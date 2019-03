Baseball is back, but there's still plenty of time to draft your fantasy baseball team.

Even with the season underway, ESPN Fantasy Baseball draft rooms remain open, and our experts got together for another mock draft, this time following a roto format. That means everyone was looking to draft a balanced team to cover all 10 of the standard categories: runs, RBIs, home runs, stolen bases, batting average, pitching wins, pitching strikeouts, saves, ERA and WHIP.

Where did Vladimir Guerrero Jr. go after news of his injury? Who took a chance on the yet-to-be-signed Craig Kimbrel? And where did the other top closers go? Find out below.

The experts who took part in this mock draft, in order of pick, were: Kyle Soppe, Tim Heaney, David Schoenfield, Tristan H. Cockcroft, Todd Zola, Joe Kaiser, AJ Mass, Leo Howell, Damian Dabrowski and Eric Karabell.