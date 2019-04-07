Sunday's schedule features the first Sunday night game in Denver since 2001, as the Colorado Rockies host the Los Angeles Dodgers in ESPN's prime-time affair. The marquee matchup of the day has Zack Wheeler and the New York Mets hosting Max Scherzer and the Washington Nationals. Editor's Picks DFS: FanDuel Saturday cheat sheet Derek Carty provides daily fantasy recommendations for today's FanDuel contests.

DFS: DraftKings Saturday cheat sheet Derek Carty provides his daily fantasy recommendations for today's DraftKings contests. 1 Related

The close of the fantasy week means it's time to scramble for last-minute help in head-to-head formats. Unfortunately, the pitching ledger isn't cooperating, as the available arms are scant. The good news is bats are plush, with help across all categories.

Good luck to those looking to secure a win for the week. Here are some arms and bats to help seal the deal.

Pitching

Pitchers to stream

Matt Strahm (L), rostered in 22 percent of ESPN leagues, San Diego Padres at St. Louis Cardinals: Remain calm; all is well. It was one start, albeit disappointing coming off a stellar spring. If the early going is any indication, Strahm draws the right lineup to right the ship, as the Cardinals are the least productive offense to date with a southpaw on the hill.

Caleb Smith (L), 6 percent, Miami Marlins at Atlanta Braves: On the other hand, the Braves are hitting lefties well, however Smith started the season strong, fanning eight Mets In five innings, issuing just one free pass. Working in Smith's favor is holding the platoon edge on Freddie Freeman while forcing Nick Markakis to the bench.

Wade LeBlanc (L), 4 percent, Seattle Mariners at Chicago White Sox: Although some are reticent to use arms in Guaranteed Rate Park, the venue suppresses runs despite being favorable to the long ball. Until Eloy Jimenez shows he can hit major league pitching, only Jose Abreu poses a serious power threat from the right side.

Merrill Kelly (R), 2 percent, Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Boston Red Sox: File this under "Break glass in case of emergency." Boston's offense isn't clicking like it was last season, but it's not dormant, either. Still, with the unfamiliarity factor working against them -- and perhaps looking forward to finally returning to Fenway Park for the league's last home opener, not to mention a ring ceremony -- Kelly is an option for those desperate for a win. Hector Velazquez is Kelly's likely mound foe, followed by an overworked bullpen.

Bullpen

With Ryne Stanek opening for the Rays on Saturday, it's unclear who will precede primary pitcher Ryan Yarbrough. Regardless, Yarbrough is fine option, facing a weak Giants offense. Note that with the game in a National League park, Yarbrough might not go more than one time through the order, as Tampa is likely to remove him for a pinch-hitter -- though they might look to conserve a bench bat for later in the game.

Hitting

Catcher -- Omar Narvaez (L), 14 percent, Seattle Mariners at Chicago White Sox (RHP Ivan Nova): Sunday is tricky for catchers, as clubs often give their regular the day off, especially for a day game following a night game. As such, focusing on platoon scenarios is prudent. Newly acquired Tom Murphy has been getting the playing time against lefties, leaving Narvaez the good side of the time share.

First Base -- Greg Bird (L), 4 percent, New York Yankees at Baltimore Orioles (RHP David Hess): Injuries have cleared more playing time for Bird, and the Yankees could sure use his power. Hess spun a gem in his last outing, holding the Blue Jays hitless and scoreless for 6⅓ innings, fanning eight with one walk. However, he's the same guy who allowed 22 homers in just 103⅓ frames last year.

Second Base -- Ben Zobrist (S), 33 percent, Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers (RHP Zach Davies): Zobrist is a staple in this space for multiple reasons. As a switch-hitter, he's in play regardless of the mound foe. Zobrist plays both infield and outfield. Finally, Joe Maddon takes advantage of his flexibility by moving him around, getting other bats in the lineup. However, Zobrist doesn't play enough to warrant a regular spot on a fantasy roster, unless it's a deeper league. That said, when he's playing, he usually hits on top of a potentially potent lineup, so when starting, he's a great option, especially in points leagues.

Third Base -- Jung Ho Kang (R), 17 percent, Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Cincinnati Reds (RHP Anthony DeSclafani): The Pirates are intent on giving Kang regular at-bats at the hot corner because his power potential exceeds that of Colin Moran, last year's mainstay at the hot corner. That said, Moran started Saturday's game, giving the slumping Kang a day off. Expect a hopefully rejuvenated Kang back in there Sunday.

Shortstop -- Daniel Robertson (R), 1 percent, Tampa Bay Rays at San Francisco Giants (LHP Drew Pomeranz): Injuries to Joey Wendle and Matt Duffy made available playing time for Robertson, especially with a southpaw on the hill. It has yet to manifest this year, but in 2018, Robertson successfully added the new-fangled loft to his stroke, so expect more power to emerge as he continues to play regularly.

Corner Infield -- Ryan O'Hearn (L), 6 percent, Kansas City Royals at Detroit Tigers (RHP Tyson Ross): Ross' Tigers debut was a mixed bag, as he walked four in five frames, allowing only two runs, both on long balls. O'Hearn posted a 1.108 OPS versus right-handers last season, albeit in only 129 plate appearances. Still, with the platoon edge on a homer-prone righty, O'Hearn is one of the better plays of the day for those needing a late-week dinger or two.

Middle Infield -- Jose Rondon (R), under 1 percent, Chicago White Sox vs. Seattle Mariners (LHP Wade LeBlanc): Rondon technically still qualifies only at utility in most leagues. However, Rondon is a middle infielder by trade and could get an extended look at the keystone as the White Sox know what they have with Yolmer Sanchez. Rondon has some pop, hitting 24 homers last year, 18 with Triple-A Charlotte and a half-dozen more in 42 games with the Pale Hose.

Outfield -- Kole Calhoun (L), 21 percent, Los Angeles Angels vs. Texas Rangers (RHP Shelby Miller): Miller will likely benefit from a change in scenery, but Arlington is far from the ideal landing spot. That said, this is a road affair. The problem is Angels Stadium is more favorable to lefty power with the home run line lowered in right field.

Outfield -- Franmil Reyes (R), 12 percent, San Diego Padres at St. Louis Cardinals (RHP Adam Wainwright): Despite being a poor defender, Reyes' potentially prolific bat has given him first dibs on the open spot in the Padres' outfield, funneling Hunter Renfroe to the pine. Renfroe gave the slumping slugger a day to rest on Saturday. Look for Reyes to return Sunday, batting cleanup against the vulnerable Wainwright.

Outfield -- Jarrod Dyson (L), 1 percent, Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Boston Red Sox (RHP Hector Velazquez): As the saying goes, Dyson has one job: get on base and run. If you need to bag a late-week steal or two, he's the top option, available in almost every ESPN league.