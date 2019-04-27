Sunday's marquee matchup features a pair of the taller hurlers in the league as Tyler Glasnow and the Tampa Bay Rays host Chris Sale and the Boston Red Sox in the finale of their weekend set. Other highlights include Los Angeles Dodgers veteran southpaw Rich Hill taking the hill for the first time this season along with a pair of playoff aspirants squaring off with Carlos Carrasco and the Cleveland Indians wrapping a set in Minute Maid Park while going up against Wade Miley and the Houston Astros. Editor's Picks DFS: FanDuel Saturday cheat sheet

DFS: DraftKings Saturday cheat sheet 1 Related

Good luck to those playing in head-to-head formats. Here are Sunday's array of pitchers and batters available to help in more than half of all ESPN leagues.

Pitching

Pitchers to stream

Erik Swanson (R), rostered in 36 percent of ESPN leagues, Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers: Swanson has fanned a respectable 12 with just two free passes in his inaugural 13 ⅔ innings, however he has surrendered three homers, two to the Padres in Petco Park last time out. Overall, the Rangers are a tick above average in terms of power, but they understandably do most of their damage in Arlington. On the road, they reside in the bottom third of the league with respect to homers.

Kyle Gibson (R), 28 percent, Minnesota Twins vs. Baltimore Orioles: The adage is not to chase wins. However, that was before head-to-head formats became mainstream. If you play in a category league, Gibson is your best shot for a victory. The Orioles lineup is not to be feared, while the Twins' hitters should have a productive day facing Dylan Bundy.

Sonny Gray (R), 28 percent, Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals: Gray has allowed seven earned runs his last two starts, spanning 11 ⅓ innings. However, 18 punchouts with just two walks in this stretch portend better results on the way. The Cardinals pose a challenge, but Gray has found a groove after a brief adjustment period following his shift to the Senior Circuit.

Zach Eflin (R), 2 percent, Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins: Eflin was a popular sleeper in the spring, albeit overshadowed by teammate Nick Pivetta. Pivetta's early struggles sent him packing to Triple-A Lehigh, while Eflin is holding his own. For breakouts to manifest, the individual needs to take care of business against the second-division clubs, like the Marlins. Look for Eflin to take advantage of one of the softest lineups in the league.

Bullpen: If Gibson is being recommended for a win, that puts Blake Parker in a good spot for a save. Parker has emerged from a cloudy Twins closer mix, saving four games in as many chances. With availability in 78 percent of ESPN leagues, Parker is in play for those seeking a cheap way to save the week.

Hitting

Catcher -- Tyler Flowers (R), 2 percent, Atlanta Braves vs. Colorado Rockies (LHP Tyler Anderson): With lefty-swinging Brian McCann sharing squatting duties with Flowers, look for the right-handed bat to be in Sunday's lineup facing a southpaw. Anderson's season start has been sluggish, fanning just nine with six bases on balls in 12 frames.

First base -- Ryan O'Hearn (L), 3 percent, Kansas City Royals vs. Los Angeles Angels (RHP Matt Harvey): O'Hearn and every available Royals batter are in play against Harvey. The former Mets and Reds righty hasn't fared well in the American League, striking out just 16 with 10 walks and five homers allowed in 24 ⅓ innings. O'Hearn is mired in a deep slump but has pop with 30 of his career 51 MLB hits going for extra bases.

Second base -- Niko Goodrum (S), 16 percent, Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox (RHP Reynaldo Lopez): Goodrum has been slumping, though his plate skills remain solid. When a player continues to walk while minimizing strikeouts, hits usually follow. So far in 25 ⅓ innings, Lopez has allowed 34 hits.

Third base -- Renato Nunez (R), 22 percent, Baltimore Orioles at Minnesota Twins (RHP Kyle Gibson): Through the first four-plus weeks of the season, Nunez has posted an impressive 92.3 mph average exit velocity, good for 35th best in the league. Add in an increased launch angle and it's clear why he has already launched six long balls.

Shortstop -- Carter Kieboom (R), 13 percent, Washington Nationals vs. San Diego Padres (LHP Joey Lucchesi): Kieboom lived up to his name, knocking one out of the park in his first career start Friday night. The 21-year-old infielder has taken over for the struggling Wilmer Difo as Trea Turner continues to recover from a broken finger. Original estimates had Turner targeting an early May return, but recent reports suggest it might not be until late May. Kieboom profiles as a regular, though rookie struggles are likely. Still, with several weeks of action in store, it's worth speculating on Keith Law's No. 98 top prospect of 2019.

Corner infield -- Rowdy Tellez (L), 3 percent, Toronto Blue Jays vs. Oakland Athletics (RHP Chris Bassitt): The second-best rookie on the Blue Jays draws Bassitt, making just his second start of the season. Tellez has fanned an excessive 30 percent of the time but carries a useful 113 wRC+ into the contest. Bassitt's career 18 percent strikeout rate gives Tellez a good chance to put the ball in play, when good things tend to happen.

Middle infield -- Marwin Gonzalez (S), 42 percent, Minnesota Twins vs. Baltimore Orioles (RHP Dylan Bundy): Slumping players has become an unintentional theme, with Gonzalez the latest example. Remember, while a player might be genuinely hot or cold, streaks and slumps have been proven to be non-predictive. That is, a cold batter can warm up in an instant. It doesn't hurt to be facing the panacea for power as Bundy has given up seven homers in 23 ⅓ frames after watching 41 leave the yard last season.

Outfield -- Kole Calhoun (L), 12 percent, Los Angeles Angels at Kansas City Royals (RHP Homer Bailey): Anyone in the batter's box is in scoring position with Bailey on the bump, and Calhoun entered Saturday's action homering in three straight games.

Franmil Reyes (R), 12 percent, San Diego Padres at Washington Nationals (RHP Jeremy Hellickson): Through Friday's play, Reyes sported curious splits as he's hitless in a dozen at-bats versus lefties while slugging .559 facing righties. Long term, these numbers don't mean a thing other than don't be afraid to use Reyes and his prolific power while lacking the platoon edge.

Robbie Grossman (S), 2 percent, Oakland Athletics at Toronto Blue Jays (RHP Trent Thornton): Grossman usually finds himself hitting atop a dangerous Oakland lineup where his on base skills are especially useful in points leagues. The switch-hitter also has the pop to take advantage of Thornton's proclivity for the long ball, as he has served up five in 23 ⅓ innings.