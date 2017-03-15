        <
        >

          Fantasy Baseball Draft Kit for 2017

          Dominate your fantasy baseball draft with our updated rankings, projections, cheat sheets, closer chart, strategies and more, all in one place. Joe Robbins/Getty Images
          2:00 PM ET
          • ESPN.com staff

          Sign up and play for free | Mock Draft Lobby | Live Drafts

          Rankings

          Top 300 rotisserie rankings

          Top 300 head-to-head by category rankings

          Top 300 head-to-head points rankings

          Top 50 prospects

          Dynasty league rankings

          Keith Law's top 100 prospects

          Projections and Tools

          Projections for the 2017 season

          Closer chart: Fantasy depth charts for every team's bullpen

          Custom dollar value generator: Customized rankings for your league's format

          Glossary of common sports injuries

          Strategy and Analysis

          Cockcroft: The Playbook for 2017

          Cockcroft: Pitchers poised to break out

          Cockcroft: Which parks are friendliest to hitters and pitchers?

          Cockcroft: Grading offseason moves in terms of fantasy impact

          Karabell: How to value David Price

          Karabell: Save projections for every NL team

          Karabell: Save projections for every AL team

          Karabell: Bounce-back hitters

          Karabell: Bounce-back pitchers

          Schoenfield: Surprise breakout hitters

          Fantasy Baseball FAQ for 2017

          Sleeper and bust pitchers

          Sleeper and bust hitters

          Shandler: Evaluating the top sophomores for 2017

          Shandler: Breaking down the early rounds

          Rules overview