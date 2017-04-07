Welcome to the new and improved version of the Fantasy Baseball Forecaster! This year, we've reorganized the story into four parts; it's the same great intel, but you get right where you need to go as fast as possible. Good luck this season!

On tap: Week 2 of the Major League Baseball (and fantasy baseball) season begins on Monday, April 10, and runs through Sunday, April 16, a seven-day scoring period that includes at least one day game -- with the day's first start time no later than 2:20 p.m. ET -- on each of the seven days.

The Chicago Cubs host the Los Angeles Dodgers in their home opener, before which they'll raise their 2016 World Series championship banner as well as hand out their World Series rings, on Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN's Monday Night Baseball.

The Nine