On tap: Week 16 kicks off early with a 13-game slate beginning at 2:20 p.m. ET on Monday, thanks to an early afternoon battle for Chicago supremacy between the White Sox and Cubs. Tuesday's lineups also lock early thanks to Game 2 of this series, also held at Wrigley Field, before the two teams move their four-game set to Guaranteed Rate Field, where the ESPN cameras will be on hand at 8 p.m. ET for Wednesday Night Baseball.

Wednesday will also have an early lineup lock with a 12:10 p.m. ET start for the Baltimore Orioles at Tampa Bay Rays, one of five day games on the slate. Thursday is incredibly light, with three afternoon games, beginning with the Milwaukee Brewers at Washington Nationals at 12:05 p.m., with only five game being played under the lights. All of Friday night's slate is set for the evening, and the week will close out with the San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers on ESPN Sunday Night Baseball at 8 p.m. ET.

The Nine