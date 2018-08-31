        <
          Fantasy baseball forecaster for Week 22: Hitter matchup ratings

          The red-hot C.J. Cron is a hitter to watch on a Rays team that faces the Blue Jays and Orioles this week. Adam Glanzman/Getty Images
          2:42 PM ET
          • Tristan H. CockcroftESPN Senior Writer
          Quickly jump to any page for specific intel

          Below are our hitter matchup ratings, which provide a look at every game for each team to help you spot the best opportunities for your batters in the scoring period to come.

