The Fantasy Baseball Forecaster is updated as of Monday, July 17, at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Welcome to the new and improved version of the Fantasy Baseball Forecaster! This year, we've reorganized the story into four parts; it's the same great intel, but you get right where you need to go as quickly as possible. Good luck this season!

Quickly jump to any page for specific intel

On tap: The first full week of baseball's second half gets off to an early start, as the Washington Nationals at Cincinnati Reds game on Monday -- that being the finale of a four-game, weekend wrap-around series -- has a 12:35 p.m. ET scheduled first pitch. Be sure to get your lineups set early for Week 15, a tricky week in that teams often wait until the final moments to announce fourth and fifth starters coming out of the All-Star break, pitchers who would work the Monday and Tuesday of this week.

ESPN will broadcast five games during Week 15: Toronto Blue Jays at Boston Red Sox on Monday at 7 p.m. ET, New York Yankees at Minnesota Twins on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET, St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET, Nationals at Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET, and Cardinals at Chicago Cubs on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET.

The Nine

Editor's Picks Jose Quintana's fantasy value aided by switching leagues Eric Karabell analyzes the Jose Quintana trade, including how the change in leagues impacts his ranking for the rest of 2017.

Fantasy baseball dynasty league rankings Taking into account performance from part of 2016 and 2017, plus projections for 2018, 2019, 2020 and beyond, we present our rankings for dynasty leagues, including an overall top 300 and rankings by position.

Fantasy baseball points leagues 101 Points leagues in fantasy baseball are quite different than traditional roto. Here are the basics for finding the right players to help you win! 2 Related