriguez (SF) Tue 9/4-@COL (Marquez) 58. Gio Gonzalez (WSH) Tue 9/4-STL (Mikolas) Sun 9/9-CHC (Montgomery) 59. Eduardo Rodriguez (BOS) Fri 9/7-HOU (Cole) 60. Adam Plutko (CLE) Mon 9/3-KC (Junis) Sat 9/8-@TOR (TBD) 61. Kyle Gibson (MIN) Mon 9/3-@HOU (Keuchel) Sun 9/9-KC (Junis) 62. Cody Reed (CIN) Tue 9/4-@PIT (Musgrove) Sun 9/9-SD (Lucchesi) 63. Matt Harvey (CIN) Mon 9/3-@PIT (Williams) Sat 9/8-SD (Nix) 64. Dan Straily (MIA) Wed 9/5-PHI (Pivetta) 65. Mike Fiers (OAK) Wed 9/5-NYY (Severino) 66. Jose Berrios (MIN) Sat 9/8-KC (Lopez) 67. Joe Musgrove (PIT) Tue 9/4-CIN (Reed) 68. Wei-Yin Chen (MIA) Fri 9/7-@PIT (Archer) 69. Sean Newcomb (ATL) Mon 9/3-BOS (Price) Sat 9/8-@ARI (Buchholz) 70. Clay Buchholz (ARI) Sat 9/8-ATL (Newcomb) 71. Jefry Rodriguez (WSH) Mon 9/3-STL (Flaherty) Sat 9/8-CHC (Hamels) 72. Tyler Anderson (COL) Mon 9/3-SF (Bumgarner) Sun 9/9-LAD (Wood) 73. Kyle Hendricks (CHC) Thu 9/6-@WSH (Strasburg) 74. Daniel Poncedeleon (STL) Sat 9/8-@DET (Boyd) 75. Tanner Roark (WSH) Wed 9/5-STL (Gant) 76. Framber Valdez (HOU) Wed 9/5-MIN (Odorizzi) 77. Pablo Lopez (MIA) Sat 9/8-@PIT (Nova) 78. Erasmo Ramirez (SEA) Mon 9/3-BAL (Rogers) Sun 9/9-NYY (Sabathia) 79. Kevin Gausman (ATL) Thu 9/6-@ARI (Greinke) 80. Lucas Giolito (CWS) Tue 9/4-DET (Liriano) 81. Reynaldo Lopez (CWS) Mon 9/3-DET (Fulmer) Sun 9/9-LAA (Shoemaker) 82. Julio Teheran (ATL) Fri 9/7-@ARI (Corbin) 83. Jhoulys Chacin (MIL) Wed 9/5-CHC (Quintana) 84. Jose Quintana (CHC) Wed 9/5-@MIL (Chacin) 85. Lance Lynn (NYY) Sat 9/8-@SEA (Hernandez) 86. Zach Eflin (PHI) Fri 9/7-@NYM (Matz) 87. Charlie Morton (HOU) Sat 9/8-@BOS (Johnson) 88. Mike Leake (SEA) Wed 9/5-BAL (Cashner) 89. Austin Gomber (STL) Fri 9/7-@DET (TBD) 90. Rick Porcello (BOS) Tue 9/4-@ATL (Foltynewicz) 91. Mike Montgomery (CHC) Tue 9/4-@MIL (Miley) Sun 9/9-@WSH (Gonzalez) 92. Zach Davies (MIL) Mon 9/3-CHC (Hamels) Sun 9/9-SF (Bumgarner) 93. Steven Matz (NYM) Fri 9/7-PHI (Eflin) 94. Josh Rogers (BAL) Mon 9/3-@SEA (Ramirez) 95. Miles Mikolas (STL) Tue 9/4-@WSH (Gonzalez) 96. Anibal Sanchez (ATL) Wed 9/5-BOS (Eovaldi) 97. Shane Bieber (CLE) Thu 9/6-@TOR (Estrada) 98. Alex Cobb (BAL) Tue 9/4-@SEA (LeBlanc) 99. Michael Kopech (CWS) Wed 9/5-DET (Zimmermann) 100. Edwin Jackson (OAK) Sat 9/8-TEX (TBD) 101. Ivan Nova (PIT) Sat 9/8-MIA (Lopez) 102. James Shields (CWS) Sat 9/8-LAA (Ohtani) 103. Jake Odorizzi (MIN) Wed 9/5-@HOU (Valdez) 104. Matthew Boyd (DET) Sat 9/8-STL (Poncedeleon) 105. Dylan Bundy (BAL) Fri 9/7-@TB (Snell) 106. Nathan Eovaldi (BOS) Wed 9/5-@ATL (Sanchez) 107. Kyle Freeland (COL) Sat 9/8-LAD (Buehler) 108. Jordan Zimmermann (DET) Wed 9/5-@CWS (Kopech) 109. Jaime Barria (LAA) Wed 9/5-@TEX (Hutchison) 110. Junior Guerra (MIL) Sat 9/8-SF (Stratton) 111. Daniel Mengden (OAK) Fri 9/7-TEX (Gallardo) 112. Tyler Glasnow (TB) Wed 9/5-@TOR (Sanchez) 113. Wade Miley (MIL) Tue 9/4-CHC (Montgomery) 114. John Gant (STL) Wed 9/5-@WSH (Roark) 115. Andrew Suarez (SF) Wed 9/5-@COL (Senzatela) 116. Derek Holland (SF) Fri 9/7-@MIL (Anderson) 117. David Hess (BAL) Sat 9/8-@TB (TBD) 118. Jason Vargas (NYM) Tue 9/4-@LAD (Hill) 119. Francisco Liriano (DET) Tue 9/4-@CWS (Giolito) 120. Heath Fillmyer (KC) Fri 9/7-@MIN (Gonsalves) 121. Eric Lauer (SD) Tue 9/4-@ARI (Ray) 122. Jorge Lopez (KC) Sat 9/8-@MIN (Berrios) 123. Danny Duffy (KC) Tue 9/4-@CLE (Clevinger) 124. Frankie Montas (OAK) Tue 9/4-NYY (Happ) 125. Jon Lester (CHC) Fri 9/7-@WSH (Scherzer) 126. Felix Hernandez (SEA) Sat 9/8-NYY (Lynn) 127. Jacob Nix (SD) Sat 9/8-@CIN (Harvey) 128. Thomas Pannone (TOR) Mon 9/3-TB (TBD) 129. Chris Stratton (SF) Sat 9/8-@MIL (Guerra) 130. Ariel Jurado (TEX) Mon 9/3-LAA (Shoemaker) Sun 9/9-@OAK (Cahill) 131. Robbie Erlin (SD) Fri 9/7-@CIN (DeSclafani) 132. Brian Johnson (BOS) Sat 9/8-HOU (Morton) 133. Antonio Senzatela (COL) Wed 9/5-SF (Suarez) 134. Brad Keller (KC) Wed 9/5-@CLE (Kluber) 135. Ryan Borucki (TOR) Tue 9/4-TB (TBD) Sun 9/9-CLE (Clevinger) 136. Andrew Cashner (BAL) Wed 9/5-@SEA (Leake) 137. Brett Kennedy (SD) Thu 9/6-@CIN (Castillo) 138. Drew Hutchison (TEX) Wed 9/5-LAA (Barria) 139. Marco Estrada (TOR) Thu 9/6-CLE (Bieber) 140. Stephen Gonsalves (MIN) Fri 9/7-KC (Fillmyer) 141. Kohl Stewart (MIN) Tue 9/4-@HOU (Verlander) 142. Aaron Sanchez (TOR) Wed 9/5-TB (Glasnow) 143. Yovani Gallardo (TEX) Fri 9/7-@OAK (Mengden) 144. Homer Bailey (CIN) Wed 9/5-@PIT (Taillon) 145. Sam Gaviglio (TOR) Fri 9/7-CLE (Carrasco)