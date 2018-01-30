2018 fantasy baseball rankings for roto leagues

The baseball season will be here before you know it, and that means draft preparation season begins now for fantasy players.

No matter what kind of league you play in, our experts have rankings for you.

Top 300

Note: "Elig. Pos." is the player's eligible position(s). Position eligibility is determined based upon a minimum of 20 games, otherwise the position the player appeared at most, in 2017. "Pos. Rank" is the player's ranking at his ESPN primary position. Player ages are as of Opening Day, March 29, 2018.

Positional rankings

Note: Players are listed by position, and their overall rank is included if in the top 300. Players outside the top 300 are denoted by NR.