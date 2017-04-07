The first Saturday of the 2017 season is here. There have already been more rainouts than we would've liked, which altered some starting rotation plans, but we made it. Clayton Kershaw,, Madison Bumgarner, Yu Darvish and Chris Archer are at the top of the pitcher rankings, and we're here to help you sort through some of the lesser-owned pitchers and hitters who can provide some value. Let's get to it.

Pitching

Looking for a spot starter on Saturday? Here's a list of potential options still available in more than 50 percent of ESPN.com leagues.

Streamers

Robert Gsellman (New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins, 24 percent owned): The recipient of plenty of spring buzz, Gsellman may not be as good as the 2.42 ERA he posted with the Mets last year, but he has a nice skill set that generates decent whiffs and a good number of grounders. He'll toe the hill on Saturday against a Marlins team that makes plenty of contact (the team's 19 percent whiff rate versus righties was the second-best mark in the NL last year), meaning this isn't necessarily a high-upside matchup. However, this is still a team that was well below average against right-handed pitching in 2016, so it's a favorable spot.

Eduardo Rodriguez (Boston Red Sox at Detroit Tigers, 37 percent): Rodriguez has electric stuff and he topped many sleeper lists this spring after posting a 3.24 ERA and more than a K per inning in 77 2/3 frames after the All-Star break in 2016. A matchup against the right-handed heavy Tigers lineup -- which features Ian Kinsler, Nick Castellanos, Miguel Cabrera, Victor Martinez and Justin Upton -- is enough to give any risk-averse owner some pause. However, those in points leagues are more concerned with the strikeout and win potential, and there's certainly plenty of that here.

Michael Wacha (St. Louis Cardinals vs. Cincinnati Reds, 50 percent owned): Although Wacha's ERA ballooned to 5.09 in 2016, there's reason to think some bad luck was involved in addition to his injury issues. His 3.91 FIP was nearly identical to what he posted in 2015 (3.87), and his pitch repertoire, velocity and quality of contact allowed last year were also very similar to his 2015 campaign. On Thursday, Wacha lines up with a Reds team that ranked 23rd in wOBA last season and doesn't make great contact. You also have to like his chances of picking up win against Bronson Arroyo, who hasn't pitched in the majors since 2014.

Adam Conley (Miami Marlins at New York Mets, 2 percent owned): Conley encountered some rough patches in 2016, but he also put together some nice stretches where he flashed decent upside. If he can better harness his command in 2017, he might develop into more than just a streaming option. For now, he carries nice strikeout potential into a matchup against a left-handed heavy Mets lineup that plays in a home ballpark that suppresses offense.

Bullpen

It's unlikely Chad Kuhl pitches deep into Saturday's affair with the Braves, so the Pirates figure to rely heavily on their bullpen in this one. With Tony Watson holding down the ninth inning for the time being, Daniel Hudson and Juan Nicasio are two setup arms with strikeout potential that could factor into things.

Projected game scores

Note: W-L, ERA and WHIP are full-year 2016 statistics. GS is the projected game score for the pitcher. A "*" means that the pitcher lacks requisite career major league data to produce an accurate rating; these are the author's ratings.

Hitting

Let's find one player at each position with less than 50 percent ownership in ESPN leagues in a favorable spot.

Catcher

Mike Zunino, Seattle Mariners (12 percent): Los Angeles Angels hurler Ricky Nolasco has shown reverse splits over the last couple of years and allows plenty of fly balls and hard contact, which puts Zunino in a favorable spot. The Mariners' backstop is off to a slow start, but he showed improved plate discipline last year and we're all well aware of his power potential.

First Base

Matt Adams, St. Louis Cardinals (3 percent): It's been years since Bronson Arroyo took the mound in a major league game, so it's hard to know what to expect. That said, he struggled getting left-handed hitters out over the course of his career, and it's hard to envision that changing now. Adams whacked 13 homers in 251 at-bats versus righties last year, and he should get some good licks in against Arroyo should he be in the lineup.

Second Base

Joe Panik, San Francisco Giants (40 percent): 2016 was a down year for Panik, but he batted .318 against right-handers in 2015 and has hit 19 of his 20 career homers off righties. Jhoulys Chacin is just the type of weak righty who Panik should find success against.

Shortstop

Chris Owings, Arizona Diamondbacks (12 percent): Owings doesn't have the platoon advantage against the erratic Trevor Bauer, but that hasn't mattered so far. Not only does Owings play in a great home ballpark for offense, but he's been batting in the middle of Arizona's lineup versus righties and possesses a nice combination of power and speed.

Third Base

Pablo Sandoval, Boston Red Sox (34 percent): Sandoval, a .307/.351/.446 hitter from the left side over the last three seasons, finds himself in a favorable spot against Jordan Zimmermann. Consider this: Over his career, Zimmermann has thrown a first-pitch strike 67 percent of the time. Over the last three seasons, opposing hitters are batting .330 with a .480 slugging percentage against his first two pitches. Over that same timeframe, Sandoval sports a .319 batting average with a .497 slugging percentage on the first two pitches of his at-bats. Lock Kung Fu Panda into lineups.

Middle Infield

Jorge Polanco, Minnesota Twins (3 percent): Polanco is expected to be the regular at shortstop, though the Twins have other options so confirm he's playing before inserting him into your lineup. If he does play, he's in a great spot, facing one of the lower rated pitchers on today's docket.

Corner Infield

Joe Mauer, Minnesota Twins (11 percent): As a left-handed hitter, Mauer enjoys the same benefits as teammate Max Kepler, profiled below. The former catcher finds himself in a great offensive park with the platoon advantage against a weak hurler (Miguel Gonzalez) who allows lots of flyballs.

Outfield

Denard Span, San Francisco Giants (18 percent): Span has slashed .308/.365/.444 against right-handed pitching over the last three seasons, and lefty hitters have often given Chacin fits. In fact, left-handed batters were 5-for-12 off the Padres' pitcher with a pair of dingers in his first start of the season. It's also worth noting that San Diego's trio of catchers have caught just 27.5 percent of potential basestealers in their careers, so Span should have the green light if he reaches base.

Max Kepler, Minnesota Twins (39 percent): This is a nice spot for Kepler, who gets the platoon advantage against extreme flyball pitcher Miguel Gonzalez in Guaranteed Rate Field, one of the best parks for homers in the majors. Kepler has also been batting second in the Twins' order, which gives him a nice value boost.

Nick Markakis, Atlanta Braves (35 percent): Markakis may be boring, but he can still handle himself against right-handed pitching. Over the last three seasons, he sports a .286 average and .367 OBP. That puts him in a good spot against Chad Kuhl, who surrendered a .363 wOBA to lefty swingers last year.

Albert Almora Jr., Chicago Cubs (3 percent): It's not often we'll have occasion to highlight a member of the defending world champions, being they're widely owned but one place to look is the center field platoon with Almora Jr. and Jon Jay. Almora gets the nod this time with southpaw Tommy Milone taking the ball for the Brewers.

Hitter ratings

Notes: Hitter ratings account for the opposing starting pitcher's past history (three years' worth, as well as past 21 days) and ballpark factors. "LH" and "RH" ratings account only for left- and right-handed batters, respectively. Weighted on-base average (wOBA) is the primary statistic used in the calculation. Ratings range from 1-10, with 10 representing the best possible matchup, statistically speaking, and 1 representing the worst. So, for example, a 10 is a must-start rating, while a 1 should be avoided (if possible); a 1-2 is poor, 3-4 is fair, 5-6 is average, 7-8 is very good and 9-10 is excellent.