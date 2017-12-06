        <
          Early 2018 fantasy baseball rankings

          Will you start your 2018 fantasy drafts with both Jose Altuve and Manny Machado? Evan Habeeb/USA Today Sports
          5:00 PM ET
          • Tristan H. CockcroftESPN Senior Writer
            • Senior writer for ESPN.com
            • Co-host of the Fantasy Focus Baseball podcast
            • Two-time LABR, three-time Tout Wars champion
            • Member of the FSWA Hall of Fame
          With the 2017 fantasy baseball season almost in the books, here are Tristan H. Cockcroft's top 300 and positional rankings for 2018.

          Top 300

          Note: "Elig. Pos." is the player's eligible position(s). Position eligibility is determined based upon a minimum of 20 games, otherwise the position the player appeared at most, in 2017. "Pos. Rank" is the player's ranking at his ESPN primary position. Player ages are as of Opening Day, March 29, 2018.

          Positional rankings

          Note: Players are listed by position, and their overall rank is included if in the top 300. Players outside the top 300 are denoted by NR.

          Catcher

          First base

          Second base

          Third base

          Shortstop

          Outfield

          Designated hitter

          Starting pitchers

          Relief pitchers

