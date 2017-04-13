With the 2017 baseball season in full swing, we present our rest-of-season top 300 and positional rankings in the three most popular formats in ESPN fantasy baseball leagues. This set of rankings is for those in rotisserie leagues; click here if you play in a head-to-head categories league, or go here if you play in a head-to-head points league.

The rankings will be updated frequently, so be sure to check back when you've got questions on who to pick up, who to drop and whether that trade you're about to make is a fair one.

Last update: April 13

Top 300

Note: "Elig. Pos." is the player's eligible position(s). Position eligibility is determined based upon a minimum of 20 games, otherwise the position the player appeared at most, in 2016, or a minimum of 10 games in 2017. "Pos. Rank" is the player's ranking at his ESPN primary position. "2016 PR" is the player's final, overall finish on our Player Rater.

Positional rankings

Note: Players are listed by position, and their overall rank is included if in the top 300. Players outside the top 300 are denoted by NR.

Catcher

First base

Second base

Third base

Shortstop

Outfield

Designated hitters

Note: Players listed below qualify only at designated hitter.

Top 5 Designated Hitters Pos. Rk. (Ovr.), Player Team Age Other

Eligible

Positions 2016

Player

Rater* 1. (124) Kendrys Morales TOR 33 2 2. (159) Victor Martinez DET 38 1 3. (NR) Dalton Pompey TOR 24 8 4. (NR) Pedro Alvarez FA 30 3 5. (NR) Trey Mancini BAL 25 7

Starting pitchers

Relief pitchers