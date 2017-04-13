        <
          Fantasy baseball: Going-forward top 300 rankings for rotisserie leagues

          Astros second baseman Jose Altuve can contribute in multiple rotisserie categories. Juan DeLeon/Icon Sportswire
          10:00 AM ET
          • Eric KarabellESPN Senior Writer
          With the 2017 baseball season in full swing, we present our rest-of-season top 300 and positional rankings in the three most popular formats in ESPN fantasy baseball leagues. This set of rankings is for those in rotisserie leagues; click here if you play in a head-to-head categories league, or go here if you play in a head-to-head points league.

          The rankings will be updated frequently, so be sure to check back when you've got questions on who to pick up, who to drop and whether that trade you're about to make is a fair one.

          Last update: April 13

          Top 300

          Note: "Elig. Pos." is the player's eligible position(s). Position eligibility is determined based upon a minimum of 20 games, otherwise the position the player appeared at most, in 2016, or a minimum of 10 games in 2017. "Pos. Rank" is the player's ranking at his ESPN primary position. "2016 PR" is the player's final, overall finish on our Player Rater.

          Positional rankings

          Note: Players are listed by position, and their overall rank is included if in the top 300. Players outside the top 300 are denoted by NR.

          Catcher

          First base

          Second base

          Third base

          Shortstop

          Outfield

          Designated hitters

          Note: Players listed below qualify only at designated hitter.

          Starting pitchers

          Relief pitchers

